Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust announced that Clinton Keay will be resigning as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 23, 2024. Clinton will be joining Empire Company Limited as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance. Kara Cameron, currently Vice President, Accounting and Financial Reporting, at Crombie will serve as Interim CFO while a search for a permanent CFO is conducted.

Ms. Cameron is a chartered professional accountant with nearly 20 years of experience in progressively senior financial leadership roles, including five years in her current role at Crombie.