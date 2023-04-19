Advanced search
    CE2   DE000A0LAUP1

CROPENERGIES AG

(CE2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:05:55 2023-04-19 pm EDT
10.63 EUR   +0.85%
12:12pCROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/18Roundup: Südzucker more optimistic about the new year - share price rises sharply
DP
04/18Cropenergies expects significant decline in revenue and profit in 2023/24
DP
CROPENERGIES AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

04/19/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 488 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2023 193 M 212 M 212 M
Net cash 2023 346 M 380 M 380 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,79x
Yield 2023 5,69%
Capitalization 919 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 26,0%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Meeder Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas Kirchberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Böttcher Chief Technical Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROPENERGIES AG-19.05%1 008
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-38.17%2 605
NEL ASA-3.54%2 134
GREEN PLAINS INC.10.03%1 997
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.-1.57%1 012
WAGA ENERGY-21.93%500
