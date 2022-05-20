Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CROOZ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2138   JP3155270006

CROOZ, INC.

(2138)
  Report
05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
720.00 JPY   +1.41%
03:45aCROOZ : FY03/22 Full Year Financial Results Presentation
PU
04/25Tower Investment Management Submits Shareholder Proposal to CROOZ
CI
02/08CROOZ : The Third Quarter FY03/22 Financial Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CROOZ : FY03/22 Full Year Financial Results Presentation

05/20/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Full Year Results FY2021 (2022/03)

Financial Results Data Book

CROOZ, Inc.

TSE Standard; Code 2138

This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.

Consolidated Totals

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

8,495

9,828

9,553

7,309

35,187

8,694

8,948

10,297

7,759

35,700

8,342

8,002

8,710

7,223

32,278

(% of same Q previous year)

106.3%

127.6%

104.9%

104.1%

110.6%

102.3%

91.0%

107.8%

106.2%

101.5%

95.9%

89.4%

84.6%

93.1%

90.4%

Sales

3,681

3,937

4,145

3,844

15,611

4,044

4,165

5,079

3,960

17,251

3,997

3,963

3,898

3,618

15,477

(% of same Q previous year)

87.0%

107.5%

94.1%

113.2%

99.5%

109.9%

105.8%

122.5%

103.0%

110.5%

98.8%

95.1%

76.7%

91.4%

89.7%

Labor expenses

239

225

216

231

911

261

267

314

346

1,188

323

333

357

363

1,377

(% of sales)

2.9%

2.4%

2.3%

3.3%

2.7%

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

4.5%

3.3%

3.9%

4.2%

4.1%

5.0%

4.3%

Outsourcing expenses

350

410

404

396

1,559

382

388

560

625

1,957

561

518

450

496

2,028

(% of sales)

4.3%

4.3%

4.3%

5.6%

4.6%

4.4%

4.3%

5.4%

8.1%

5.5%

6.7%

6.5%

5.2%

6.9%

6.3%

Promotional expenses

930

836

912

636

3,313

550

697

801

385

2,434

446

651

697

329

2,124

(% of sales)

11.4%

8.8%

9.8%

9.0%

9.7%

6.3%

7.8%

7.8%

5.0%

6.8%

5.4%

8.1%

8.0%

4.6%

6.6%

Operating profit

-347

-41

37

253

-97

625

538

750

220

2,134

431

106

213

487

1,238

(% of sales)

-4.3%

-0.4%

0.4%

3.6%

-0.3%

7.2%

6.0%

7.3%

2.8%

6.0%

5.2%

1.3%

2.4%

6.8%

3.8%

EBITDA

-221

87

164

370

399

725

604

835

578

2,743

498

176

284

568

1,528

Number of employees

303

291

279

278

-

299

314

333

337

-

372

368

387

389

-

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

-

-

-

-

-

6,766

6,972

8,368

6,128

28,235

6,483

5,803

6,930

4,972

24,189

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

95.8%

83.2%

82.8%

81.1%

85.7%

Sales

-

-

-

-

-

2,900

3,001

3,574

2,703

12,180

2,773

2,474

2,696

1,844

9,789

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

95.6%

82.4%

75.4%

68.2%

80.4%

Operating profit

-

-

-

-

-

551

443

474

378

1,847

387

15

251

184

839

(% of sales)

-

-

-

-

-

8.1%

6.4%

5.7%

6.2%

6.5%

6.0%

0.3%

3.6%

3.7%

3.5%

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

（SHOPLIST Business）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

6,239

6,490

6,831

5,022

24,583

6,572

6,784

8,033

5,802

27,194

6,139

5,469

6,676

4,750

23,036

(% of same Q previous year)

98.4%

104.9%

93.8%

97.5%

98.5%

105.3%

104.5%

117.6%

115.5%

110.6%

93.4%

80.6%

83.1%

81.9%

84.7%

Sales

2,612

2,706

2,810

2,128

10,257

2,706

2,813

3,240

2,377

11,138

2,435

2,172

2,523

1,769

8,900

(% of same Q previous year)

92.6%

106.3%

95.4%

102.9%

98.8%

103.6%

104.0%

115.3%

111.7%

108.6%

90.0%

77.2%

77.9%

74.4%

79.9%

Cost of goods purchased

3,626

3,788

4,025

2,901

14,340

3,866

3,971

4,793

3,424

16,055

3,628

3,246

4,059

2,882

13,817

(% of sales)

58.1%

58.4%

58.9%

57.8%

58.3%

58.8%

58.5%

59.7%

59.0%

59.0%

59.1%

59.4%

60.8%

60.7%

60.0%

Logistics expenses

1,032

1,023

1,051

766

3,872

938

987

1,119

833

3,879

906

819

871

662

3,260

(% of sales)

16.5%

15.8%

15.4%

15.3%

15.8%

14.3%

14.5%

13.9%

14.4%

14.3%

14.8%

15.0%

13.0%

13.9%

14.2%

Promotional expenses

830

823

873

584

3,110

531

702

791

373

2,400

450

626

605

263

1,947

(% of

sales)

13.3%

12.7%

12.8%

11.6%

12.7%

8.1%

10.3%

9.8%

6.4%

8.8%

7.3%

11.5%

9.1%

5.5%

8.5%

Labor expenses

112

108

115

130

465

144

140

160

164

609

138

156

159

164

619

(% of sales)

1.8%

1.7%

1.7%

2.6%

1.9%

2.2%

2.1%

2.0%

2.8%

2.2%

2.3%

2.9%

2.4%

3.5%

2.7%

Outsourcing expenses

120

106

116

101

442

98

94

175

205

574

141

146

149

141

578

(% of sales)

1.9%

1.6%

1.7%

2.0%

1.8%

1.5%

1.4%

2.2%

3.5%

2.1%

2.3%

2.7%

2.2%

3.0%

2.5%

Other expenses

534

516

507

434

1,991

407

438

486

398

1,730

431

387

408

351

1,579

(% of sales)

8.6%

8.0%

7.4%

8.6%

8.1%

6.2%

6.5%

6.1%

6.9%

6.4%

7.0%

7.1%

6.1%

7.4%

6.9%

Operating profit

-17

126

144

106

359

585

448

506

401

1,942

365

34

329

185

915

(% of sales)

-0.3%

1.9%

2.1%

2.1%

1.5%

8.9%

6.6%

6.3%

6.9%

7.1%

5.9%

0.6%

4.9%

3.9%

4.0%

Number of employees

116

119

117

112

-

122

116

118

116

-

132

132

126

122

-

Key Performance Indicators

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Annual unique purchasers

1,862,247

1,882,193

1,844,573

1,799,517

-

1,791,537

1,754,821

1,788,989

1,843,309

-

1,849,214

1,781,194

1,715,166

1,644,466

-

(% of same Q previous year)

107.7%

103.3%

98.0%

96.6%

-

96.2%

93.2%

97.0%

102.4%

-

103.2%

101.5%

95.9%

89.2%

-

Average annual spend per user

-

-

-

-

13,459

-

-

-

-

14,753

-

-

-

-

14,009

(% of same period of previous year)

-

-

-

-

100.4%

-

-

-

-

109.6%

-

-

-

-

95.0%

Annual purchases per user

-

-

-

-

2.4

-

-

-

-

2.5

-

-

-

-

2.41

(% of same period of previous year)

-

-

-

-

91.0%

-

-

-

-

104.1%

-

-

-

-

95.3%

Number of shipments

1,098,951

1,181,109

1,112,507

822,809

4,215,376

1,062,655

1,205,428

1,272,893

973,356

4,514,332

1,043,370

968,342

1,033,872

787,364

3,832,948

(% of same Q previous year)

92.8%

89.9%

79.5%

80.2%

85.6%

96.7%

102.1%

114.4%

118.3%

107.1%

98.2%

80.3%

81.2%

80.9%

84.9%

Average value per shipment

5,811

5,562

6,244

6,093

5,910

6,252

5,669

6,461

5,972

6,095

5,912

5,691

6,548

6,158

6,078

(% of same Q previous year)

106.0%

115.5%

116.8%

117.9%

113.6%

107.6%

101.9%

103.5%

98.0%

103.1%

94.6%

100.4%

101.4%

103.1%

99.7%

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

（Contracted development and other e-commerce-

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

-

-

-

-

-

194

187

334

326

1,041

343

333

253

221

1,152

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

177.3%

177.8%

75.9%

68.0%

110.7%

Sales

-

-

-

-

-

194

187

334

326

1,041

338

301

173

75

889

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

174.6%

160.8%

51.9%

23.2%

85.4%

Operating profit

-

-

-

-

-

-34

-5

-32

-22

-95

22

-19

-77

-1

-75

(% of sales)

-

-

-

-

-

-17.8%

-3.1%

-9.7%

-7.0%

-9.2%

6.5%

-5.8%

-30.6%

-0.5%

-6.6%

Game Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

571

499

514

557

2,142

584

555

559

548

2,248

482

592

616

989

2,680

(% of same Q previous year)

88.1%

109.9%

96.8%

96.5%

96.9%

102.3%

111.2%

108.8%

98.4%

104.9%

82.4%

106.6%

110.2%

180.5%

119.2%

Sales

571

499

514

557

2,142

584

555

559

548

2,248

482

592

616

989

2,680

(% of same Q previous year)

88.1%

109.9%

96.8%

96.5%

96.9%

102.3%

111.2%

108.8%

98.4%

104.9%

82.4%

106.6%

110.2%

180.5%

119.2%

Operating profit

75

23

46

36

182

99

67

4

-21

149

-99

-215

-158

93

-379

(% of sales)

13.1%

4.6%

8.9%

6.5%

8.5%

17.0%

12.1%

0.7%

-3.8%

6.6%

-20.6%

-36.4%

-25.6%

9.5%

-14.1%

Online Advertising and Media business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

866

1,932

1,299

605

4,704

1,022

1,060

711

684

3,478

922

931

760

754

3,369

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

118.0%

54.9%

54.7%

113.1%

73.9%

90.3%

87.8%

107.0%

110.3%

96.9%

Sales

32

193

169

255

649

228

245

286

310

1,070

394

351

285

411

1,443

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

712.5%

126.9%

169.2%

121.6%

164.9%

172.6%

143.4%

99.5%

132.8%

134.8%

Operating profit

-136

25

-27

12

-125

82

113

134

150

480

174

162

152

181

671

(% of sales)

-15.7%

1.3%

-2.1%

2.0%

-2.7%

8.1%

10.7%

18.9%

22.0%

13.8%

18.9%

17.5%

20.1%

24.0%

19.9%

Other Businesses

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

930

905

907

1,123

3,867

321

359

658

398

1,737

454

674

402

506

2,038

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

141.4%

187.7%

61.2%

127.2%

117.3%

Sales

466

539

652

904

2,563

331

363

658

398

1,752

346

544

299

372

1,563

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

104.7%

149.8%

45.5%

93.4%

89.2%

Operating profit

-269

-216

-126

99

-515

-107

-85

137

-287

-343

-31

143

-33

28

106

(% of sales)

-28.9%

-23.9%

-13.9%

8.8%

-13.3%

-33.6%

-23.9%

20.9%

-72.2%

-19.8%

-7.0%

21.2%

-8.2%

5.6%

5.2%

※Unit：million(JPY)

※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.

※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net basis for reference purposes. ※From Q4 FY03/22, our share of a fund, formerly consolidated as a subsidiary, declined and the fund was excluded from the scope of consolidation. As a result, the Investment business ceased to be a reportable segment from Q4 FY03/22. Accompanying this change, for reference purposes, the Investment business is included in Other businesses for previous years and the period through Q3 FY03/22. ※EBITDA is operating profit excluding goodwill amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses due to M&A.

Disclaimer

CROOZ Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
