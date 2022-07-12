Log in
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals : Debentures

07/12/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Registered & Corporate Office: Tower 3, 1st Floor,

East Wing, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg,

Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400 070.India

T: +91 22 6167 8499 F: +91 22 6167 8383

W: www.crompton.co.inCIN: L31900MH2015PLC262254

Date: July 12, 2022

To,

BSE Limited ("BSE"),

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

("NSE"),

2nd Floor, New Trading Ring,

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 539876

NSE Symbol: CROMPTON

ISIN: INE299U01018

Our Reference: 49/2022-23

Dear Sir/Madam,

Ref:

1. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors dated June 13, 2022, (BSE reference no. 33/2022-23 and NSE reference number 33/ 2022-23)

  1. Intimation dated July 5, 2022 (BSE reference no. 43/2022-23 and NSE reference no. 43/2022-23)
  2. Intimation dated July 7, 2022 (BSE reference no. 44/2022-23 and NSE reference no. 44/2022-23)

Subject: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In furtherance to our intimation letters as mentioned above and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform that the Committee of Debentures of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (the "Company") vide their resolution dated July 12, 2022 have inter alia, approved the allotment of 3,250 Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Non-Convertible Debenture (NCDs) of a face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each aggregating up to Rs. 325 Crores on private placement basis.

The details as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

You are requested to kindly take the above information on your record.

Thanking you,

For Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Pragya Kaul

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Annexure A

Particulars

Details

Issue size

Rs. 325 Crore

Proposed to be listed on

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Tenure

18 (eighteen) months commencing from the date of

allotment

Date of allotment

July 12, 2022

Date of Maturity

January 12, 2024

Coupon

7.40% per annum

Schedule of payment of interest

For first 6 months on January 12, 2023 and;

For next 12 months on January 12, 2024

Schedule of payment of principal amount

January 12, 2024

Charge/security

First pari passu charge over brand "Crompton" and

"Crompton Greaves" of the Company (including

assignment of license, agreements, if any)

Special right/ interest/ privileges attached

Not Applicable

to the instrument and changes thereof

Delay in payment of interest/ principal

In case of default in payment of interest and/ or principal

amount for a period of more than three

redemption on the due dates, and / or in case of delay

months from the due date or default in

in creation and perfection of Security, the Company

payment of interest/ principal

shall pay additional interest at the rate of 2% per annum

payable monthly over the Coupon Rate for the

defaulting period i.e. the period commencing from and

including the date on which such amount becomes due

and upto excluding the date on which such amount is

actually paid.

In case of delay in listing beyond 4 (four) trading days

from the Issue Closing Date, the Company shall pay

penal interest of 1% (one per cent) p.a. over the Coupon

Rate on the outstanding amounts to the Debenture

holders for the period of delay i.e. from the Date of

Allotment till the listing of the Debentures or for such

time period and such other rate as provided under

Applicable Law.

Right to levy the default interest is notwithstanding the

rights of the debenture holders provided under the event

of default.

Details of any letter or comments regarding

Not Applicable

payment/ non-payment of interest,

principal on due dates, or any other matter

concerning the security and/ or the assets

along with its comments thereon, if any

Details of redemption of NCDs indicating

Bullet Redemption at the respective maturities.

the manner of redemption (whether out of

profits or out of fresh issue)

Disclaimer

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
