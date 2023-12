Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-ended real estate investment trust. The principal business of the Company is investing in income-producing retail, retail-related industrial, mixed-use, and office properties in Canada. Its portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's urban and suburban markets. Its portfolio includes 294 properties comprising approximately 18.7 million square feet. The Company’s properties include 1809 Barrington; Aberdeen Business Centre; Acadia Avenue; Amherst Centre; Amherst Plaza; Antigonish Sobeys; Blink Bonnie Plaza; Brunswick Place; Causeway Shopping Centre Sobeys; Cogswell Tower; County Fair Mall; Dartmouth Crossing Cineplex Cinemas; Downsview Mall and Downsview Plaza; Duke Tower; Elmsdale Shopping Centre; Fall River Plaza; Forest Hills; New Waterford, Plummer Ave; New Waterford, Emerald Street, and others.

Sector Commercial REITs