Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRN   US2274831047

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
34.47 USD   -1.43%
05:21pCross Country Healthcare Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
BU
11/17Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Promotes James V. Redd III to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Country Healthcare Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

11/21/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Venkat Bhamidipati, 56, has been elected to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, November 16, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005716/en/

Venkat Bhamidipati (Photo: Business Wire)

Venkat Bhamidipati (Photo: Business Wire)

A seasoned investor and strategic advisor in technology and healthcare companies, Bhamidipati brings a deep background in finance, digital strategy, corporate development, operations, and supply chain management to Cross Country.

“Venkat is a dynamic industry leader, and we are pleased to welcome him to the board," said John A. Martins, Cross Country Healthcare president and CEO. “Venkat is joining our organization at a pivotal time; his rich business leadership and financial experience will provide important insights and contributions to the continuing success of our company."

Most recently, Bhamidipati held the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer at McAfee. In this role, Venkat oversaw the finance, IT, and security operations strategy and teams that support McAfee’s business worldwide.

Before McAfee, Venkat was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Providence, a healthcare company with $25B in annual revenues. In his previous role at Providence, he led finance and most corporate functions, including information technology, growth and corporate development, supply chain, and real estate. During his time at Providence, Venkat helped lead a comprehensive process redesign and digital transformation that helped modernize it.

Chairman of the Board of Cross Country Healthcare, Kevin C. Clark, added, "The Board and I are honored that Venkat will be joining us. His experience in healthcare and technology industries and his passion for transformation will be valuable to the company."

“I’m excited to be joining this high-performing organization and having the opportunity to work with talented and best-in-class leaders,” said Bhamidipati. “I look forward to partnering with Cross Country on their next phase of the organization’s journey.”

Venkat also spent 13 years at Microsoft, where he held several executive positions, including CFO of the Worldwide Enterprise Group, CFO of the Worldwide Operations and Technology Group, and Managing Director for Business Development and Growth Strategy. During his time at Microsoft, Venkat was also instrumental in the cloud transformation playing a pivotal leadership role.

Venkat holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
05:21pCross Country Healthcare Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
BU
11/17Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/17Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Promotes James V. Redd III to Senior Vice President and ..
CI
11/16Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named to the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List
BU
11/09Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
11/09Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the 4th Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Ser..
BU
11/07Barrington Raises Price Target on Cross Country Healthcare to $45 From $41, Affirms Out..
MT
11/03CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
11/02Cross Country : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/02Transcript : Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 758 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 304 M 1 304 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,97 $
Average target price 38,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Martins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Burns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin C. Clark Chairman
Henry Drummond Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip Noe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.25.97%1 304
RANDSTAD N.V.-8.29%10 433
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-32.30%8 059
ADECCO GROUP AG-28.82%5 758
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.30%4 921
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-12.03%4 329