Crookes Brothers : Audited summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

Crookes Brothers Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1913/000290/06)

Share code: CKS ISIN: ZAE000001434 ("the Company")

Summarised Results for the year ended 31 March 2022

The Crookes Brothers Board ("the Board") is pleased to present a summary of the Company's results for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Year ended Year ended % Salient Features Index 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 change Revenue R'000 678 602 635 583 7 Operating profit before biological assets R'000 46 344 39 344 18 Change in fair value of biological assets R'000 13 005 58 515 (78) Operating profit after biological assets R'000 59 349 97 859 (39) Profit for the year R'000 78 986 42 807 85 Headline earnings R'000 35 042 41 552 (16) Shareholders' equity R'000 1 144 963 1 089 667 5 Cash generated from operations R'000 58 460 102 282 (43) Weighted average number of ordinary shares shares 15 264 317 15 264 317 - Basic earnings per share cents 410,2 152,2 170 Headline earnings per share cents 229,6 272,2 (16) Net asset value per share cents 7 501 7 139 5 Dividend per share cents - 50,0 (100)

Although these financial results were themselves not audited, they are extracted from the consolidated and company annual financial statements which were audited by BDO South Africa Inc. who issued an unmodified audit opinion on these financial statements. Their audit opinion, together with the accompanying financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website: https://www.cbl.co.za/wp- content/uploads/2022/06/AFS_2022.pdf, which also provides more details on the key audit matters. The audited Integrated Report will be posted to shareholders on 27 July 2022.

Dividend

The board of directors has resolved not to declare a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2022 (2021: 50.00 cents per ordinary share).

Full announcement

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the Directors of the Company and it is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details, which is available for viewing on the following websites:

Any investment decision by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement, copies of which are also available for inspection at our offices and or available from our company secretary: zngwenya@cbl.co.zaon workdays during business hours, at no charge.

Durban

30 June 2022

JSE Sponsor to Crookes Brothers