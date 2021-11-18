Log in
    CMW   AU000000CMW8

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP

(CMW)
Cromwell Property : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CMW

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 18, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CMWAY

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS

3,535,108

11/11/2021

DATES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

44001056980

1.3

ASX issuer code

CMW

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

CMWAY : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

706,563

Jonathan Callaghan

Jonathan Callaghan

1,057,183

Michael Wilde

Michael Wilde

394,767

Robert Percy

Robert Percy

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.cromwellpropertygroup.com/__data/assets/pdf_file/0007/20212/Cromwell-Property-Group-Performance-Rights-Plan-Rules.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

In relation to Mr Michael Wilde, 377,582 performance rights were in respect of the period of his appointment as Acting CEO. Such performance rights have a performance period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2023 and the same conditions as the 2021 KMP LTI Plan. Please refer to Cromwell Property Group's 2021 Remuneration Report for further detail about the 2021 KMP LTI Plan.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

3,535,108

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cromwell Property Group published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
