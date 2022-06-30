Log in
    CKS   ZAE000001434

CROOKES BROTHERS LIMITED

(CKS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
41.90 ZAR    0.00%
10:03aCROOKES BROTHERS : Audited summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022
PU
06/27CROOKES BROTHERS : Trading statement
PU
2021Crookes Brothers Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Crookes Brothers : Audited summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Crookes Brothers Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1913/000290/06)

Share code: CKS ISIN: ZAE000001434 ("the Company")

Summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

The Crookes Brothers Board ("the Board") is pleased to present a summary of the Company's results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Year ended

Year ended

%

Salient Features

Index

31 March 2022

31 March 2021

change

Revenue

R'000

678 602

635 583

7

Operating profit before biological assets

R'000

46 344

39 344

18

Change in fair value of biological assets

R'000

13 005

58 515

(78)

Operating profit after biological assets

R'000

59 349

97 859

(39)

Profit for the year

R'000

78 986

42 807

85

Headline earnings

R'000

35 042

41 552

(16)

Shareholders' equity

R'000

1 144 963

1 089 667

5

Cash generated from operations

R'000

58 460

102 282

(43)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares

shares

15 264 317

15 264 317

-

Basic earnings per share

cents

410,2

152,2

170

Headline earnings per share

cents

229,6

272,2

(16)

Net asset value per share

cents

7 501

7 139

5

Dividend per share

cents

-

50,0

(100)

Although these financial results were themselves not audited, they are extracted from the consolidated and company annual financial statements which were audited by BDO South Africa Inc. who issued an unmodified audit opinion on these financial statements. Their audit opinion, together with the accompanying financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website: https://www.cbl.co.za/wp- content/uploads/2022/06/AFS_2022.pdf, which also provides more details on the key audit matters. The audited Integrated Report will be posted to shareholders on 27 July 2022.

Dividend

The board of directors has resolved not to declare a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2022 (2021: 50.00 cents per ordinary share).

Full announcement

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the Directors of the Company and it is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details, which is available for viewing on the following websites:

Company's website:

https://www.cbl.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/SENSE_2022.pdf

JSE website:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/cks/cbl2022.pdf

Any investment decision by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement, copies of which are also available for inspection at our offices and or available from our company secretary: zngwenya@cbl.co.zaon workdays during business hours, at no charge.

Durban

30 June 2022

JSE Sponsor to Crookes Brothers

Questco Corporate Advisory (Pty) Ltd

Disclaimer

Crookes Brothers Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
