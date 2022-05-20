CROOZ : FY03/22 Full Year Financial Results Presentation

This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.

Game Business Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 571 499 514 557 2,142 584 555 559 548 2,248 482 592 616 989 2,680 (% of same Q previous year) 88.1% 109.9% 96.8% 96.5% 96.9% 102.3% 111.2% 108.8% 98.4% 104.9% 82.4% 106.6% 110.2% 180.5% 119.2% Sales 571 499 514 557 2,142 584 555 559 548 2,248 482 592 616 989 2,680 (% of same Q previous year) 88.1% 109.9% 96.8% 96.5% 96.9% 102.3% 111.2% 108.8% 98.4% 104.9% 82.4% 106.6% 110.2% 180.5% 119.2% Operating profit 75 23 46 36 182 99 67 4 -21 149 -99 -215 -158 93 -379 (% of sales) 13.1% 4.6% 8.9% 6.5% 8.5% 17.0% 12.1% 0.7% -3.8% 6.6% -20.6% -36.4% -25.6% 9.5% -14.1% Online Advertising and Media business Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 866 1,932 1,299 605 4,704 1,022 1,060 711 684 3,478 922 931 760 754 3,369 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 118.0% 54.9% 54.7% 113.1% 73.9% 90.3% 87.8% 107.0% 110.3% 96.9% Sales 32 193 169 255 649 228 245 286 310 1,070 394 351 285 411 1,443 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 712.5% 126.9% 169.2% 121.6% 164.9% 172.6% 143.4% 99.5% 132.8% 134.8% Operating profit -136 25 -27 12 -125 82 113 134 150 480 174 162 152 181 671 (% of sales) -15.7% 1.3% -2.1% 2.0% -2.7% 8.1% 10.7% 18.9% 22.0% 13.8% 18.9% 17.5% 20.1% 24.0% 19.9% Other Businesses Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 930 905 907 1,123 3,867 321 359 658 398 1,737 454 674 402 506 2,038 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - - - - - - 141.4% 187.7% 61.2% 127.2% 117.3% Sales 466 539 652 904 2,563 331 363 658 398 1,752 346 544 299 372 1,563 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - - - - - - 104.7% 149.8% 45.5% 93.4% 89.2% Operating profit -269 -216 -126 99 -515 -107 -85 137 -287 -343 -31 143 -33 28 106 (% of sales) -28.9% -23.9% -13.9% 8.8% -13.3% -33.6% -23.9% 20.9% -72.2% -19.8% -7.0% 21.2% -8.2% 5.6% 5.2%

※Unit：million(JPY)

※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.

※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net basis for reference purposes. ※From Q4 FY03/22, our share of a fund, formerly consolidated as a subsidiary, declined and the fund was excluded from the scope of consolidation. As a result, the Investment business ceased to be a reportable segment from Q4 FY03/22. Accompanying this change, for reference purposes, the Investment business is included in Other businesses for previous years and the period through Q3 FY03/22. ※EBITDA is operating profit excluding goodwill amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses due to M&A.