Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals : Debentures

Date: July 12, 2022

1. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated June 13, 2022, (BSE reference no. 33/2022-23 and NSE reference number 33/ 2022-23)

Intimation dated July 5, 2022 (BSE reference no. 43/2022-23 and NSE reference no. 43/2022-23) Intimation dated July 7, 2022 (BSE reference no. 44/2022-23 and NSE reference no. 44/2022-23)

Subject: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In furtherance to our intimation letters as mentioned above and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the Committee of Debentures of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (the "Company") vide their resolution dated July 12, 2022 have inter alia, approved the allotment of 3,250 Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) of a face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to Rs. 325 Crores on private placement basis.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

