Cronos : 2021 Proxy

CRONOS GROUP INC.

NOTICE OF 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

NOTICE HEREBY IS GIVEN that the 2021 Annual Meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of the holders (the "Shareholders") of common shares ("Shares") of Cronos Group Inc. (the "Company") will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., Toronto time, via live audio webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/226761154. The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

the receipt of the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the auditors' reports thereon; the election to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") of the seven directors named in the attached Proxy Statement; the adoption of an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the attached Proxy Statement; the appointment of KPMG LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix KPMG LLP's remuneration; and such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Board of Directors is not aware of any other business to be presented to a vote of the Shareholders at the Annual

Meeting.

The items of business are described more fully in the accompanying Proxy Statement. In order to reduce printing and mailing costs and as a matter of good environmental stewardship, we will this year be providing access to our proxy materials over the Internet under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. As a result, on or about May 14, 2021, we are mailing to most of the Company's Shareholders a notice of availability of proxy materials instead of a paper copy of the Proxy Statement and our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders that would like to receive a paper copy may do so by following the instructions in the Proxy Statement.

This year, given the continued public health impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, we will hold our Annual Meeting in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered Shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder, will have an equal opportunity to participate in the Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including asking questions and voting, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the attached Proxy Statement.

The Board of Directors has fixed 5:00 p.m., Toronto time, on April 26, 2021 as the record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Non-registered Shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to listen to the Annual Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to ask questions or vote at the Annual Meeting. A registered

