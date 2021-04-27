Cronos : 2021 Proxy

NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN that the 2021 Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Shares") of Cronos Group Inc. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Toronto time, via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/226761154. The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:
the receipt of the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the auditors' reports thereon;
the election to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") of the seven directors named in the attached Proxy Statement;
the adoption of an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the attached Proxy Statement;
the appointment of KPMG LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix KPMG LLP's remuneration; and
such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.
The Board of Directors is not aware of any other business to be presented to a vote of the Shareholders at the Annual
Meeting.
The items of business are described more fully in the accompanying Proxy Statement. In order to reduce printing and mailing costs and as a matter of good environmental stewardship, we will this year be providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. As a result, on or about May 14, 2021, we are mailing to most of the Company's Shareholders a notice of availability of proxy materials instead of a paper copy of the Proxy Statement and our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders that would like to receive a paper copy may do so by following the instructions in the Proxy Statement.
This year, given the continued public health impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold our Annual Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including asking questions and voting, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the attached Proxy Statement.
The Board of Directors has fixed 5:00 p.m., Toronto time, on April 26, 2021 as the record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
Non-registered Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to listen to the Annual Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to ask questions or vote at the Annual Meeting. A registered
Shareholder who wishes to appoint a person, other than the Board nominees identified on the proxy card, as a proxy must carefully follow the instructions in the attached Proxy Statement and on such registered Shareholder's proxy card. These instructions include the additional step of registering such proxyholder with the Company's transfer agent and registrar, TSX Trust Company, after submitting such registered Shareholder's proxy card. Failure to register the proxyholder with TSX Trust Company will result in such proxyholder not receiving a control number to participate in the Annual Meeting and only being able to listen to the Annual Meeting as a guest.
Registered Shareholders as of 5:00 p.m., Toronto time, on the record date of April 26, 2021 may exercise their right to vote by completing and submitting the proxy card provided to them. To be effective, the proxy must be received by the Company's transfer agent and registrar, TSX Trust Company, prior to 11:59 p.m., Toronto time, on June 23, 2021 or, in the case of any adjournment or postponement of the Annual Meeting, prior to 11:59 p.m., Toronto time, on the date that is two business days before the date of the adjourned or postponed meeting. Registered Shareholders may also vote their Shares by participating in the Annual Meeting. Detailed instructions on how to complete and return proxies or vote by facsimile or electronically using the facsimile and Internet voting procedures are provided in the attached Proxy Statement.
Non-registered Shareholders, including those who hold Shares in the name of a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, or other intermediary, will receive a voting instruction form. The voting instruction form contains instructions on how to complete the form, where to return it to and the deadline for returning it, which may be earlier than the deadline for registered Shareholders, and whether facsimile or Internet voting options are available. If you do not receive such voting instructions or are unsure about anything in such voting instructions, contact your bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, or other intermediary through which you hold your Shares.
WHETHER OR NOT YOU EXPECT TO ATTEND THE VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR PROXY WITH YOUR VOTING INSTRUCTIONS. YOU MAY VOTE BY FACSIMILE OR INTERNET (BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE PROXY CARD OR VOTING INSTRUCTION FORM) OR BY MAIL.
By order of the Board of Directors,
Michael Gorenstein
Executive Chairman
Toronto, Ontario
April 27, 2021
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 25, 2021.
When used in this Proxy Statement, the terms "Cronos," "we," "our," "us" and the "Company" refer to Cronos Group Inc., its consolidated subsidiaries and, if applicable, its joint ventures and investments accounted for by the equity method; the term "fiscal year" refers to our fiscal year, which is based on a 12-month period ending December 31 of each year (e.g., fiscal year 2020 refers to the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020); the term "Intermediary" means any bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, or other intermediary; the term "cannabis" means the plant of any species or subspecies of genus Cannabis and any part of that plant, including all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, and the term "U.S. hemp" has the meaning given to term "hemp" in the U.S. Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, including hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD").
Unless otherwise specified, the information contained in this Proxy Statement is given as of April 27, 2021, the date of this Proxy Statement. Unless otherwise specified, all references to "dollars" or "$" in this Proxy Statement are to United States dollars and all references to "C$" are to Canadian dollars.
In addition, this Proxy Statement includes several website addresses. These website addresses are intended to provide inactive, textual references only. The information on or referred to on these websites is not part of this Proxy Statement.
This Proxy Statement includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the Company's business, prospects, operations, future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
CRONOS GROUP INC.
111 Peter Street, Suite 300
Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2H1
PROXY STATEMENT
FOR THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021
These proxy materials are furnished in connection with the solicitation by the board of directors (the "Board" or our "Board") of Cronos Group Inc. ("Cronos" or the "Company"), a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA"), of proxies to be voted at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Shares") of the Company and at any adjournment or postponement of such meeting (the "Annual Meeting"). This proxy statement (this "Proxy Statement"), together with the Notice of Annual Meeting and proxy card or voting instruction form, is first being made available to Shareholders on or about May 14, 2021.
ABOUT THE MEETING
Why am I receiving these materials?
We have made these proxy materials available to you on the Internet or have delivered printed versions of these materials to you by mail in connection with the solicitation, by the Board, of proxies to be voted at the Annual Meeting. You are receiving this Proxy Statement because you were a Shareholder as of 5:00 p.m., Toronto time, on April 26, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting. The Notice of Annual Meeting provides notice of the Annual Meeting, and this Proxy Statement describes the proposals presented for Shareholder action and includes information required to be disclosed to Shareholders.
What is included in these proxy materials?
These proxy materials include:
this Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting; and
our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
If you received printed versions of these materials by mail, these materials also include the proxy card or voting instruction form for the Annual Meeting.
Why did I receive a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials in the mail instead of proxy materials?
In accordance with the "notice and access" rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), instead of mailing a printed copy of our proxy materials to all Shareholders, we have elected to furnish such materials to selected Shareholders by providing access to these documents over the Internet. Accordingly, on or about May 14, 2021, we sent a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials ("Notice of Internet Availability") to most of our Shareholders.
These Shareholders have the ability to access the proxy materials on a website referred to in the Notice of Internet Availability or request to receive a printed set of the proxy materials by calling the toll-free number found on the Notice of Internet Availability. We encourage you to take advantage of the availability of the proxy materials on the Internet in order to help save natural resources and reduce the cost to print and distribute the proxy materials.
