Croma Security Solutions Group PLC - Fareham, England-based security services provider - Trading update to December 31. Expects to report revenue of GBP4.3 million, in line with management expectations, up 14% from the year prior. Further, re-awarded three-year maintenance contract by an NHS Trust to cover the security needs of their hospitals. Notes acquisitions announced earlier in January are integrating well. Mulls further acquisition opportunities, sees potential to transform more traditional locksmiths into modern security centres with stronger in-store product ranges and much greater profit potential.

Current stock price: 68.93 pence

12-month change: up 20%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.