Cromwell Property : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CMW

ASX +security code and description

CMWAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 706,563 Jonathan Callaghan Jonathan Callaghan 1,057,183 Michael Wilde Michael Wilde 394,767 Robert Percy Robert Percy

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.cromwellpropertygroup.com/__data/assets/pdf_file/0007/20212/Cromwell-Property-Group-Performance-Rights-Plan-Rules.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

In relation to Mr Michael Wilde, 377,582 performance rights were in respect of the period of his appointment as Acting CEO. Such performance rights have a performance period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023 and the same conditions as the 2021 KMP LTI Plan. Please refer to Cromwell Property Group's 2021 Remuneration Report for further detail about the 2021 KMP LTI Plan.