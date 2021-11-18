Cromwell Property : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CMW
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 18, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
CMWAY
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS
3,535,108
11/11/2021
DATES
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
44001056980
1.3
ASX issuer code
CMW
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/11/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
CMWAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
11/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
706,563
Jonathan Callaghan
Jonathan Callaghan
1,057,183
Michael Wilde
Michael Wilde
394,767
Robert Percy
Robert Percy
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.cromwellpropertygroup.com/__data/assets/pdf_file/0007/20212/Cromwell-Property-Group-Performance-Right s-Plan-Rules.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
In relation to Mr Michael Wilde, 377,582 performance rights were in respect of the period of his appointment as Acting CEO. Such performance rights have a performance period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023 and the same conditions as the 2021 KMP LTI Plan. Please refer to Cromwell Property Group's 2021 Remuneration Report for further detail about the 2021 KMP LTI Plan.
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,535,108
