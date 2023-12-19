Dec 19 (Reuters) - CropEnergies AG:
* CROPENERGIES - SUPERVISORY BOARD IS ALREADY WORKING ON SUCCESSION PLAN AND WILL DECIDE ON APPOINTMENT OF CFO AND REAPPOINTMENT OF CEO IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
|Südzucker wants to take over Cropenergies completely and remove it from the stock exchange
|Cropenergies Says Supervisory Board Is Already Working On Succession Plan And Will Decide On Appointment Of CFO And Reappointment Of CEO In Near Future
