The 13th annual list honors 100 notable leaders elevating the staffing industry

Cross Country Healthcare, a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, is proud to announce that John A. Martins has been recognized on the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 list of the most influential people in the industry.

"I'm deeply honored to be included in the SIA's Staffing 100 list. This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the staffing industry,” said John A. Martins, President, and CEO of Cross Country. “It reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients and candidates, shaping the future of workforce solutions.”

As President and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare and a member of the company's board of directors, Martins is instrumental in driving the organization's digital-first approach while leveraging his extensive technology background to lead and advance Cross Country's digital transformation. Under his leadership, the company has introduced initiatives like Intellify™, a cutting-edge vendor-neutral workforce management platform, Data Aggregation Services (DAS), launched to pioneer bill rate transparency in the industry to assist hospitals in cost validation and Xperience, a career and job platform, created to empower professionals with rewarding career opportunities.

Before leading the organization, Martins was President of Delivery for Cross Country, where he led the strategic vision and execution for the Cross Country Nurses, Cross Country Allied and Cross Country MSN delivery brands, operations, and proprietary technology platforms. Martins’ more than 20 years of experience in the staffing industry has included senior leadership positions with several of the nation's largest healthcare staffing providers, including AMN Healthcare Services and Aya Healthcare, Inc.

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published its 13th annual list of North American staffing leaders, honoring 100 notable individuals who are elevating the industry and advancing the workforce solutions ecosystem through their accomplishments.

To learn more about SIA’s Staffing 100 list and to see the entire list, visit their website.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 37 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are at the heart of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program. It is closely aligned with our core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and stockholders.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences, and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240222897021/en/