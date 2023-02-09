CROOZ : FY03/23 Third Quarter Financial Results Data Book

This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.

Game Business Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 584 555 559 548 2,248 482 592 616 989 2,680 836 487 514 (% of same Q previous year) 102.3% 111.2% 108.8% 98.4% 104.9% 82.4% 106.6% 110.2% 180.5% 119.2% 173.5% 82.2% 83.5% Sales 584 555 559 548 2,248 482 592 616 989 2,680 836 487 514 (% of same Q previous year) 102.3% 111.2% 108.8% 98.4% 104.9% 82.4% 106.6% 110.2% 180.5% 119.2% 173.5% 82.2% 83.5% Operating profit 99 67 4 -21 149 -99 -215 -158 93 -379 81 -79 40 (% of sales) 17.0% 12.1% 0.7% -3.8% 6.6% -20.6% -36.4% -25.6% 9.5% -14.1% 9.7% -16.3% 7.8% Online Advertising and Media business Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 1,022 1,060 711 684 3,478 922 931 760 754 3,369 825 714 783 (% of same Q previous year) 118.0% 54.9% 54.7% 113.1% 73.9% 90.3% 87.8% 107.0% 110.3% 96.9% 89.5% 76.7% 103.0% Sales 228 245 286 310 1,070 394 351 285 411 1,443 457 365 583 (% of same Q previous year) 712.5% 126.9% 169.2% 121.6% 164.9% 172.6% 143.4% 99.5% 132.8% 134.8% 116.0% 103.9% 204.7% Operating profit 82 113 134 150 480 174 162 152 181 671 191 114 327 (% of sales) 8.1% 10.7% 18.9% 22.0% 13.8% 18.9% 17.5% 20.1% 24.0% 19.9% 23.1% 16.0% 41.9% Other Businesses Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 321 359 658 398 1,737 454 674 402 506 2,038 500 699 742 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 141.4% 187.7% 61.2% 127.2% 117.3% 110.3% 103.7% 184.3% Sales 331 363 658 398 1,752 346 544 299 372 1,563 389 558 610 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 104.7% 149.8% 45.5% 93.4% 89.2% 112.4% 102.5% 203.6% Operating profit -107 -85 137 -287 -343 -31 143 -33 28 106 1 -151 -40 (% of sales) -33.6% -23.9% 20.9% -72.2% -19.8% -7.0% 21.2% -8.2% 5.6% 5.2% 0.3% -21.6% -5.4%

※Unit：million(JPY)

※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.

※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net basis for reference purposes. ※From Q4 FY03/22, our share of a fund, formerly consolidated as a subsidiary, declined and the fund was excluded from the scope of consolidation. As a result, the Investment business ceased to be a reportable segment from Q4 FY03/22. Accompanying this change, for reference purposes, the Investment business is included in Other businesses for previous years and the period through Q3 FY03/22. ※EBITDA is operating profit excluding goodwill amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses due to M&A.