Cross Country Healthcare Announces Authorization of a New $100 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100 million of the Company’s shares of common stock under a new stock repurchase program. The new plan is effective immediately and is in addition to any remaining shares available for repurchase under the current plan.

Shares under the new plan may be repurchased from time-to-time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and the repurchase program may be discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion. Decisions regarding the amount and the timing of repurchases under the program will be subject to the Company’s available liquidity and cash on hand, applicable legal requirements, the terms of the Company’s Loan Agreement and Term Loan Agreement, general market conditions, and other factors. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares of common stock and may be discontinued by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

