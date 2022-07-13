Croghan Bancshares : June 30, 2022 Quarterly Financials
Croghan Bancshares Financial Information
Newsletter Financial Information
Year to Date
Three Months Ended
6/30/22
6/30/21
6/30/22
6/30/21
Financial Information (unaudited)
Interest income
$
18,707,000
$
19,707,000
$
9,491,000
$
9,828,000
Interest expense
727,000
951,000
370,000
456,000
Net interest income
17,980,000
18,756,000
9,121,000
9,372,000
Provision for loan losses
-
500,000
-
175,000
Net interest income after provision
17,980,000
18,256,000
9,121,000
9,197,000
for loan losses
Other non-interest income
3,640,000
4,293,000
1,745,000
2,247,000
Non-interest expenses
13,541,000
13,284,000
6,881,000
6,733,000
Income before federal income taxes
8,079,000
9,265,000
3,985,000
4,711,000
Federal income taxes
1,399,000
1,633,000
689,000
825,000
Net income
$
6,680,000
$
7,632,000
$
3,296,000
$
3,886,000
Period End Balances (unaudited)
As of
6/30/22
12/31/21
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,140,000
$
45,801,000
Securities
$
357,540,000
$
364,604,000
Loans
$
667,541,000
$
642,889,000
Less allowance for loan loss
$
8,739,000
$
8,769,000
Other assets
$
75,873,000
$
67,877,000
Total assets
$
1,109,355,000
$
1,112,402,000
Deposits
$
925,686,000
$
908,687,000
Other liabilities
$
70,528,000
$
63,659,000
Stockholders' equity
$
113,141,000
$
140,056,000
Total liabilities and capital
$
1,109,355,000
$
1,112,402,000
Common shares outstanding
2,186,858
2,198,013
Per Share Data (Basic) (unaudited)
Year to Date
6/30/22
6/30/21
Net income
$
3.04
$
3.43
Cash dividends declared
$
1.10
$
1.07
Book value
$
51.74
$
62.27
Tangible book value
$
41.41
$
52.02
Closing price
$
61.25
$
59.75
Financial Ratios (unaudited)
6/30/22
6/30/21
Return on average assets
1.20%
1.42%
Return on average equity
10.40%
11.20%
Net interest margin
3.41%
3.75%
Loans to deposits
72.11%
75.89%
Average common shares outstanding
2,194,151
2,226,121
Disclaimer
Croghan Bancshares Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
45,5 M
-
-
Net income 2021
15,2 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
11,7 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,32x
Yield 2021
3,38%
Capitalization
133 M
133 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
3,71x
EV / Sales 2021
3,35x
Nbr of Employees
203
Free-Float
87,7%
