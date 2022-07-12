Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals : Debentures

1. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated June 13, 2022, (BSE reference no. 33/2022-23 and NSE reference number 33/ 2022-23)
Intimation dated July 5, 2022 (BSE reference no. 43/2022-23 and NSE reference no. 43/2022-23)
Intimation dated July 7, 2022 (BSE reference no. 44/2022-23 and NSE reference no. 44/2022-23)
Subject: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In furtherance to our intimation letters as mentioned above and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the Committee of Debentures of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (the "Company") vide their resolution dated July 12, 2022 have inter alia, approved the allotment of 3,250 Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) of a face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to Rs. 325 Crores on private placement basis.
The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
You are requested to kindly take the above information on your record.
Thanking you,
For Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
Pragya Kaul
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Annexure A
Particulars
Details
Issue size
Rs. 325 Crore
Proposed to be listed on
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Tenure
18 (eighteen) months commencing from the date of
allotment
Date of allotment
July 12, 2022
Date of Maturity
January 12, 2024
Coupon
7.40% per annum
Schedule of payment of interest
For first 6 months on January 12, 2023 and;
For next 12 months on January 12, 2024
Schedule of payment of principal amount
January 12, 2024
Charge/security
First pari passu charge over brand "Crompton" and
"Crompton Greaves" of the Company (including
assignment of license, agreements, if any)
Special right/ interest/ privileges attached
Not Applicable
to the instrument and changes thereof
Delay in payment of interest/ principal
In case of default in payment of interest and/ or principal
amount for a period of more than three
redemption on the due dates, and / or in case of delay
months from the due date or default in
in creation and perfection of Security, the Company
payment of interest/ principal
shall pay additional interest at the rate of 2% per annum
payable monthly over the Coupon Rate for the
defaulting period i.e. the period commencing from and
including the date on which such amount becomes due
and upto excluding the date on which such amount is
actually paid.
In case of delay in listing beyond 4 (four) trading days
from the Issue Closing Date, the Company shall pay
penal interest of 1% (one per cent) p.a. over the Coupon
Rate on the outstanding amounts to the Debenture
holders for the period of delay i.e. from the Date of
Allotment till the listing of the Debentures or for such
time period and such other rate as provided under
Applicable Law.
Right to levy the default interest is notwithstanding the
rights of the debenture holders provided under the event
