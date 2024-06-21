TORONTO, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday, June 20, 2024 (the “Meeting”), shareholders holding a total of 274,097,252 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 71.75% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.



Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated April 26, 2024 was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 93.4% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Number of Shares Voted For Percentage of Shares Voted For Number of Shares Withheld from Voting Percentage of Shares Withheld from Voting Jason Adler 215,118,391 98.33% 3,654,113 1.67% Murray Garnick 215,949,040 98.71% 2,823,464 1.29% Michael Gorenstein 204,416,959 93.44% 14,355,545 6.56% Kamran Khan 207,976,756 95.07% 10,795,748 4.93% Dominik Meier 208,048,529 95.10% 10,723,975 4.90% James Rudyk 215,011,800 98.28% 3,760,704 1.72% Elizabeth Seegar 205,934,088 94.13% 12,838,416 5.87%





Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, with 96.19% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and approved the adjournment of the Meeting to a later date to permit the Company to complete the search for a successor independent auditor.

At the time of the Meeting, the Company had not completed its process to identify, and make a recommendation with respect to the appointment by the shareholders of, a successor independent auditor. Accordingly, Proposal No. 3 regarding the appointment of an independent registered public accounting firm to serve as the Company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to fix the independent auditor’s remuneration was not presented to shareholders and, with the approval of the shareholders, the Meeting was adjourned to permit the Company to complete the search for a successor auditor. At the reconvened Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the appointment of the successor independent auditor and the authorization of the Board to fix the successor independent auditor’s remuneration. Once a successor auditor is identified, the Company will disseminate to shareholders information regarding the identity of the proposed independent registered public accounting firm to serve as the Company’s independent auditor and to audit the consolidated financial statements of the Company of and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, together with information regarding the reconvened Meeting.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

