CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
October 13, 2023 at 08:39 am EDT
Share
In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.690 EUR
|-2.78%
|+1.32%
|-41.01%
|02:39pm
|CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|Oct. 12
|Price fluctuations at Südzucker after forecast increase
|DP
|CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
|ZD
|Price fluctuations at Südzucker after forecast increase
|DP
|DZ Bank leaves Cropenergies at 'Buy'.
|DP
|CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
|ZD
|Südzucker raises earnings forecast again - shares rise
|DP
|Biofuel maker CropEnergies Q2 sales drop on lower volumes and ethanol prices
|RE
|Lower sales prices and production volumes depress Cropenergies business
|DP
|CropEnergies AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2023-24
|CI
|Transcript : CropEnergies AG, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Oct 11, 2023
|CI
|Autumn revival on German stock market hinges on US inflation
|DP
|Autumn revival on German stock market hinges on US inflation
|DP
|CropEnergies AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2023
|CI
|Biogas industry complains of stagnation instead of Germany's pace
|DP
|Cropenergies puts millions into production for high-protein animal feed
|DP
|CropEnergies AG Announces to Invest More Than EUR 100 Million into Various Projects in Production Site of its Subsidiary Ensus UK Ltd. in Wilton, UK, over Next Years
|CI
|Südzucker expects earnings to increase - share price falls nevertheless
|DP
|Südzucker expects earnings to increase in current quarter
|DP
|Cropenergies expects significant drop in earnings - but annual targets reaffirmed
|DP
|Yearly payment
|FA
|Südzucker Group becomes more optimistic thanks to sugar businesses
|DP
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 05.07.2023 - 15.15 o'clock
|DP
|CROPENERGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
|ZD
|Biofuel maker CropEnergies Q1 core profit drops on lower ethanol prices
|RE
|Lower prices and sales volumes weigh on Cropenergies
|DP
|CropEnergies AG Confirms Earnings Guidance for the 2023/24 Financial Year
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-40.86%
|728 M $
|-11.77%
|1 602 M $
|+15.25%
|643 M $
|+43.75%
|314 M $
|+12.94%
|256 M $
|+8.33%
|167 M $
|+26.67%
|153 M $
|-11.54%
|106 M $
|+32.60%
|83 M $
|+93.27%
|70 M $