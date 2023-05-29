Advanced search
    CROMPTON   INE299U01018

CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED

(CROMPTON)
2023-05-29
275.45 INR   +1.32%
06:48aIndia's Atomberg Technologies raises $86 million in fresh funding
RE
05/23Nomura Adjusts Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals' Price Target to INR352 From INR377, Keeps at Buy
MT
05/23India's Bajaj Electricals posts rise in Q4 profit on consumer goods demand
RE
India's Atomberg Technologies raises $86 million in fresh funding

05/29/2023 | 06:48am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian home appliances company Atomberg Technologies on Monday said it has raised $86 million in a fresh funding round, led by Singapore's Temasek Capital and India-focused asset manager Steadview Capital Management LLC.

"With this round of fundraising, our focus is on enhancing product development and improving our product suite," Chief Executive Manoj Meena said in a statement.

Atomberg did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on its current valuation.

Trifecta Capital, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures Pte Ltd and Inflexor Ventures LLP, also participated in the Series C round via a mix of primary and secondary issuances, the company said.

Atomberg, which competes with Havells India Ltd and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd in its mainstay product - fans - reached a record revenue of 1 billion rupees ($12.23 million) in March, Chief Business Officer Arindam Paul said in a tweet.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED 1.32% 275.45 Delayed Quote.-19.20%
HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED 0.66% 1297.6 Delayed Quote.17.20%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 64 118 M 776 M 776 M
Net income 2023 4 668 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net Debt 2023 2 818 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,7x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 174 B 2 105 M 2 105 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Promeet Promode Ghosh CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Non-Executive Chairman
Rashmi Khandelwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Damodarannair Sundaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-19.20%2 105
SONY GROUP CORPORATION33.18%117 255
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION29.76%23 917
LG ELECTRONICS INC.30.29%14 486
SHARP CORPORATION-13.23%3 786
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.38.68%3 101
