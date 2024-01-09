Official CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC. press release

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, today released the new report, From Insight to Action: Leveraging Clinician Perspectives for Workforce Success, facilitated by its Cross Country Locums line of business, which is a leading provider of physician and advanced practice locums professionals to healthcare facilities nationwide.

"Provider satisfaction is paramount to success for both healthcare organizations and staffing companies," said Karen Mote, president of Cross Country Locums. "If we can ask the right questions to gain a true understanding of providers' experiences, we'll be better equipped to meet these vital team members' needs, and that is our ultimate goal.”

Physicians and Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) were surveyed on their preferences when selecting a new role, motivations for opting for locum tenens work, and the increasing trend of choosing locums as a career. Respondents shared perspectives on technology priorities for healthcare organizations and the potential role of artificial intelligence in their future careers. The survey also delved into key issues such as the scope of practice for APPs, the career effects of COVID-19, insights on the gratifications of being a provider, self-care practices, and anticipated career paths.

SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Responding clinicians' top three drivers when considering a new role are compensation, quality of care, and scope of practice.

85% of survey respondents said when working as a locums, they can provide the same level of care as an on-staff provider.

70% of providers chose to work locums primarily for the flexibility in scheduling.

91% of responding APPs believe granting APPs full autonomy improves access to care; 51% of responding physicians disagreed.

Clinicians said facilities should invest in technology for 1) clinical decision support, 2) Electronic Medical Record transition and 3) remote patient monitoring.

Both physicians and APPs said caring for patients is the most rewarding part of their careers.

2/3 of respondents plan to stay in clinical practice in the near future; 1/3 plan to leave.

Michael Skovira, MBA, MPAS, PA-C, chief medical officer of Cross Country Healthcare, said, "Successful delivery of safe, high-quality care comes down to ensuring providers are passionate about their day-to-day work and are fulfilled in their careers. We feel the insights in this report can be truly transformational."

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 37 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are at the heart of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program and closely aligned with our core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and stockholders.

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY LOCUMS

Cross Country Locums provides physician and advanced practice professionals with a variety of placement options, including locum tenens, temporary, and temp-to-perm. Cross Country Locums is part of Cross Country Healthcare, a market-leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm. We have earned the trust of prestigious facilities and government agencies across the country with our dedication to quality and ongoing satisfaction. These commitments are evidenced by our inclusion in Clearly Rated's Best of Staffing lists for both Talent and Clients.

