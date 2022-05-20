CROOZ : FY03/22 Full Year Financial Results Presentation
05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Full Year Results FY2021 (2022/03)
Financial Results Data Book
CROOZ, Inc.
TSE Standard; Code 2138
This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.
Consolidated Totals
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
8,495
9,828
9,553
7,309
35,187
8,694
8,948
10,297
7,759
35,700
8,342
8,002
8,710
7,223
32,278
(% of same Q previous year)
106.3%
127.6%
104.9%
104.1%
110.6%
102.3%
91.0%
107.8%
106.2%
101.5%
95.9%
89.4%
84.6%
93.1%
90.4%
Sales
3,681
3,937
4,145
3,844
15,611
4,044
4,165
5,079
3,960
17,251
3,997
3,963
3,898
3,618
15,477
(% of same Q previous year)
87.0%
107.5%
94.1%
113.2%
99.5%
109.9%
105.8%
122.5%
103.0%
110.5%
98.8%
95.1%
76.7%
91.4%
89.7%
Labor expenses
239
225
216
231
911
261
267
314
346
1,188
323
333
357
363
1,377
(% of sales)
2.9%
2.4%
2.3%
3.3%
2.7%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
4.5%
3.3%
3.9%
4.2%
4.1%
5.0%
4.3%
Outsourcing expenses
350
410
404
396
1,559
382
388
560
625
1,957
561
518
450
496
2,028
(% of sales)
4.3%
4.3%
4.3%
5.6%
4.6%
4.4%
4.3%
5.4%
8.1%
5.5%
6.7%
6.5%
5.2%
6.9%
6.3%
Promotional expenses
930
836
912
636
3,313
550
697
801
385
2,434
446
651
697
329
2,124
(% of sales)
11.4%
8.8%
9.8%
9.0%
9.7%
6.3%
7.8%
7.8%
5.0%
6.8%
5.4%
8.1%
8.0%
4.6%
6.6%
Operating profit
-347
-41
37
253
-97
625
538
750
220
2,134
431
106
213
487
1,238
(% of sales)
-4.3%
-0.4%
0.4%
3.6%
-0.3%
7.2%
6.0%
7.3%
2.8%
6.0%
5.2%
1.3%
2.4%
6.8%
3.8%
EBITDA
-221
87
164
370
399
725
604
835
578
2,743
498
176
284
568
1,528
Number of employees
303
291
279
278
-
299
314
333
337
-
372
368
387
389
-
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
-
-
-
-
-
6,766
6,972
8,368
6,128
28,235
6,483
5,803
6,930
4,972
24,189
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
95.8%
83.2%
82.8%
81.1%
85.7%
Sales
-
-
-
-
-
2,900
3,001
3,574
2,703
12,180
2,773
2,474
2,696
1,844
9,789
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
95.6%
82.4%
75.4%
68.2%
80.4%
Operating profit
-
-
-
-
-
551
443
474
378
1,847
387
15
251
184
839
(% of sales)
-
-
-
-
-
8.1%
6.4%
5.7%
6.2%
6.5%
6.0%
0.3%
3.6%
3.7%
3.5%
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
（SHOPLIST Business）
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
6,239
6,490
6,831
5,022
24,583
6,572
6,784
8,033
5,802
27,194
6,139
5,469
6,676
4,750
23,036
(% of same Q previous year)
98.4%
104.9%
93.8%
97.5%
98.5%
105.3%
104.5%
117.6%
115.5%
110.6%
93.4%
80.6%
83.1%
81.9%
84.7%
Sales
2,612
2,706
2,810
2,128
10,257
2,706
2,813
3,240
2,377
11,138
2,435
2,172
2,523
1,769
8,900
(% of same Q previous year)
92.6%
106.3%
95.4%
102.9%
98.8%
103.6%
104.0%
115.3%
111.7%
108.6%
90.0%
77.2%
77.9%
74.4%
79.9%
Cost of goods purchased
3,626
3,788
4,025
2,901
14,340
3,866
3,971
4,793
3,424
16,055
3,628
3,246
4,059
2,882
13,817
(% of sales)
58.1%
58.4%
58.9%
57.8%
58.3%
58.8%
58.5%
59.7%
59.0%
59.0%
59.1%
59.4%
60.8%
60.7%
60.0%
Logistics expenses
1,032
1,023
1,051
766
3,872
938
987
1,119
833
3,879
906
819
871
662
3,260
(% of sales)
16.5%
15.8%
15.4%
15.3%
15.8%
14.3%
14.5%
13.9%
14.4%
14.3%
14.8%
15.0%
13.0%
13.9%
14.2%
Promotional expenses
830
823
873
584
3,110
531
702
791
373
2,400
450
626
605
263
1,947
(% of
sales)
13.3%
12.7%
12.8%
11.6%
12.7%
8.1%
10.3%
9.8%
6.4%
8.8%
7.3%
11.5%
9.1%
5.5%
8.5%
Labor expenses
112
108
115
130
465
144
140
160
164
609
138
156
159
164
619
(% of sales)
1.8%
1.7%
1.7%
2.6%
1.9%
2.2%
2.1%
2.0%
2.8%
2.2%
2.3%
2.9%
2.4%
3.5%
2.7%
Outsourcing expenses
120
106
116
101
442
98
94
175
205
574
141
146
149
141
578
(% of sales)
1.9%
1.6%
1.7%
2.0%
1.8%
1.5%
1.4%
2.2%
3.5%
2.1%
2.3%
2.7%
2.2%
3.0%
2.5%
Other expenses
534
516
507
434
1,991
407
438
486
398
1,730
431
387
408
351
1,579
(% of sales)
8.6%
8.0%
7.4%
8.6%
8.1%
6.2%
6.5%
6.1%
6.9%
6.4%
7.0%
7.1%
6.1%
7.4%
6.9%
Operating profit
-17
126
144
106
359
585
448
506
401
1,942
365
34
329
185
915
(% of sales)
-0.3%
1.9%
2.1%
2.1%
1.5%
8.9%
6.6%
6.3%
6.9%
7.1%
5.9%
0.6%
4.9%
3.9%
4.0%
Number of employees
116
119
117
112
-
122
116
118
116
-
132
132
126
122
-
Key Performance Indicators
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Annual unique purchasers
1,862,247
1,882,193
1,844,573
1,799,517
-
1,791,537
1,754,821
1,788,989
1,843,309
-
1,849,214
1,781,194
1,715,166
1,644,466
-
(% of same Q previous year)
107.7%
103.3%
98.0%
96.6%
-
96.2%
93.2%
97.0%
102.4%
-
103.2%
101.5%
95.9%
89.2%
-
Average annual spend per user
-
-
-
-
13,459
-
-
-
-
14,753
-
-
-
-
14,009
(% of same period of previous year)
-
-
-
-
100.4%
-
-
-
-
109.6%
-
-
-
-
95.0%
Annual purchases per user
-
-
-
-
2.4
-
-
-
-
2.5
-
-
-
-
2.41
(% of same period of previous year)
-
-
-
-
91.0%
-
-
-
-
104.1%
-
-
-
-
95.3%
Number of shipments
1,098,951
1,181,109
1,112,507
822,809
4,215,376
1,062,655
1,205,428
1,272,893
973,356
4,514,332
1,043,370
968,342
1,033,872
787,364
3,832,948
(% of same Q previous year)
92.8%
89.9%
79.5%
80.2%
85.6%
96.7%
102.1%
114.4%
118.3%
107.1%
98.2%
80.3%
81.2%
80.9%
84.9%
Average value per shipment
5,811
5,562
6,244
6,093
5,910
6,252
5,669
6,461
5,972
6,095
5,912
5,691
6,548
6,158
6,078
(% of same Q previous year)
106.0%
115.5%
116.8%
117.9%
113.6%
107.6%
101.9%
103.5%
98.0%
103.1%
94.6%
100.4%
101.4%
103.1%
99.7%
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
（Contracted development and other e-commerce-
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
-
-
-
-
-
194
187
334
326
1,041
343
333
253
221
1,152
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
177.3%
177.8%
75.9%
68.0%
110.7%
Sales
-
-
-
-
-
194
187
334
326
1,041
338
301
173
75
889
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
174.6%
160.8%
51.9%
23.2%
85.4%
Operating profit
-
-
-
-
-
-34
-5
-32
-22
-95
22
-19
-77
-1
-75
(% of sales)
-
-
-
-
-
-17.8%
-3.1%
-9.7%
-7.0%
-9.2%
6.5%
-5.8%
-30.6%
-0.5%
-6.6%
Game Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
571
499
514
557
2,142
584
555
559
548
2,248
482
592
616
989
2,680
(% of same Q previous year)
88.1%
109.9%
96.8%
96.5%
96.9%
102.3%
111.2%
108.8%
98.4%
104.9%
82.4%
106.6%
110.2%
180.5%
119.2%
Sales
571
499
514
557
2,142
584
555
559
548
2,248
482
592
616
989
2,680
(% of same Q previous year)
88.1%
109.9%
96.8%
96.5%
96.9%
102.3%
111.2%
108.8%
98.4%
104.9%
82.4%
106.6%
110.2%
180.5%
119.2%
Operating profit
75
23
46
36
182
99
67
4
-21
149
-99
-215
-158
93
-379
(% of sales)
13.1%
4.6%
8.9%
6.5%
8.5%
17.0%
12.1%
0.7%
-3.8%
6.6%
-20.6%
-36.4%
-25.6%
9.5%
-14.1%
Online Advertising and Media business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
866
1,932
1,299
605
4,704
1,022
1,060
711
684
3,478
922
931
760
754
3,369
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
118.0%
54.9%
54.7%
113.1%
73.9%
90.3%
87.8%
107.0%
110.3%
96.9%
Sales
32
193
169
255
649
228
245
286
310
1,070
394
351
285
411
1,443
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
712.5%
126.9%
169.2%
121.6%
164.9%
172.6%
143.4%
99.5%
132.8%
134.8%
Operating profit
-136
25
-27
12
-125
82
113
134
150
480
174
162
152
181
671
(% of sales)
-15.7%
1.3%
-2.1%
2.0%
-2.7%
8.1%
10.7%
18.9%
22.0%
13.8%
18.9%
17.5%
20.1%
24.0%
19.9%
Other Businesses
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
930
905
907
1,123
3,867
321
359
658
398
1,737
454
674
402
506
2,038
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
141.4%
187.7%
61.2%
127.2%
117.3%
Sales
466
539
652
904
2,563
331
363
658
398
1,752
346
544
299
372
1,563
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
104.7%
149.8%
45.5%
93.4%
89.2%
Operating profit
-269
-216
-126
99
-515
-107
-85
137
-287
-343
-31
143
-33
28
106
(% of sales)
-28.9%
-23.9%
-13.9%
8.8%
-13.3%
-33.6%
-23.9%
20.9%
-72.2%
-19.8%
-7.0%
21.2%
-8.2%
5.6%
5.2%
※Unit：million(JPY)
※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.
※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net basis for reference purposes. ※From Q4 FY03/22, our share of a fund, formerly consolidated as a subsidiary, declined and the fund was excluded from the scope of consolidation. As a result, the Investment business ceased to be a reportable segment from Q4 FY03/22. Accompanying this change, for reference purposes, the Investment business is included in Other businesses for previous years and the period through Q3 FY03/22. ※EBITDA is operating profit excluding goodwill amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses due to M&A.