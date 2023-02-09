CROOZ : FY03/23 Third Quarter Financial Results Data Book

Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  CROOZ, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2138   JP3155270006

CROOZ, INC.

(2138)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
987.00 JPY   -2.08%
01:53aCrooz : FY03/23 Third Quarter Financial Results Presentation
PU
01:53aCrooz : FY03/23 Third Quarter Financial Results Data Book
PU
2022Crooz : FY03/23 Second Quarter CEO-Message
PU
Third Quarter FY2022 (2023/03)

Financial Results Data Book

CROOZ, Inc.

TSE Standard; Code 2138

This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.

Consolidated Totals

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

8,694

8,948

10,297

7,759

35,700

8,342

8,002

8,710

7,223

32,278

7,599

7,339

8,035

(% of same Q previous year)

102.3%

91.0%

107.8%

106.2%

101.5%

95.9%

89.4%

84.6%

93.1%

90.4%

91.1%

91.7%

92.3%

Sales

4,044

4,165

5,079

3,960

17,251

3,997

3,963

3,898

3,618

15,477

3,692

3,418

3,810

(% of same Q previous year)

109.9%

105.8%

122.5%

103.0%

110.5%

98.8%

95.1%

76.7%

91.4%

89.7%

92.4%

86.3%

97.7%

Labor expenses

261

267

314

346

1,188

323

333

357

363

1,377

434

462

469

(% of sales)

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

4.5%

3.3%

3.9%

4.2%

4.1%

5.0%

4.3%

5.7%

6.3%

5.8%

Outsourcing expenses

382

388

560

625

1,957

561

518

450

496

2,028

435

402

331

(% of sales)

4.4%

4.3%

5.4%

8.1%

5.5%

6.7%

6.5%

5.2%

6.9%

6.3%

5.7%

5.5%

4.1%

Promotional expenses

550

697

801

385

2,434

446

651

697

329

2,124

549

584

538

(% of sales)

6.3%

7.8%

7.8%

5.0%

6.8%

5.4%

8.1%

8.0%

4.6%

6.6%

7.2%

8.0%

6.7%

Operating profit

625

538

750

220

2,134

431

106

213

487

1,238

246

-149

412

(% of sales)

7.2%

6.0%

7.3%

2.8%

6.0%

5.2%

1.3%

2.4%

6.8%

3.8%

3.2%

-2.0%

5.1%

EBITDA

725

604

835

578

2,743

498

176

284

568

1,528

310

-85

477

Number of employees

299

314

333

337

-

372

368

387

389

-

433

434

447

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

6,766

6,972

8,368

6,128

28,235

6,483

5,803

6,930

4,972

24,189

5,436

5,437

5,995

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

95.8%

83.2%

82.8%

81.1%

85.7%

83.9%

93.7%

86.5%

Sales

2,900

3,001

3,574

2,703

12,180

2,773

2,474

2,696

1,844

9,789

2,008

2,007

2,101

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

95.6%

82.4%

75.4%

68.2%

80.4%

72.4%

81.1%

77.9%

Operating profit

551

443

474

378

1,847

387

15

251

184

839

-27

-32

84

(% of sales)

8.1%

6.4%

5.7%

6.2%

6.5%

6.0%

0.3%

3.6%

3.7%

3.5%

-0.5%

-0.6%

1.4%

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

（SHOPLIST Business）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

6,572

6,784

8,033

5,802

27,194

6,139

5,469

6,676

4,750

23,036

5,242

5,270

5,826

(% of

same Q previous year)

105.3%

104.5%

117.6%

115.5%

110.6%

93.4%

80.6%

83.1%

81.9%

84.7%

85.4%

96.4%

87.3%

Sales

2,706

2,813

3,240

2,377

11,138

2,435

2,172

2,523

1,769

8,900

1,910

1,903

1,994

(% of

same Q previous year)

103.6%

104.0%

115.3%

111.7%

108.6%

90.0%

77.2%

77.9%

74.4%

79.9%

78.4%

87.6%

79.0%

Cost of

goods purchased

3,866

3,971

4,793

3,424

16,055

3,628

3,246

4,059

2,882

13,817

3,212

3,240

3,693

(% of sales)

58.8%

58.5%

59.7%

59.0%

59.0%

59.1%

59.4%

60.8%

60.7%

60.0%

61.3%

61.5%

63.4%

Logistics expenses

938

987

1,119

833

3,879

906

819

871

662

3,260

754

777

842

(% of sales)

14.3%

14.5%

13.9%

14.4%

14.3%

14.8%

15.0%

13.0%

13.9%

14.2%

14.4%

14.8%

14.5%

Promotional expenses

531

702

791

373

2,400

450

626

605

263

1,947

508

513

413

(% of sales)

8.1%

10.3%

9.8%

6.4%

8.8%

7.3%

11.5%

9.1%

5.5%

8.5%

9.7%

9.7%

7.1%

Labor expenses

144

140

160

164

609

138

156

159

164

619

195

173

156

(% of sales)

2.2%

2.1%

2.0%

2.8%

2.2%

2.3%

2.9%

2.4%

3.5%

2.7%

3.7%

3.3%

2.7%

Outsourcing expenses

98

94

175

205

574

141

146

149

141

578

125

110

93

(% of sales)

1.5%

1.4%

2.2%

3.5%

2.1%

2.3%

2.7%

2.2%

3.0%

2.5%

2.4%

2.1%

1.6%

Other expenses

407

438

486

398

1,730

431

387

408

351

1,579

372

374

386

(% of sales)

6.2%

6.5%

6.1%

6.9%

6.4%

7.0%

7.1%

6.1%

7.4%

6.9%

7.1%

7.1%

6.6%

Operating profit

585

448

506

401

1,942

365

34

329

185

915

-45

-45

74

(% of

sales)

8.9%

6.6%

6.3%

6.9%

7.1%

5.9%

0.6%

4.9%

3.9%

4.0%

-0.9%

-0.9%

1.3%

Number of employees

122

116

118

116

-

132

132

126

122

-

129

117

105

Key Performance Indicators

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Annual unique purchasers

1,791,537

1,754,821

1,788,989

1,843,309

-

1,849,214

1,781,194

1,715,166

1,644,466

-

1,648,029

1,672,947

1,683,237

(% of

same Q previous year)

96.2%

93.2%

97.0%

102.4%

-

103.2%

101.5%

95.9%

89.2%

-

89.1%

93.9%

98.1%

Average

annual spend per user

-

-

-

-

14,753

-

-

-

-

14,009

-

-

-

(% of

same period of previous year)

-

-

-

-

109.6%

-

-

-

-

95.0%

-

-

-

Annual purchases per user

-

-

-

-

2.5

-

-

-

-

2.41

-

-

-

(% of

same period of previous year)

-

-

-

-

104.1%

-

-

-

-

95.3%

-

-

-

Number of shipments

1,062,655

1,205,428

1,272,893

973,356

4,514,332

1,043,370

968,342

1,033,872

787,364

3,832,948

967,036

1,075,202

1,128,202

(% of

same Q previous year)

96.7%

102.1%

114.4%

118.3%

107.1%

98.2%

80.3%

81.2%

80.9%

84.9%

92.7%

111.0%

109.1%

Average

value per shipment

6,252

5,669

6,461

5,972

6,095

5,912

5,691

6,548

6,158

6,078

5,504

4,965

5,256

(% of

same Q previous year)

107.6%

101.9%

103.5%

98.0%

103.1%

94.6%

100.4%

101.4%

103.1%

99.7%

93.1%

87.2%

80.3%

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

（Contracted development and other e-commerce-

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

194

187

334

326

1,041

343

333

253

221

1,152

194

166

169

(% of

same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

177.3%

177.8%

75.9%

68.0%

110.7%

56.6%

49.9%

66.8%

Sales

194

187

334

326

1,041

338

301

173

75

889

98

103

107

(% of

same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

174.6%

160.8%

51.9%

23.2%

85.4%

29.1%

34.2%

62.1%

Operating profit

-34

-5

-32

-22

-95

22

-19

-77

-1

-75

17

13

10

(% of

sales)

-17.8%

-3.1%

-9.7%

-7.0%

-9.2%

6.5%

-5.8%

-30.6%

-0.5%

-6.6%

9.2%

7.9%

6.0%

Game Business

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

584

555

559

548

2,248

482

592

616

989

2,680

836

487

514

(% of same Q previous year)

102.3%

111.2%

108.8%

98.4%

104.9%

82.4%

106.6%

110.2%

180.5%

119.2%

173.5%

82.2%

83.5%

Sales

584

555

559

548

2,248

482

592

616

989

2,680

836

487

514

(% of same Q previous year)

102.3%

111.2%

108.8%

98.4%

104.9%

82.4%

106.6%

110.2%

180.5%

119.2%

173.5%

82.2%

83.5%

Operating profit

99

67

4

-21

149

-99

-215

-158

93

-379

81

-79

40

(% of sales)

17.0%

12.1%

0.7%

-3.8%

6.6%

-20.6%

-36.4%

-25.6%

9.5%

-14.1%

9.7%

-16.3%

7.8%

Online Advertising and Media business

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

1,022

1,060

711

684

3,478

922

931

760

754

3,369

825

714

783

(% of same Q previous year)

118.0%

54.9%

54.7%

113.1%

73.9%

90.3%

87.8%

107.0%

110.3%

96.9%

89.5%

76.7%

103.0%

Sales

228

245

286

310

1,070

394

351

285

411

1,443

457

365

583

(% of same Q previous year)

712.5%

126.9%

169.2%

121.6%

164.9%

172.6%

143.4%

99.5%

132.8%

134.8%

116.0%

103.9%

204.7%

Operating profit

82

113

134

150

480

174

162

152

181

671

191

114

327

(% of sales)

8.1%

10.7%

18.9%

22.0%

13.8%

18.9%

17.5%

20.1%

24.0%

19.9%

23.1%

16.0%

41.9%

Other Businesses

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

321

359

658

398

1,737

454

674

402

506

2,038

500

699

742

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

141.4%

187.7%

61.2%

127.2%

117.3%

110.3%

103.7%

184.3%

Sales

331

363

658

398

1,752

346

544

299

372

1,563

389

558

610

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

104.7%

149.8%

45.5%

93.4%

89.2%

112.4%

102.5%

203.6%

Operating profit

-107

-85

137

-287

-343

-31

143

-33

28

106

1

-151

-40

(% of sales)

-33.6%

-23.9%

20.9%

-72.2%

-19.8%

-7.0%

21.2%

-8.2%

5.6%

5.2%

0.3%

-21.6%

-5.4%

※Unit：million(JPY)

※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.

※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net basis for reference purposes. ※From Q4 FY03/22, our share of a fund, formerly consolidated as a subsidiary, declined and the fund was excluded from the scope of consolidation. As a result, the Investment business ceased to be a reportable segment from Q4 FY03/22. Accompanying this change, for reference purposes, the Investment business is included in Other businesses for previous years and the period through Q3 FY03/22. ※EBITDA is operating profit excluding goodwill amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses due to M&A.

Disclaimer

CROOZ Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
