FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - DZ Bank left its rating for Cropenergies at "buy" with a fair value of 14.50 euros per share after quarterly figures. The bioethanol producer has bottomed out on Ebit in the first half of 2023/24 and is poised for a strong second half of the fiscal year, analyst Axel Herlinghaus wrote in a report available Thursday./ajx/gl

