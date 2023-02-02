Advanced search
    CROMPTON   INE299U01018

CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED

(CROMPTON)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:48 2023-02-02 am EST
332.35 INR   +0.27%
05:54pIndia's Crompton's misses Q3 profit view as inflation dents demand
RE
01/19Polycab India posts record quarterly profit on strong volume growth
RE
2022Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Announces Appointment of Ms. Rashmi Khandelwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
India's Crompton's misses Q3 profit view as inflation dents demand

02/02/2023 | 05:54pm EST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian household appliance maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected 43% slump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by muted demand for its fans and LED lighting products and soaring costs.

Consolidated net profit fell to 852.5 million rupees ($10.38 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 1.48 billion rupees, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of 1.27 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Total expenses jumped 16% to 14.23 billion rupees.

Consumer goods makers have been raising the prices of products to offset the high commodity costs, while demand waned in the face of rising inflation.

The company's electric consumer durables business, which makes products such as fans and kitchen appliances, reported a 7.2% fall in revenue to 10.2 billion rupees. Revenue from the lighting business slumped 20%.

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations rose 7.5% to 15.16 billion rupees, mainly due to its acquisition of a majority stake in kitchen appliances maker Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances last year.

Last month, rival Havells India Ltd also reported a fall in quarterly profit, hit by weak demand in the face of inflation.

($1 = 82.0960 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LIMITED -0.46% 1453.1 End-of-day quote.-7.65%
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED 0.27% 332.35 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED 0.07% 1198.8 Delayed Quote.8.91%
Financials
Sales 2023 68 511 M 835 M 835 M
Net income 2023 5 642 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 723 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 37,9x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 211 B 2 575 M 2 575 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Mathew Job Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar Non-Executive Chairman
Rashmi Khandelwal Secretary & Compliance Officer
Damodarannair Sundaram Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-1.49%2 578
SONY GROUP CORPORATION14.30%109 527
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.38%21 526
LG ELECTRONICS INC.14.57%13 780
SHARP CORPORATION14.18%5 418
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.13.18%2 652