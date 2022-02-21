Cross Country Healthcare Announces Colin McDonald Promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, is pleased to announce that Colin McDonald has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Human Resources to Chief Human Resources Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005025/en/

Colin McDonald, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cross Country Healthcare (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 20 years of experience in the human resources industry, McDonald has made a significant impact across many areas of the company, helping shape business strategy and talent development to build a world-class, high-performing workforce that drives the company’s competitive distinction.

“Under Colin's leadership, we have built a best-in-class HR organization that has been instrumental in bringing new talent to the company, establishing the standard for diversity and inclusion, energizing our corporate culture, and so many other key initiatives that have improved the company's ability to collaborate and perform,” said Kevin C. Clark, Cross Country Healthcare co-founder and CEO.

McDonald serves as Cross Country Healthcare’s diversity and inclusion officer in addition to being part of the executive leadership team. He is a member of both the Broward Country NAACP and one of the country’s historically Black fraternities, Kappa Alpha Psi. He established the company’s employee engagement committee, Spirit Squad, and championed the development of the online company store.

Prior to joining Cross Country Healthcare, Colin held leadership positions at Carnival Cruise Lines, RandCol Staffing and Citrix. He received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York and a master’s degree from Mercy College.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care.

As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage’s inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005025/en/