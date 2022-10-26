Advanced search
    CROMPTON   INE299U01018

CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED

(CROMPTON)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-25 am EDT
377.90 INR   +0.12%
10:06aIndia's Crompton's reports Q2 profit miss as expenses surge
RE
09/19Crompton Greaves Consumer Gets Board Nod to Sell 6% Stake in Arm
MT
09/19Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
India's Crompton's reports Q2 profit miss as expenses surge

10/26/2022 | 10:06am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian household appliance maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a near 18% drop in September-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing analyst estimates, dented by higher expenses and subdued performance in the electrical consumer durables division.

The company's profit fell to 1.31 billion Indian rupees ($15.96 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 1.59 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 1.4 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

In addition to LED lighting and fans, Crompton Greaves also sells pumps, water heaters, and kitchen appliances.

Overall expenses surged by 31.6% in the second quarter. The company's revenue from operations rose by 22.7% to 17 billion rupees. Electric consumer durables, the company's biggest segment, saw revenue slide by 3.1% to 10.62 billion rupees.

Rival Havells India Ltd last week reported a fall in earnings and pointed out that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased commodity prices, putting pressure on the electrical goods industry.

($1 = 82.0570 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED 0.12% 377.9 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED -0.02% 1175.75 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
Financials
Sales 2023 73 569 M 892 M 892 M
Net income 2023 6 308 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net Debt 2023 972 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 240 B 2 914 M 2 914 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 010
Free-Float 93,9%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-13.61%2 914
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-32.36%82 129
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-15.61%16 878
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-41.96%9 631
SHARP CORPORATION-32.02%3 950
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-21.52%3 114