Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cronos Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC.

(CRON)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:42:26 2023-02-14 am EST
3.030 CAD   -0.33%
09:25aCronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023
AQ
02/13CRONOS GROUP INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/09Cronos Group Inc. - Spinach Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023

02/14/2023 | 09:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) will hold its 2022 fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos’ senior management team will discuss the Company’s financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company’s website.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, both have which been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


All news about CRONOS GROUP INC.
09:25aCronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Conference Call on..
AQ
02/13CRONOS GROUP INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
02/09Cronos Group Inc. - Spinach Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January
AQ
02/08Spinach® Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January¹
GL
02/08Spinach® Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January¹
AQ
01/18Is it crypto spring already? The projects to look out for in 2023
MS
2022Wedbush on SAFE Banking; Second "Major Blow" for Cannabis Banking Reform
MT
2022Altria Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Maintains Initial Investment
AQ
2022Cronos Shares Fall 4% After Altria Abandons Warrant Upping Stake
DJ
2022Altria Subsidiary Abandons Expiring Cronos Warrant, Keeps Initial Investment
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRONOS GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net income 2022 -148 M -111 M -111 M
Net cash 2022 1 180 M 884 M 884 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 152 M 863 M 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 626
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart CRONOS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Cronos Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,04 CAD
Average target price 5,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ryan Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Holm Chief Financial Officer
Arye Weigensberg Vice President-Research & Technology
Jason Marc Adler Independent Director
James D. Rudyk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC.-11.63%863
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-2.07%7 185
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.14.23%4 388
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD9.94%2 577
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK9.93%1 637
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.6.38%1 425