Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cronos Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRON   CA22717L1013

CRONOS GROUP INC.

(CRON)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-29 pm EST
4.150 CAD   +2.22%
04:35pCronos Group Inc. to Speak at Stifel Canada's 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference
AQ
11/23Cannabis Company Cops To SEC Accounting Fraud Charges
AQ
11/14Cronos Down 3% as Names New CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Stifel Canada's 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference

11/29/2022 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Stifel Canada’s 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS®, Lord Jones®, Happy Dance® and PEACE+®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, all of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


All news about CRONOS GROUP INC.
04:35pCronos Group Inc. to Speak at Stifel Canada's 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conferenc..
AQ
11/23Cannabis Company Cops To SEC Accounting Fraud Charges
AQ
11/14Cronos Down 3% as Names New CFO
MT
11/14Cronos Names New CFO
MT
11/14Cronos Group Brief: Appoints James Holm as Chief Financial Officer, W..
MT
11/14Cronos Group Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
11/14Cronos Group Appoints James Holm as Chief Financial Officer
GL
11/14Cronos Group Appoints James Holm as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
11/14Cronos Group Inc Announces Executive Changes
CI
11/11Secondary Market Misrepresentation Claim Against Cannabis Company Gets Green Light From..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRONOS GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 125 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2022 -150 M -110 M -110 M
Net cash 2022 1 180 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 537 M 1 128 M 1 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 626
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart CRONOS GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Cronos Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRONOS GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,06 CAD
Average target price 5,10 CAD
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Ryan Gorenstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James Holm Chief Financial Officer
Arye Weigensberg Vice President-Research & Technology
Jason Marc Adler Independent Director
James D. Rudyk Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRONOS GROUP INC.-18.47%1 143
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.125.56%10 222
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-19.77%3 465
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-25.24%2 420
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-58.42%1 658
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-10.40%1 478