Croghan Bancshares : June 30, 2022 Quarterly Newsletter
07/28/2022 | 10:57am EDT
QUARTERLY REPORT
June 30, 2022
MESSAGE FROM
KENDALL W. RIEMAN, President/CEO
A
July 2022
Letter to our Shareholders:
2022 2nd quarter update includes:
Economic environment
Net Income year-to-date totaling $6,680,000 or $3.04 per share
The quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, up 3% year-to-date
Annual Meeting Vote Results
Volatility and uncertainty in our financial markets have returned. Equity markets are down considerably and interest rates are on the rise. Generally, higher interest rates for Croghan does help our net interest income (NII) and increase our net income. While trends in NII are moving up, when compared to last year's NII results, we are down. Please note that last year's numbers were elevated due to the effects of the government's PPP program which have now been mostly accounted for.
Besides the positive impacts on NII, higher interest rates have had some negative impacts on our financial numbers. One negative effect has been the impact on our reported capital. Higher market rates negatively impact the market value of bonds that we hold on our books. While we do not anticipate any real losses on the bonds we hold, accounting rules require us to "mark to market" the bonds on our books. The adjustments can be seen on our balance sheet in the capital section. Net changes to our capital numbers year-to-date (YTD) from the marking to market in our bond portfolio have been ($30,357,000). Again, we do not anticipate any of these losses occurring, and expect all of the losses to be at zero when the bonds mature; at which time we will receive all of our principal back.
Our actual net income year-to-date continues to be strong, despite a net decrease in PPP fee income compared to last year of $1,170,000. We have experienced a material decrease in mortgage loan sales income in both YTD and for the 2nd quarter. The decrease is directly related to the higher interest rates that have occurred. Higher rates have slowed down the re-financing volume which was very popular when rates were much lower over the last two years. Our credit quality has remained excellent, leading to not having any allocation to our provision for loan losses year- to-date. Other non-interest expenses are up modestly at 2%, despite wage and benefit expenses pressures that most businesses are experiencing. Overall, we are pleased with our results for the quarter and YTD.
Turning to our dividends paid to shareholders, I am pleased to announce that our most recent declared quarterly dividend is $0.55 per share and was payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2022. This is the same as last quarter, and an increase of $0.03, or 3% from one year ago.
As a re-cap of matters that were voted on at The Annual Shareholder Meeting held on May 10, 2022, shareholders approved all proposed directors for election, as well as the ratification of the proposed public accounting firm.
Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you out in our communities.
Year to Date
Three Months Ended
Financial Information (unaudited)
6/30/22
6/30/21
6/30/22
6/30/21
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Interest income
$
18,707,000
$
19,707,000
$
9,491,000
$
9,828,000
Interest expense
727,000
951,000
370,000
456,000
Net interest income
17,980,000
18,756,000
9,121,000
9,372,000
Provision for loan losses
-
500,000
-
175,000
Net interest income after provision
17,980,000
18,256,000
9,121,000
9,197,000
for loan losses
Other non-interest income
3,640,000
4,293,000
1,745,000
2,247,000
Non-interest expenses
13,541,000
13,284,000
6,881,000
6,733,000
Income before federal income taxes
8,079,000
9,265,000
3,985,000
4,711,000
Federal income taxes
1,399,000
1,633,000
689,000
825,000
Net income
$
6,680,000
$
7,632,000
$
3,296,000
$
3,886,000
PERIOD END BALANCES
As of
6/30/22
12/31/21
Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,140,000
$
45,801,000
Securities
$
357,540,000
$
364,604,000
Loans
$
667,541,000
$
642,889,000
Less allowance for loan loss
$
8,739,000
$
8,769,000
Other assets
$
75,873,000
$
67,877,000
Total assets
$
1,109,355,000
$
1,112,402,000
Deposits
$
925,686,000
$
908,687,000
Other liabilities
$
70,528,000
$
63,659,000
Total liabilities
$
996,214,000
$
972,346,000
Net valuation allowance-securities
$
(28,899,000)
$
1,458,000
Retained earnings
$
111,321,000
$
107,051,000
Other equity
$
30,719,000
$
31,547,000
Total capital
$
113,141,000
$
140,056,000
Total liabilities and capital
$
1,109,355,000
$
1,112,402,000
Common shares outstanding
2,186,858
2,198,013
PER SHARE DATA (BASIC)
Year to Date
6/30/22
6/30/21
Net income
$
3.04
$
3.43
Cash dividends
declared
$
1.10
$
1.07
Book value
$
51.74
$
62.27
Tangible book value
$
41.41
$
52.02
Closing price
$
61.25
$
59.75
FINANCIAL RATIOS
Year to Date
6/30/22
6/30/21
Return on
1.20%
1.42%
average assets
Return on
10.40%
11.20%
average equity
Net interest margin
3.41%
3.75%
Loans to deposits
72.11%
75.89%
Average common
shares outstanding
2,194,151
2,226,121
