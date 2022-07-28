Log in
Croghan Bancshares : June 30, 2022 Quarterly Newsletter

07/28/2022
Croghan Colonial Bank

Banking Centers

Fremont Main

419.332.7301

Fremont Ballville

419.355.2361

Fremont East

419.355.2342

Fremont North

419.334.7188

Fremont West

419.355 2352

Bellevue

419.483.2541

Clyde

419.547.9525

Curtice

419.836.7722

Green Springs

419.639.2323

Maumee

419.794.9399

Milan

567.401.0260

Monroeville

419.465.2596

Norwalk

419.668.2507

Oak Harbor

419.898.5741

Oregon

419.691.6264

Port Clinton Catawba

419.732.6150

Port Clinton Downtown

419.734.5600

Tiffin Downtown

419.447.8777

Tiffin Westgate

419.447.2250

QUARTERLY REPORT

June 30, 2022

MESSAGE FROM

KENDALL W. RIEMAN, President/CEO

A

July 2022

Letter to our Shareholders:

2022 2nd quarter update includes:

  • Economic environment
  • Net Income year-to-date totaling $6,680,000 or $3.04 per share
  • The quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, up 3% year-to-date
  • Annual Meeting Vote Results

Volatility and uncertainty in our financial markets have returned. Equity markets are down considerably and interest rates are on the rise. Generally, higher interest rates for Croghan does help our net interest income (NII) and increase our net income. While trends in NII are moving up, when compared to last year's NII results, we are down. Please note that last year's numbers were elevated due to the effects of the government's PPP program which have now been mostly accounted for.

Besides the positive impacts on NII, higher interest rates have had some negative impacts on our financial numbers. One negative effect has been the impact on our reported capital. Higher market rates negatively impact the market value of bonds that we hold on our books. While we do not anticipate any real losses on the bonds we hold, accounting rules require us to "mark to market" the bonds on our books. The adjustments can be seen on our balance sheet in the capital section. Net changes to our capital numbers year-to-date (YTD) from the marking to market in our bond portfolio have been ($30,357,000). Again, we do not anticipate any of these losses occurring, and expect all of the losses to be at zero when the bonds mature; at which time we will receive all of our principal back.

Our actual net income year-to-date continues to be strong, despite a net decrease in PPP fee income compared to last year of $1,170,000. We have experienced a material decrease in mortgage loan sales income in both YTD and for the 2nd quarter. The decrease is directly related to the higher interest rates that have occurred. Higher rates have slowed down the re-financing volume which was very popular when rates were much lower over the last two years. Our credit quality has remained excellent, leading to not having any allocation to our provision for loan losses year- to-date. Other non-interest expenses are up modestly at 2%, despite wage and benefit expenses pressures that most businesses are experiencing. Overall, we are pleased with our results for the quarter and YTD.

Turning to our dividends paid to shareholders, I am pleased to announce that our most recent declared quarterly dividend is $0.55 per share and was payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2022. This is the same as last quarter, and an increase of $0.03, or 3% from one year ago.

As a re-cap of matters that were voted on at The Annual Shareholder Meeting held on May 10, 2022, shareholders approved all proposed directors for election, as well as the ratification of the proposed public accounting firm.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you out in our communities.

Year to Date

Three Months Ended

Financial Information (unaudited)

6/30/22

6/30/21

6/30/22

6/30/21

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Interest income

$

18,707,000

$

19,707,000

$

9,491,000

$

9,828,000

Interest expense

727,000

951,000

370,000

456,000

Net interest income

17,980,000

18,756,000

9,121,000

9,372,000

Provision for loan losses

-

500,000

-

175,000

Net interest income after provision

17,980,000

18,256,000

9,121,000

9,197,000

for loan losses

Other non-interest income

3,640,000

4,293,000

1,745,000

2,247,000

Non-interest expenses

13,541,000

13,284,000

6,881,000

6,733,000

Income before federal income taxes

8,079,000

9,265,000

3,985,000

4,711,000

Federal income taxes

1,399,000

1,633,000

689,000

825,000

Net income

$

6,680,000

$

7,632,000

$

3,296,000

$

3,886,000

PERIOD END BALANCES

As of

6/30/22

12/31/21

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,140,000

$

45,801,000

Securities

$

357,540,000

$

364,604,000

Loans

$

667,541,000

$

642,889,000

Less allowance for loan loss

$

8,739,000

$

8,769,000

Other assets

$

75,873,000

$

67,877,000

Total assets

$

1,109,355,000

$

1,112,402,000

Deposits

$

925,686,000

$

908,687,000

Other liabilities

$

70,528,000

$

63,659,000

Total liabilities

$

996,214,000

$

972,346,000

Net valuation allowance-securities

$

(28,899,000)

$

1,458,000

Retained earnings

$

111,321,000

$

107,051,000

Other equity

$

30,719,000

$

31,547,000

Total capital

$

113,141,000

$

140,056,000

Total liabilities and capital

$

1,109,355,000

$

1,112,402,000

Common shares outstanding

2,186,858

2,198,013

PER SHARE DATA (BASIC)

Year to Date

6/30/22

6/30/21

Net income

$

3.04

$

3.43

Cash dividends

declared

$

1.10

$

1.07

Book value

$

51.74

$

62.27

Tangible book value

$

41.41

$

52.02

Closing price

$

61.25

$

59.75

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Year to Date

6/30/22

6/30/21

Return on

1.20%

1.42%

average assets

Return on

10.40%

11.20%

average equity

Net interest margin

3.41%

3.75%

Loans to deposits

72.11%

75.89%

Average common

shares outstanding

2,194,151

2,226,121

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Croghan Colonial Bank

Corporate Office

323 Croghan Street

Fremont, OH 43420

419-332-7301

Stock Listing:

Ticker symbol: CHBH

Find us on the OTCQB Market

Investor Relations:

Amy LeJeune alejeune@croghan.com419-355-2231 or toll free 888-276-4426

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jim Bowlus

Lead Director

Mike Allen

John Hoty

Claire Johansen

Dan Lease

Tom McLaughlin

Al Mehlow

Kendall Rieman

Rick Robertson

Gary Zimmerman

Sarah Zimmerman

MANAGEMENT TEAM

Kendall Rieman

President/CEO

Brad Elfring

SVP, CFO

Carla Waggoner

SVP, COO

Chip VanDette

SVP, CLO

Chris Kelly

SVP, CCO

Tracy Baughman

SVP, CIO

Jodi Albright

VP, Regional Mgr.

Theresa Elfring

VP, Regional Mgr.

Shannon George

VP, Sr. Commercial Lender

Wayne Nault

VP, Sr. Business Development Officer

Missy Walker

VP, Retail Operations Mgr.

Laura Whipple

VP, HR Mgr.

Disclaimer

Croghan Bancshares Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 14:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
