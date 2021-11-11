The Second Quarter FY03/22 Financial Results Presentation
11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
Second Quarter FY2021 (2022/03)
Financial Results Data Book
CROOZ, Inc.
TSE JASDAQ Standard; Code 2138
This document presents quantitative data related to financial conditions and key indicators for CROOZ. Going forward, we will be updating the data and releasing it on a quarterly basis. We hope that it will be useful as a reference when analyzing our company.
Consolidated Totals
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
8,495
9,828
9,553
7,309
35,187
8,694
8,948
10,297
7,759
35,700
8,342
8,002
(% of same Q previous year)
106.3%
127.6%
104.9%
104.1%
110.6%
102.3%
91.0%
107.8%
106.2%
101.5%
95.9%
89.4%
Sales
3,681
3,937
4,145
3,844
15,611
4,044
4,165
5,079
3,960
17,251
3,997
3,963
(% of same Q previous year)
87.0%
107.5%
94.1%
113.2%
99.5%
109.9%
105.8%
122.5%
103.0%
110.5%
98.8%
95.1%
Labor expenses
239
225
216
231
911
261
267
314
346
1,188
323
333
(% of sales)
2.9%
2.4%
2.3%
3.3%
2.7%
3.0%
3.0%
3.0%
4.5%
3.3%
3.9%
4.2%
Outsourcing expenses
350
410
404
396
1,559
382
388
560
625
1,957
561
518
(% of sales)
4.3%
4.3%
4.3%
5.6%
4.6%
4.4%
4.3%
5.4%
8.1%
5.5%
6.7%
6.5%
Promotional expenses
930
836
912
636
3,313
550
697
801
385
2,434
446
651
(% of sales)
11.4%
8.8%
9.8%
9.0%
9.7%
6.3%
7.8%
7.8%
5.0%
6.8%
5.4%
8.1%
Operating profit
-347
-41
37
253
-97
625
538
750
220
2,134
431
106
(% of sales)
-4.3%
-0.4%
0.4%
3.6%
-0.3%
7.2%
6.0%
7.3%
2.8%
6.0%
5.2%
1.3%
EBITDA
-221
87
164
370
399
725
604
835
578
2,743
498
176
Number of employees
303
291
279
278
-
299
314
333
337
-
372
368
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,483
5,803
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,773
2,474
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
387
15
(% of sales)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.0%
0.3%
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
（SHOPLIST Business）
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
6,239
6,490
6,831
5,022
24,583
6,572
6,784
8,033
5,802
27,194
6,139
5,469
(% of
same Q previous year)
98.4%
104.9%
93.8%
97.5%
98.5%
105.3%
104.5%
117.6%
115.5%
110.6%
93.4%
80.6%
Sales
2,612
2,706
2,810
2,128
10,257
2,706
2,813
3,240
2,377
11,138
2,435
2,172
(% of
same Q previous year)
92.6%
106.3%
95.4%
102.9%
98.8%
103.6%
104.0%
115.3%
111.7%
108.6%
90.0%
77.2%
Cost of
goods purchased
3,626
3,788
4,025
2,901
14,340
3,866
3,971
4,793
3,424
16,055
3,628
3,246
(% of sales)
58.1%
58.4%
58.9%
57.8%
58.3%
58.8%
58.5%
59.7%
59.0%
59.0%
59.1%
59.4%
Logistics expenses
1,032
1,023
1,051
766
3,872
938
987
1,119
833
3,879
906
819
(% of sales)
16.5%
15.8%
15.4%
15.3%
15.8%
14.3%
14.5%
13.9%
14.4%
14.3%
14.8%
15.0%
Promotional expenses
830
823
873
584
3,110
531
702
791
373
2,400
450
626
(% of sales)
13.3%
12.7%
12.8%
11.6%
12.7%
8.1%
10.3%
9.8%
6.4%
8.8%
7.3%
11.5%
Labor expenses
112
108
115
130
465
144
140
160
164
609
138
156
(% of
sales)
1.8%
1.7%
1.7%
2.6%
1.9%
2.2%
2.1%
2.0%
2.8%
2.2%
2.3%
2.9%
Outsourcing expenses
120
106
116
101
442
98
94
175
205
574
141
146
(% of
sales)
1.9%
1.6%
1.7%
2.0%
1.8%
1.5%
1.4%
2.2%
3.5%
2.1%
2.3%
2.7%
Other expenses
534
516
507
434
1,991
410
442
489
402
1,735
431
387
(% of
sales)
8.6%
8.0%
7.4%
8.6%
8.1%
6.2%
6.5%
6.1%
6.9%
6.4%
7.0%
7.1%
Operating profit
-17
126
144
106
359
585
448
506
401
1,942
365
34
(% of
sales)
-0.3%
1.9%
2.1%
2.1%
1.5%
8.9%
6.6%
6.3%
6.9%
7.1%
5.9%
0.6%
Number of employees
116
119
117
112
-
122
116
118
116
-
132
132
Key Performance Indicators
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Annual unique purchasers
1,862,247
1,882,193
1,844,573
1,799,517
-
1,791,537
1,754,821
1,788,989
1,843,309
-
1,849,214
1,781,194
(% of same Q previous year)
107.7%
103.3%
98.0%
96.6%
-
96.2%
93.2%
97.0%
102.4%
-
103.2%
101.5%
Average
annual spend per user
-
-
-
-
13,459
-
-
-
-
14,753
-
-
(% of
same period of previous year)
-
-
-
-
100.4%
-
-
-
-
109.6%
-
-
Annual purchases per user
-
-
-
-
2.4
-
-
-
-
2.5
-
-
(% of
same period of previous year)
-
-
-
-
91.0%
-
-
-
-
104.1%
-
-
Number of shipments
1,098,951
1,181,109
1,112,507
822,809
4,215,376
1,062,655
1,205,428
1,272,893
973,356
4,514,332
1,043,370
968,342
(% of same Q previous year)
92.8%
89.9%
79.5%
80.2%
85.6%
96.7%
102.1%
114.4%
118.3%
107.1%
98.2%
80.3%
Average value per shipment
5,811
5,562
6,244
6,093
5,910
6,252
5,669
6,461
5,972
6,095
5,912
5,691
(% of same Q previous year)
106.0%
115.5%
116.8%
117.9%
113.6%
107.6%
101.9%
103.5%
98.0%
103.1%
94.6%
100.4%
E-commerce Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
（Contracted development and other e-commerce-
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
343
333
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
338
301
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating profit
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22
-19
(% of sales)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5%
-5.8%
Game Business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
571
499
514
557
2,142
584
555
559
548
2,248
482
592
(% of same Q previous year)
88.1%
109.9%
96.8%
96.5%
96.9%
102.3%
111.2%
108.8%
98.4%
104.9%
82.4%
106.6%
Sales
571
499
514
557
2,142
584
555
559
548
2,248
482
592
(% of same Q previous year)
88.1%
109.9%
96.8%
96.5%
96.9%
102.3%
111.2%
108.8%
98.4%
104.9%
82.4%
106.6%
Operating profit
75
23
46
36
182
99
67
4
-21
149
-99
-215
(% of sales)
13.1%
4.6%
8.9%
6.5%
8.5%
17.0%
12.1%
0.7%
-3.8%
6.6%
-20.6%
-36.4%
Online Advertising and Media business
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
866
1,932
1,299
605
4,704
1,022
1,060
711
684
3,478
922
931
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
118.0%
54.9%
54.7%
113.1%
73.9%
90.3%
87.8%
Sales
32
193
169
255
649
228
245
286
310
1,070
394
351
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
712.5%
126.9%
169.2%
121.6%
164.9%
172.6%
143.4%
Operating profit
-136
25
-27
12
-125
82
113
134
150
480
174
162
(% of sales)
-15.7%
1.3%
-2.1%
2.0%
-2.7%
8.1%
10.7%
18.9%
22.0%
13.8%
18.9%
17.5%
Investment Businesses
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
61
-
40
269
371
51
62
263
17
394
57
347
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
83.6%
-
657.5%
6.3%
106.2%
111.7%
557.1%
Sales
61
-
40
269
371
51
62
263
17
394
57
347
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
83.6%
-
657.5%
6.3%
106.2%
111.7%
557.1%
Operating profit
-17
-64
-40
171
48
-30
-30
147
-283
-196
-32
167
(% of sales)
-27.9%
-
-100.0%
63.6%
12.9%
-58.8%
-48.4%
55.9%
-1664.7%
-49.7%
-57.0%
48.1%
Other Businesses
Fiscal Year: 2019 (2020/3)
Fiscal Year: 2020 (2021/3)
Fiscal Year: 2021 (2022/3)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Transaction Value
869
905
867
854
3,496
463
485
729
706
2,383
396
327
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
53.3%
53.6%
84.1%
82.7%
68.2%
85.5%
67.6%
Sales
405
539
612
635
2,192
473
489
729
706
2,399
289
197
(% of same Q previous year)
-
-
-
-
-
116.8%
90.7%
119.1%
111.2%
109.4%
61.1%
40.5%
Operating profit
-252
-152
-86
-72
-563
-112
-61
-41
-27
-242
1
-23
(% of sales)
-29.0%
-16.8%
-9.9%
-8.4%
-16.1%
-24.2%
-12.6%
-5.8%
-3.8%
-10.2%
0.3%
-7.3%
※Unit：million(JPY)
※From Q1 FY03/22, CROOZ consolidated the former Advertising Agency and Media businesses into the Online Advertising and Media business, changed the name of the former IT business into the Game business, and added the e-commerce related business previously included in the Other business to the SHOPLIST business to create the E-commerce business.
※Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from Q1 FY03/22, sales for the E-commerce business, Online Advertising and Media business, and other businesses are reported on a net basis (sales [transaction value] less purchase costs; sales were previously reported in gross amounts). Sales for previous fiscal years have been calculated on a net