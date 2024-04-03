Croma Security Solutions Group PLC - Whiteley, England-based security services provider - Wins new NHS Trust contract worth about GBP400,000 to be completed in the current financial year, ending June 30. The contract is for the installation of new security systems across the hospital. Croma already operates a number of other existing smaller security projects with the trust, and believes there is potential for further projects.

Chief Executive Officer Roberto Fiorentino comments: "The business is performing to plan and this recent contract win is part of our growing presence in the healthcare sector. We have focused on delivering transparency and reliability, a combination that is proving attractive to the management teams of NHS Trusts."

Current stock price: 69.25 pence

12-month change: up 40%

