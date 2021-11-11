The Second Quarter FY03/22 Financial Results Presentation

Log in
Second Quarter FY2021 (2022/03)

Financial Results Data Book

CROOZ, Inc.

TSE JASDAQ Standard; Code 2138

This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.

Consolidated Totals

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

8,495

9,828

9,553

7,309

35,187

8,694

8,948

10,297

7,759

35,700

8,342

8,002

(% of same Q previous year)

106.3%

127.6%

104.9%

104.1%

110.6%

102.3%

91.0%

107.8%

106.2%

101.5%

95.9%

89.4%

Sales

3,681

3,937

4,145

3,844

15,611

4,044

4,165

5,079

3,960

17,251

3,997

3,963

(% of same Q previous year)

87.0%

107.5%

94.1%

113.2%

99.5%

109.9%

105.8%

122.5%

103.0%

110.5%

98.8%

95.1%

Labor expenses

239

225

216

231

911

261

267

314

346

1,188

323

333

(% of sales)

2.9%

2.4%

2.3%

3.3%

2.7%

3.0%

3.0%

3.0%

4.5%

3.3%

3.9%

4.2%

Outsourcing expenses

350

410

404

396

1,559

382

388

560

625

1,957

561

518

(% of sales)

4.3%

4.3%

4.3%

5.6%

4.6%

4.4%

4.3%

5.4%

8.1%

5.5%

6.7%

6.5%

Promotional expenses

930

836

912

636

3,313

550

697

801

385

2,434

446

651

(% of sales)

11.4%

8.8%

9.8%

9.0%

9.7%

6.3%

7.8%

7.8%

5.0%

6.8%

5.4%

8.1%

Operating profit

-347

-41

37

253

-97

625

538

750

220

2,134

431

106

(% of sales)

-4.3%

-0.4%

0.4%

3.6%

-0.3%

7.2%

6.0%

7.3%

2.8%

6.0%

5.2%

1.3%

EBITDA

-221

87

164

370

399

725

604

835

578

2,743

498

176

Number of employees

303

291

279

278

-

299

314

333

337

-

372

368

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,483

5,803

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,773

2,474

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

387

15

(% of sales)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.0%

0.3%

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

（SHOPLIST Business）

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

6,239

6,490

6,831

5,022

24,583

6,572

6,784

8,033

5,802

27,194

6,139

5,469

(% of

same Q previous year)

98.4%

104.9%

93.8%

97.5%

98.5%

105.3%

104.5%

117.6%

115.5%

110.6%

93.4%

80.6%

Sales

2,612

2,706

2,810

2,128

10,257

2,706

2,813

3,240

2,377

11,138

2,435

2,172

(% of

same Q previous year)

92.6%

106.3%

95.4%

102.9%

98.8%

103.6%

104.0%

115.3%

111.7%

108.6%

90.0%

77.2%

Cost of

goods purchased

3,626

3,788

4,025

2,901

14,340

3,866

3,971

4,793

3,424

16,055

3,628

3,246

(% of sales)

58.1%

58.4%

58.9%

57.8%

58.3%

58.8%

58.5%

59.7%

59.0%

59.0%

59.1%

59.4%

Logistics expenses

1,032

1,023

1,051

766

3,872

938

987

1,119

833

3,879

906

819

(% of sales)

16.5%

15.8%

15.4%

15.3%

15.8%

14.3%

14.5%

13.9%

14.4%

14.3%

14.8%

15.0%

Promotional expenses

830

823

873

584

3,110

531

702

791

373

2,400

450

626

(% of sales)

13.3%

12.7%

12.8%

11.6%

12.7%

8.1%

10.3%

9.8%

6.4%

8.8%

7.3%

11.5%

Labor expenses

112

108

115

130

465

144

140

160

164

609

138

156

(% of

sales)

1.8%

1.7%

1.7%

2.6%

1.9%

2.2%

2.1%

2.0%

2.8%

2.2%

2.3%

2.9%

Outsourcing expenses

120

106

116

101

442

98

94

175

205

574

141

146

(% of

sales)

1.9%

1.6%

1.7%

2.0%

1.8%

1.5%

1.4%

2.2%

3.5%

2.1%

2.3%

2.7%

Other expenses

534

516

507

434

1,991

410

442

489

402

1,735

431

387

(% of

sales)

8.6%

8.0%

7.4%

8.6%

8.1%

6.2%

6.5%

6.1%

6.9%

6.4%

7.0%

7.1%

Operating profit

-17

126

144

106

359

585

448

506

401

1,942

365

34

(% of

sales)

-0.3%

1.9%

2.1%

2.1%

1.5%

8.9%

6.6%

6.3%

6.9%

7.1%

5.9%

0.6%

Number of employees

116

119

117

112

-

122

116

118

116

-

132

132

Key Performance Indicators

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Annual unique purchasers

1,862,247

1,882,193

1,844,573

1,799,517

-

1,791,537

1,754,821

1,788,989

1,843,309

-

1,849,214

1,781,194

(% of same Q previous year)

107.7%

103.3%

98.0%

96.6%

-

96.2%

93.2%

97.0%

102.4%

-

103.2%

101.5%

Average

annual spend per user

-

-

-

-

13,459

-

-

-

-

14,753

-

-

(% of

same period of previous year)

-

-

-

-

100.4%

-

-

-

-

109.6%

-

-

Annual purchases per user

-

-

-

-

2.4

-

-

-

-

2.5

-

-

(% of

same period of previous year)

-

-

-

-

91.0%

-

-

-

-

104.1%

-

-

Number of shipments

1,098,951

1,181,109

1,112,507

822,809

4,215,376

1,062,655

1,205,428

1,272,893

973,356

4,514,332

1,043,370

968,342

(% of same Q previous year)

92.8%

89.9%

79.5%

80.2%

85.6%

96.7%

102.1%

114.4%

118.3%

107.1%

98.2%

80.3%

Average value per shipment

5,811

5,562

6,244

6,093

5,910

6,252

5,669

6,461

5,972

6,095

5,912

5,691

(% of same Q previous year)

106.0%

115.5%

116.8%

117.9%

113.6%

107.6%

101.9%

103.5%

98.0%

103.1%

94.6%

100.4%

E-commerce Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

（Contracted development and other e-commerce-

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

343

333

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

338

301

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating profit

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22

-19

(% of sales)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6.5%

-5.8%

Game Business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

571

499

514

557

2,142

584

555

559

548

2,248

482

592

(% of same Q previous year)

88.1%

109.9%

96.8%

96.5%

96.9%

102.3%

111.2%

108.8%

98.4%

104.9%

82.4%

106.6%

Sales

571

499

514

557

2,142

584

555

559

548

2,248

482

592

(% of same Q previous year)

88.1%

109.9%

96.8%

96.5%

96.9%

102.3%

111.2%

108.8%

98.4%

104.9%

82.4%

106.6%

Operating profit

75

23

46

36

182

99

67

4

-21

149

-99

-215

(% of sales)

13.1%

4.6%

8.9%

6.5%

8.5%

17.0%

12.1%

0.7%

-3.8%

6.6%

-20.6%

-36.4%

Online Advertising and Media business

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

866

1,932

1,299

605

4,704

1,022

1,060

711

684

3,478

922

931

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

118.0%

54.9%

54.7%

113.1%

73.9%

90.3%

87.8%

Sales

32

193

169

255

649

228

245

286

310

1,070

394

351

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

712.5%

126.9%

169.2%

121.6%

164.9%

172.6%

143.4%

Operating profit

-136

25

-27

12

-125

82

113

134

150

480

174

162

(% of sales)

-15.7%

1.3%

-2.1%

2.0%

-2.7%

8.1%

10.7%

18.9%

22.0%

13.8%

18.9%

17.5%

Investment Businesses

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

61

-

40

269

371

51

62

263

17

394

57

347

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

83.6%

-

657.5%

6.3%

106.2%

111.7%

557.1%

Sales

61

-

40

269

371

51

62

263

17

394

57

347

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

83.6%

-

657.5%

6.3%

106.2%

111.7%

557.1%

Operating profit

-17

-64

-40

171

48

-30

-30

147

-283

-196

-32

167

(% of sales)

-27.9%

-

-100.0%

63.6%

12.9%

-58.8%

-48.4%

55.9%

-1664.7%

-49.7%

-57.0%

48.1%

Other Businesses

Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)

Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)

Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Transaction Value

869

905

867

854

3,496

463

485

729

706

2,383

396

327

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

53.3%

53.6%

84.1%

82.7%

68.2%

85.5%

67.6%

Sales

405

539

612

635

2,192

473

489

729

706

2,399

289

197

(% of same Q previous year)

-

-

-

-

-

116.8%

90.7%

119.1%

111.2%

109.4%

61.1%

40.5%

Operating profit

-252

-152

-86

-72

-563

-112

-61

-41

-27

-242

1

-23

(% of sales)

-29.0%

-16.8%

-9.9%

-8.4%

-16.1%

-24.2%

-12.6%

-5.8%

-3.8%

-10.2%

0.3%

-7.3%

※Unit：million(JPY)

※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.

※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net

Disclaimer

CROOZ Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
