Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. CropEnergies AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CE2   DE000A0LAUP1

CROPENERGIES AG

(CE2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:37 2022-09-19 am EDT
14.26 EUR   -7.76%
06:38aCropenergies mulls ethanol plant shutdowns as energy, raw material costs rise
RE
09/07Syclus BV announced that it has received €1.8 million in funding from CropEnergies AG
CI
09/01East Energy Gmbh announced that it expects to receive funding from CropEnergies AG
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cropenergies mulls ethanol plant shutdowns as energy, raw material costs rise

09/19/2022 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - German biofuel producer Cropenergies on Monday said it might have to reduce or temporarily shut down production at some of its ethanol plants due to rising energy and raw material costs.

A subsidiary of Europe's largest sugar refiner Suedzucker, Cropenergies said a particular focus would be on its plant in Wilton, Britain, as increased prices for natural gas and power put severe pressure on the plant's profitability.

The plant, which has an annual production capacity of 400,000 cubic meters of renewable ethanol, could even cease operations from January 2023, the company said.

It said higher ethanol imports into the European Union and Britain from Brazil and the United States had reduced the sales prices for the biofuel.

Prices of ethanol imported from Brazil have plunged after heavy tax cuts on fuels, particularly gasoline.

"Within the coming weeks, management will closely monitor the energy, grain and ethanol markets and decide whether capacity adjustments or even a temporary shutdown of individual plants will be necessary," the company said.

Cropenergies confirmed its full-year outlook for a revenue of between 1.47 billion euros and 1.57 billion euros ($1.47-$1.57 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 255 million and 305 million euros.

The shares of Cropenergies were down 6.9% as of 1010 GMT.

($1 = 1.0025 euros)

(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; writing by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CROPENERGIES AG -6.99% 14.38 Delayed Quote.26.10%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.27% 5.2441 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.71% 355.7918 Real-time Quote.109.41%
SÜDZUCKER AG 1.80% 13.05 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
All news about CROPENERGIES AG
06:38aCropenergies mulls ethanol plant shutdowns as energy, raw material costs rise
RE
09/07Syclus BV announced that it has received €1.8 million in funding from CropEnergies..
CI
09/01East Energy Gmbh announced that it expects to receive funding from CropEnergies AG
CI
08/12CROPENERGIES AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/11CROPENERGIES : increases earnings outlook for financial year 2022/23
PU
08/11CropEnergies AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022-2023
CI
07/13CROPENERGIES : expects significant increase in earnings in the 2nd quarter 2022/23
PU
07/13CROPENERGIES AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/12CROPENERGIES : with EUR 0.45 dividend after record year
PU
07/12CropEnergies AG Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROPENERGIES AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 536 M 1 539 M 1 539 M
Net income 2023 166 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2023 224 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,29x
Yield 2023 2,91%
Capitalization 1 348 M 1 351 M 1 351 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart CROPENERGIES AG
Duration : Period :
CropEnergies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROPENERGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 15,46 €
Average target price 15,70 €
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Meeder Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas Kirchberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Böttcher Chief Technical Officer
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Kölbl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROPENERGIES AG26.10%1 351
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG0.75%3 860
SHANGHAI HUAYI GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-24.62%2 012
NEL ASA-17.82%1 913
GREEN PLAINS INC.-7.80%1 884
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.25.81%1 262