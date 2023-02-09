CROOZ : FY03/23 Third Quarter Financial Results Data Book
02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
Third Quarter FY2022 (2023/03)
Financial Results Data Book
CROOZ, Inc.
TSE Standard; Code 2138
This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.
Consolidated Totals
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
8,694
8,948
10,297
7,759
35,700
8,342
8,002
8,710
7,223
32,278
7,599
7,339
8,035
(% of same Q previous year)
102.3%
91.0%
107.8%
106.2%
101.5%
95.9%
89.4%
84.6%
93.1%
90.4%
91.1%
91.7%
92.3%
Sales
4,044
4,165
5,079
3,960
17,251
3,997
3,963
3,898
3,618
15,477
3,692
3,418
3,810
(% of same Q previous year)
109.9%
105.8%
122.5%
103.0%
110.5%
98.8%
95.1%
76.7%
91.4%
89.7%
92.4%
86.3%
97.7%
Labor expenses
261
267
314
346
1,188
323
333
357
363
1,377
434
462
469
(% of sales)
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
4.5%
3.3%
3.9%
4.2%
4.1%
5.0%
4.3%
5.7%
6.3%
5.8%
Outsourcing expenses
382
388
560
625
1,957
561
518
450
496
2,028
435
402
331
(% of sales)
4.4%
4.3%
5.4%
8.1%
5.5%
6.7%
6.5%
5.2%
6.9%
6.3%
5.7%
5.5%
4.1%
Promotional expenses
550
697
801
385
2,434
446
651
697
329
2,124
549
584
538
(% of sales)
6.3%
7.8%
7.8%
5.0%
6.8%
5.4%
8.1%
8.0%
4.6%
6.6%
7.2%
8.0%
6.7%
Operating profit
625
538
750
220
2,134
431
106
213
487
1,238
246
-149
412
(% of sales)
7.2%
6.0%
7.3%
2.8%
6.0%
5.2%
1.3%
2.4%
6.8%
3.8%
3.2%
-2.0%
5.1%
EBITDA
725
604
835
578
2,743
498
176
284
568
1,528
310
-85
477
Number of employees
299
314
333
337
-
372
368
387
389
-
433
434
447
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
6,766
6,972
8,368
6,128
28,235
6,483
5,803
6,930
4,972
24,189
5,436
5,437
5,995
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
95.8%
83.2%
82.8%
81.1%
85.7%
83.9%
93.7%
86.5%
Sales
2,900
3,001
3,574
2,703
12,180
2,773
2,474
2,696
1,844
9,789
2,008
2,007
2,101
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
95.6%
82.4%
75.4%
68.2%
80.4%
72.4%
81.1%
77.9%
Operating profit
551
443
474
378
1,847
387
15
251
184
839
-27
-32
84
(% of sales)
8.1%
6.4%
5.7%
6.2%
6.5%
6.0%
0.3%
3.6%
3.7%
3.5%
-0.5%
-0.6%
1.4%
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
（SHOPLIST Business）
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
6,572
6,784
8,033
5,802
27,194
6,139
5,469
6,676
4,750
23,036
5,242
5,270
5,826
(% of
same Q previous year)
105.3%
104.5%
117.6%
115.5%
110.6%
93.4%
80.6%
83.1%
81.9%
84.7%
85.4%
96.4%
87.3%
Sales
2,706
2,813
3,240
2,377
11,138
2,435
2,172
2,523
1,769
8,900
1,910
1,903
1,994
(% of
same Q previous year)
103.6%
104.0%
115.3%
111.7%
108.6%
90.0%
77.2%
77.9%
74.4%
79.9%
78.4%
87.6%
79.0%
Cost of
goods purchased
3,866
3,971
4,793
3,424
16,055
3,628
3,246
4,059
2,882
13,817
3,212
3,240
3,693
(% of sales)
58.8%
58.5%
59.7%
59.0%
59.0%
59.1%
59.4%
60.8%
60.7%
60.0%
61.3%
61.5%
63.4%
Logistics expenses
938
987
1,119
833
3,879
906
819
871
662
3,260
754
777
842
(% of sales)
14.3%
14.5%
13.9%
14.4%
14.3%
14.8%
15.0%
13.0%
13.9%
14.2%
14.4%
14.8%
14.5%
Promotional expenses
531
702
791
373
2,400
450
626
605
263
1,947
508
513
413
(% of sales)
8.1%
10.3%
9.8%
6.4%
8.8%
7.3%
11.5%
9.1%
5.5%
8.5%
9.7%
9.7%
7.1%
Labor expenses
144
140
160
164
609
138
156
159
164
619
195
173
156
(% of sales)
2.2%
2.1%
2.0%
2.8%
2.2%
2.3%
2.9%
2.4%
3.5%
2.7%
3.7%
3.3%
2.7%
Outsourcing expenses
98
94
175
205
574
141
146
149
141
578
125
110
93
(% of sales)
1.5%
1.4%
2.2%
3.5%
2.1%
2.3%
2.7%
2.2%
3.0%
2.5%
2.4%
2.1%
1.6%
Other expenses
407
438
486
398
1,730
431
387
408
351
1,579
372
374
386
(% of sales)
6.2%
6.5%
6.1%
6.9%
6.4%
7.0%
7.1%
6.1%
7.4%
6.9%
7.1%
7.1%
6.6%
Operating profit
585
448
506
401
1,942
365
34
329
185
915
-45
-45
74
(% of
sales)
8.9%
6.6%
6.3%
6.9%
7.1%
5.9%
0.6%
4.9%
3.9%
4.0%
-0.9%
-0.9%
1.3%
Number of employees
122
116
118
116
-
132
132
126
122
-
129
117
105
Key Performance Indicators
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Annual unique purchasers
1,791,537
1,754,821
1,788,989
1,843,309
-
1,849,214
1,781,194
1,715,166
1,644,466
-
1,648,029
1,672,947
1,683,237
(% of
same Q previous year)
96.2%
93.2%
97.0%
102.4%
-
103.2%
101.5%
95.9%
89.2%
-
89.1%
93.9%
98.1%
Average
annual spend per user
-
-
-
-
14,753
-
-
-
-
14,009
-
-
-
(% of
same period of previous year)
-
-
-
-
109.6%
-
-
-
-
95.0%
-
-
-
Annual purchases per user
-
-
-
-
2.5
-
-
-
-
2.41
-
-
-
(% of
same period of previous year)
-
-
-
-
104.1%
-
-
-
-
95.3%
-
-
-
Number of shipments
1,062,655
1,205,428
1,272,893
973,356
4,514,332
1,043,370
968,342
1,033,872
787,364
3,832,948
967,036
1,075,202
1,128,202
(% of
same Q previous year)
96.7%
102.1%
114.4%
118.3%
107.1%
98.2%
80.3%
81.2%
80.9%
84.9%
92.7%
111.0%
109.1%
Average
value per shipment
6,252
5,669
6,461
5,972
6,095
5,912
5,691
6,548
6,158
6,078
5,504
4,965
5,256
(% of
same Q previous year)
107.6%
101.9%
103.5%
98.0%
103.1%
94.6%
100.4%
101.4%
103.1%
99.7%
93.1%
87.2%
80.3%
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
（Contracted development and other e-commerce-
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
194
187
334
326
1,041
343
333
253
221
1,152
194
166
169
(% of
same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
177.3%
177.8%
75.9%
68.0%
110.7%
56.6%
49.9%
66.8%
Sales
194
187
334
326
1,041
338
301
173
75
889
98
103
107
(% of
same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
174.6%
160.8%
51.9%
23.2%
85.4%
29.1%
34.2%
62.1%
Operating profit
-34
-5
-32
-22
-95
22
-19
-77
-1
-75
17
13
10
(% of
sales)
-17.8%
-3.1%
-9.7%
-7.0%
-9.2%
6.5%
-5.8%
-30.6%
-0.5%
-6.6%
9.2%
7.9%
6.0%
Game Business
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
584
555
559
548
2,248
482
592
616
989
2,680
836
487
514
(% of same Q previous year)
102.3%
111.2%
108.8%
98.4%
104.9%
82.4%
106.6%
110.2%
180.5%
119.2%
173.5%
82.2%
83.5%
Sales
584
555
559
548
2,248
482
592
616
989
2,680
836
487
514
(% of same Q previous year)
102.3%
111.2%
108.8%
98.4%
104.9%
82.4%
106.6%
110.2%
180.5%
119.2%
173.5%
82.2%
83.5%
Operating profit
99
67
4
-21
149
-99
-215
-158
93
-379
81
-79
40
(% of sales)
17.0%
12.1%
0.7%
-3.8%
6.6%
-20.6%
-36.4%
-25.6%
9.5%
-14.1%
9.7%
-16.3%
7.8%
Online Advertising and Media business
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
1,022
1,060
711
684
3,478
922
931
760
754
3,369
825
714
783
(% of same Q previous year)
118.0%
54.9%
54.7%
113.1%
73.9%
90.3%
87.8%
107.0%
110.3%
96.9%
89.5%
76.7%
103.0%
Sales
228
245
286
310
1,070
394
351
285
411
1,443
457
365
583
(% of same Q previous year)
712.5%
126.9%
169.2%
121.6%
164.9%
172.6%
143.4%
99.5%
132.8%
134.8%
116.0%
103.9%
204.7%
Operating profit
82
113
134
150
480
174
162
152
181
671
191
114
327
(% of sales)
8.1%
10.7%
18.9%
22.0%
13.8%
18.9%
17.5%
20.1%
24.0%
19.9%
23.1%
16.0%
41.9%
Other Businesses
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
Fiscal Year: 2022 (2023/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
321
359
658
398
1,737
454
674
402
506
2,038
500
699
742
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
141.4%
187.7%
61.2%
127.2%
117.3%
110.3%
103.7%
184.3%
Sales
331
363
658
398
1,752
346
544
299
372
1,563
389
558
610
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
104.7%
149.8%
45.5%
93.4%
89.2%
112.4%
102.5%
203.6%
Operating profit
-107
-85
137
-287
-343
-31
143
-33
28
106
1
-151
-40
(% of sales)
-33.6%
-23.9%
20.9%
-72.2%
-19.8%
-7.0%
21.2%
-8.2%
5.6%
5.2%
0.3%
-21.6%
-5.4%
※Unit：million(JPY)
※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.
※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net basis for reference purposes. ※From Q4 FY03/22, our share of a fund, formerly consolidated as a subsidiary, declined and the fund was excluded from the scope of consolidation. As a result, the Investment business ceased to be a reportable segment from Q4 FY03/22. Accompanying this change, for reference purposes, the Investment business is included in Other businesses for previous years and the period through Q3 FY03/22. ※EBITDA is operating profit excluding goodwill amortization, depreciation, and impairment losses due to M&A.