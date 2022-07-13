Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Croghan Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHBH   US2270721051

CROGHAN BANCSHARES, INC.

(CHBH)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:49 2022-07-12 pm EDT
61.00 USD   +0.91%
11:04aCROGHAN BANCSHARES : June 30, 2022 Quarterly Financials
PU
04/30Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28CROGHAN BANCSHARES : March 2022 Newsletter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Croghan Bancshares : June 30, 2022 Quarterly Financials

07/13/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Croghan Bancshares Financial Information

Newsletter Financial Information

Year to Date

Three Months Ended

6/30/22

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21

Financial Information (unaudited)

Interest income

$

18,707,000

$

19,707,000

$

9,491,000

$

9,828,000

Interest expense

727,000

951,000

370,000

456,000

Net interest income

17,980,000

18,756,000

9,121,000

9,372,000

Provision for loan losses

-

500,000

-

175,000

Net interest income after provision

17,980,000

18,256,000

9,121,000

9,197,000

for loan losses

Other non-interest income

3,640,000

4,293,000

1,745,000

2,247,000

Non-interest expenses

13,541,000

13,284,000

6,881,000

6,733,000

Income before federal income taxes

8,079,000

9,265,000

3,985,000

4,711,000

Federal income taxes

1,399,000

1,633,000

689,000

825,000

Net income

$

6,680,000

$

7,632,000

$

3,296,000

$

3,886,000

Period End Balances (unaudited)

As of

6/30/22

12/31/21

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,140,000

$

45,801,000

Securities

$

357,540,000

$

364,604,000

Loans

$

667,541,000

$

642,889,000

Less allowance for loan loss

$

8,739,000

$

8,769,000

Other assets

$

75,873,000

$

67,877,000

Total assets

$

1,109,355,000

$

1,112,402,000

Deposits

$

925,686,000

$

908,687,000

Other liabilities

$

70,528,000

$

63,659,000

Stockholders' equity

$

113,141,000

$

140,056,000

Total liabilities and capital

$

1,109,355,000

$

1,112,402,000

Common shares outstanding

2,186,858

2,198,013

Per Share Data (Basic) (unaudited)

Year to Date

6/30/22

6/30/21

Net income

$

3.04

$

3.43

Cash dividends declared

$

1.10

$

1.07

Book value

$

51.74

$

62.27

Tangible book value

$

41.41

$

52.02

Closing price

$

61.25

$

59.75

Financial Ratios (unaudited)

6/30/22

6/30/21

Return on average assets

1.20%

1.42%

Return on average equity

10.40%

11.20%

Net interest margin

3.41%

3.75%

Loans to deposits

72.11%

75.89%

Average common shares outstanding

2,194,151

2,226,121

Disclaimer

Croghan Bancshares Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 45,5 M - -
Net income 2021 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,32x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 133 M 133 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 203
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart CROGHAN BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kendall W. Rieman President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad Elfring Senior Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Rick M. Robertson Chairman
James E. Bowlus Lead Independent Director
Claire F. Johansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROGHAN BANCSHARES, INC.-4.69%133
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.73%331 799
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%252 664
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-4.09%227 475
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.19%165 012
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.07%150 098