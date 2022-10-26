Advanced search
    CROMPTON   INE299U01018

CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED

(CROMPTON)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-25 am EDT
377.90 INR   +0.12%
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

10/26/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

Registered & Corporate Office: Tower 3, 1st Floor,

East Wing, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg,

Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400 070.India

T: +91 22 6167 8499 F: +91 22 6167 8383

W: www.crompton.co.inCIN: L31900MH2015PLC262254

Date: October 26, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited ("BSE"),

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department,

("NSE"),

2nd Floor, New Trading Ring,

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 539876

NSE Symbol: CROMPTON

ISIN: INE299U01018

ISIN: INE299U01018

Our Reference: 103/2022-23

Our Reference: 103/2022-23

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBl (LODR) Regulations, 2015 relating to Grant of Options under ESOP 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia approved the grant of 85,000 stock options under Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP 2019) to eligible employees in its Meeting held today, i.e., October 26, 2022.

The salient features of the options are as follows:

Sr.

Particulars

Details

No.

1.

Brief details of option granted

85,000 options have been granted as per the

resolution passed by the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee on October 26, 2022

2.

Whether Scheme is in terms of SEBI

Yes

(SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021 (if

applicable)

3.

Total no. of shares covered by these

85,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/-

options

each

4.

Exercise Price

Rs. 377.90 being the closing Market Price on

October 25, 2022 on National Stock Exchange

of India Limited

5.

Options Vesting Period

As per the terms and conditions determined by

Nomination & Remuneration Committee up to

a maximum vesting period of 5 years

6.

Time within which options may be

5 years from the date of vesting of Options

exercised

We request you to kindly take the above on record as per the provisions of the Listing Regulations. The above is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.

Thanking You,

For Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

KALEESWARAN ARUNACHALAM

Digitally signed by

KALEESWARAN ARUNACHALAM Date: 2022.10.26 18:44:19 +05'30'

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 15:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
