Equities
Germany
Xetra
CropEnergies AG
News
Summary
CE2
DE000A0LAUP1
CROPENERGIES AG
(CE2)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
12:05:55 2023-04-19 pm EDT
10.63
EUR
+0.85%
12:12p
CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/18
Roundup: Südzucker more optimistic about the new year - share price rises sharply
DP
04/18
Cropenergies expects significant decline in revenue and profit in 2023/24
DP
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
04/19/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
04/19/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about CROPENERGIES AG
12:12p
CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/18
Roundup: Südzucker more optimistic about the new year - share price rises sharpl..
DP
04/18
Cropenergies expects significant decline in revenue and profit in 2023/24
DP
04/17
CropEnergies AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter of 2023
CI
03/19
INDEX-MONITOR/Turn of the tide on the stock exchange: Rheinmetall in the Dax
DP
03/16
CropEnergies AG(XTRA:CE2) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) ..
CI
03/16
CropEnergies raises dividend after earnings jump
DP
03/16
CropEnergies AG Proposes Dividend for the Financial Year Period from 1 March 2022 - 28 ..
CI
03/05
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR: Rheinmetall joins the Dax
DP
03/03
WDH/INDEX-MONITOR/Time change on the stock exchange: Rheinmetall joins the Dax
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROPENERGIES AG
12:12p
CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/16
CROPENERGIES AG : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
2022
CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
1 488 M
1 632 M
1 632 M
Net income 2023
193 M
212 M
212 M
Net cash 2023
346 M
380 M
380 M
P/E ratio 2023
4,79x
Yield 2023
5,69%
Capitalization
919 M
1 008 M
1 008 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,38x
EV / Sales 2024
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
455
Free-Float
26,0%
More Financials
Chart CROPENERGIES AG
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROPENERGIES AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
10,54 €
Average target price
19,65 €
Spread / Average Target
86,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Meeder
Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas Kirchberg
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Böttcher
Chief Technical Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard
Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CROPENERGIES AG
-19.05%
1 008
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
-38.17%
2 605
NEL ASA
-3.54%
2 134
GREEN PLAINS INC.
10.03%
1 997
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.
-1.57%
1 012
WAGA ENERGY
-21.93%
500
More Results
