  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Cronos Group Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC.

(CRON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cronos Group Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity's 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on May 11, 2021

05/10/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will speak at Canaccord Genuity’s 5th Annual Global Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Participants may access a live webcast of the presentation by going to the Upcoming Events page at thecronosgroup.com. A replay will be made available shortly following the live presentation.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE™ and Spinach™, and three hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones™, Happy Dance™ and PEACE+™.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature or that necessarily depends on future or subsequent events may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions or phrases intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company's intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively, and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 82,5 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net income 2021 -288 M -237 M -237 M
Net cash 2021 1 498 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 479 M 2 865 M 2 871 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 631
Free-Float 48,7%
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 9,96 CAD
Last Close Price 9,36 CAD
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kurt T. Schmidt President & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry F. Barbato Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ryan Gorenstein Executive Chairman
Jason Marc Adler Independent Director
James D. Rudyk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC.5.88%2 865
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.19.42%10 533
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-2.04%9 673
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD23.05%6 270
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-13.79%3 340
TERRASCEND CORP.8.74%2 908