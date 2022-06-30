Crookes Brothers : Audited summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

Crookes Brothers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1913/000290/06)
Share code: CKS ISIN: ZAE000001434 ("the Company")
Summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
The Crookes Brothers Board ("the Board") is pleased to present a summary of the Company's results for the year ended 31 March 2022.
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Year ended
|
%
|
Salient Features
|
Index
|
31 March 2022
|
31 March 2021
|
change
|
Revenue
|
R'000
|
678 602
|
635 583
|
7
|
Operating profit before biological assets
|
R'000
|
46 344
|
39 344
|
18
|
Change in fair value of biological assets
|
R'000
|
13 005
|
58 515
|
(78)
|
Operating profit after biological assets
|
R'000
|
59 349
|
97 859
|
(39)
|
Profit for the year
|
R'000
|
78 986
|
42 807
|
85
|
Headline earnings
|
R'000
|
35 042
|
41 552
|
(16)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
R'000
|
1 144 963
|
1 089 667
|
5
|
Cash generated from operations
|
R'000
|
58 460
|
102 282
|
(43)
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
shares
|
15 264 317
|
15 264 317
|
-
|
Basic earnings per share
|
cents
|
410,2
|
152,2
|
170
|
Headline earnings per share
|
cents
|
229,6
|
272,2
|
(16)
|
Net asset value per share
|
cents
|
7 501
|
7 139
|
5
|
Dividend per share
|
cents
|
-
|
50,0
|
(100)
Although these financial results were themselves not audited, they are extracted from the consolidated and company annual financial statements which were audited by BDO South Africa Inc. who issued an unmodified audit opinion on these financial statements. Their audit opinion, together with the accompanying financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website: https://www.cbl.co.za/wp- content/uploads/2022/06/AFS_2022.pdf, which also provides more details on the key audit matters. The audited Integrated Report will be posted to shareholders on 27 July 2022.
Dividend
The board of directors has resolved not to declare a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2022 (2021: 50.00 cents per ordinary share).
Full announcement
This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the Directors of the Company and it is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details, which is available for viewing on the following websites:
Any investment decision by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement, copies of which are also available for inspection at our offices and or available from our company secretary: zngwenya@cbl.co.zaon workdays during business hours, at no charge.
Durban
30 June 2022
JSE Sponsor to Crookes Brothers