    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC.

(CRON)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:03:22 2023-05-30 pm EDT
2.340 CAD   -0.43%
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
GL
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
AQ
05/23Insider Buy: Cronos Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

05/30/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
TORONTO, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:30PM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos’ intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Financials
Sales 2023 130 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net income 2023 -72,6 M -53,4 M -53,4 M
Net cash 2023 1 100 M 809 M 809 M
P/E ratio 2023 -13,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 895 M 659 M 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 -1,57x
EV / Sales 2024 -1,22x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 52,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael Ryan Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Holm Chief Financial Officer
Arye Weigensberg Head-Research & Technology
Jason Marc Adler Independent Director
James D. Rudyk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC.-31.69%659
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-4.27%6 814
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.20.91%4 494
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD46.38%3 288
TIANJIN CHASE SUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD11.44%2 697
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK0.66%1 534
