The Second Quarter FY03/22 Financial Results Presentation

This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.

Game Business Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 571 499 514 557 2,142 584 555 559 548 2,248 482 592 (% of same Q previous year) 88.1% 109.9% 96.8% 96.5% 96.9% 102.3% 111.2% 108.8% 98.4% 104.9% 82.4% 106.6% Sales 571 499 514 557 2,142 584 555 559 548 2,248 482 592 (% of same Q previous year) 88.1% 109.9% 96.8% 96.5% 96.9% 102.3% 111.2% 108.8% 98.4% 104.9% 82.4% 106.6% Operating profit 75 23 46 36 182 99 67 4 -21 149 -99 -215 (% of sales) 13.1% 4.6% 8.9% 6.5% 8.5% 17.0% 12.1% 0.7% -3.8% 6.6% -20.6% -36.4% Online Advertising and Media business Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 866 1,932 1,299 605 4,704 1,022 1,060 711 684 3,478 922 931 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 118.0% 54.9% 54.7% 113.1% 73.9% 90.3% 87.8% Sales 32 193 169 255 649 228 245 286 310 1,070 394 351 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 712.5% 126.9% 169.2% 121.6% 164.9% 172.6% 143.4% Operating profit -136 25 -27 12 -125 82 113 134 150 480 174 162 (% of sales) -15.7% 1.3% -2.1% 2.0% -2.7% 8.1% 10.7% 18.9% 22.0% 13.8% 18.9% 17.5% Investment Businesses Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 61 - 40 269 371 51 62 263 17 394 57 347 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 83.6% - 657.5% 6.3% 106.2% 111.7% 557.1% Sales 61 - 40 269 371 51 62 263 17 394 57 347 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 83.6% - 657.5% 6.3% 106.2% 111.7% 557.1% Operating profit -17 -64 -40 171 48 -30 -30 147 -283 -196 -32 167 (% of sales) -27.9% - -100.0% 63.6% 12.9% -58.8% -48.4% 55.9% -1664.7% -49.7% -57.0% 48.1% Other Businesses Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3) Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3) Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-year Transaction Value 869 905 867 854 3,496 463 485 729 706 2,383 396 327 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 53.3% 53.6% 84.1% 82.7% 68.2% 85.5% 67.6% Sales 405 539 612 635 2,192 473 489 729 706 2,399 289 197 (% of same Q previous year) - - - - - 116.8% 90.7% 119.1% 111.2% 109.4% 61.1% 40.5% Operating profit -252 -152 -86 -72 -563 -112 -61 -41 -27 -242 1 -23 (% of sales) -29.0% -16.8% -9.9% -8.4% -16.1% -24.2% -12.6% -5.8% -3.8% -10.2% 0.3% -7.3%

※Unit：million(JPY)

※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.

※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net