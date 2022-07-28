Croghan Bancshares : June 30, 2022 Quarterly Newsletter

July 2022

Letter to our Shareholders:

2022 2nd quarter update includes:

Economic environment

Net Income year-to-date totaling $6,680,000 or $3.04 per share

year-to-date totaling $6,680,000 or $3.04 per share The quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, up 3% year-to-date

year-to-date Annual Meeting Vote Results

Volatility and uncertainty in our financial markets have returned. Equity markets are down considerably and interest rates are on the rise. Generally, higher interest rates for Croghan does help our net interest income (NII) and increase our net income. While trends in NII are moving up, when compared to last year's NII results, we are down. Please note that last year's numbers were elevated due to the effects of the government's PPP program which have now been mostly accounted for.

Besides the positive impacts on NII, higher interest rates have had some negative impacts on our financial numbers. One negative effect has been the impact on our reported capital. Higher market rates negatively impact the market value of bonds that we hold on our books. While we do not anticipate any real losses on the bonds we hold, accounting rules require us to "mark to market" the bonds on our books. The adjustments can be seen on our balance sheet in the capital section. Net changes to our capital numbers year-to-date (YTD) from the marking to market in our bond portfolio have been ($30,357,000). Again, we do not anticipate any of these losses occurring, and expect all of the losses to be at zero when the bonds mature; at which time we will receive all of our principal back.

Our actual net income year-to-date continues to be strong, despite a net decrease in PPP fee income compared to last year of $1,170,000. We have experienced a material decrease in mortgage loan sales income in both YTD and for the 2nd quarter. The decrease is directly related to the higher interest rates that have occurred. Higher rates have slowed down the re-financing volume which was very popular when rates were much lower over the last two years. Our credit quality has remained excellent, leading to not having any allocation to our provision for loan losses year- to-date. Other non-interest expenses are up modestly at 2%, despite wage and benefit expenses pressures that most businesses are experiencing. Overall, we are pleased with our results for the quarter and YTD.

Turning to our dividends paid to shareholders, I am pleased to announce that our most recent declared quarterly dividend is $0.55 per share and was payable on July 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2022. This is the same as last quarter, and an increase of $0.03, or 3% from one year ago.

As a re-cap of matters that were voted on at The Annual Shareholder Meeting held on May 10, 2022, shareholders approved all proposed directors for election, as well as the ratification of the proposed public accounting firm.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you out in our communities.