Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited
Registered & Corporate Office: Tower 3, 1st Floor,
East Wing, Equinox Business Park, LBS Marg,
Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400 070.India
T: +91 22 6167 8499 F: +91 22 6167 8383
W: www.crompton.co.inCIN: L31900MH2015PLC262254
Date: October 26, 2022
To,
To,
BSE Limited ("BSE"),
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Corporate Relationship Department,
("NSE"),
2nd Floor, New Trading Ring,
"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
BSE Scrip Code: 539876
NSE Symbol: CROMPTON
ISIN: INE299U01018
Our Reference: 103/2022-23
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBl (LODR) Regulations, 2015 relating to Grant of Options under ESOP 2019
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has inter alia approved the grant of 85,000 stock options under Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP 2019) to eligible employees in its Meeting held today, i.e., October 26, 2022.
The salient features of the options are as follows:
Sr.
Particulars
Details
No.
1.
Brief details of option granted
85,000 options have been granted as per the
resolution passed by the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee on October 26, 2022
2.
Whether Scheme is in terms of SEBI
Yes
(SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021 (if
|
applicable)
3.
Total no. of shares covered by these
85,000 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/-
options
each
4.
Exercise Price
Rs. 377.90 being the closing Market Price on
October 25, 2022 on National Stock Exchange
of India Limited
5.
Options Vesting Period
As per the terms and conditions determined by
Nomination & Remuneration Committee up to
a maximum vesting period of 5 years
6.
Time within which options may be
5 years from the date of vesting of Options
exercised
We request you to kindly take the above on record as per the provisions of the Listing Regulations. The above is also being uploaded on the website of the Company.
Thanking You,
For Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited