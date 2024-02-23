Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Med-Tech & Services Conference taking place March 12-13, 2024. William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and Josh Vogel, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 37 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes, while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights. Diversity, equality, and inclusion is at the heart of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, and closely aligned with our core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

