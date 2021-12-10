Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cromwell Property Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMW   AU000000CMW8

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP

(CMW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cromwell Property : Application for quotation of securities - CMW

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 10, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

CMW

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED

1,396,024

09/12/2021

SECURITIES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

44001056980

1.3

ASX issuer code

CMW

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CMWAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

CMW : FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

converted

7/11/2021

1,396,024

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/12/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

186,012

Michael Wilde

Michael Wilde

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date

9/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For personal use only

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cromwell Property Group published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
