Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CCRN) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

Variance Variance Q2 2023 vs Q2 2023 vs Dollars are in thousands, except per share amounts Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q1 2023 Revenue $ 540,695 (28 ) % (13 ) % Gross profit margin* 22.8 % 20 bps 40 bps Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 21,345 (60 ) % (27 ) % Diluted EPS $ 0.60 $ (0.80 ) $ (0.21 ) Adjusted EBITDA* $ 44,440 (47 ) % (15 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 8.2 % (290 ) bps (20 ) bps Adjusted EPS* $ 0.69 $ (0.71 ) $ (0.15 ) Cash flows provided by operations $ 119,248 557 % 154 % * Refer to accompanying tables and discussion of non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures below.

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Revenue and Adjusted EPS exceeded guidance ranges

Physician Staffing reported strong revenue growth of 105% year-over-year and 12% sequentially

Travel demand increased throughout the quarter

Strong quarterly operating cash flows of $119 million

Repaid the full balance of $73.9 million on the term loan

Repurchased approximately 200,000 shares of common stock for $4.7 million

“We are pleased that second quarter results met or exceeded our guidance ranges, reflecting strong execution in an environment where health systems remain focused on managing contingent labor spend,” said John A. Martins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. He continued, “Since the launch of Intellify, our proprietary vendor management system, we have successfully converted nearly half of our Managed Service Programs, saving us millions of dollars annually. Beyond the efficiencies this brings to Cross Country, we are excited about the opportunity that our technology offers clients to optimize their workforce, and to further improve our profitability as we continue to penetrate the vendor neutral space.”

Second quarter consolidated revenue was $540.7 million, a decrease of 28% year-over-year and 13% sequentially. Consolidated gross profit margin was 22.8%, up 20 basis points year-over-year and 40 basis points sequentially. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $21.3 million compared to $52.9 million in the prior year and $29.4 million in the prior quarter. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.60 compared to $1.40 in the prior year and $0.81 in the prior quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $44.4 million or 8.2% of revenue, as compared with $83.5 million or 11.1% of revenue in the prior year, and $52.1 million or 8.4% of revenue in the prior quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.69 compared to $1.40 in the prior year and $0.84 in the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, consolidated revenue was $1.2 billion, a decrease of 25% year-over-year. Consolidated gross profit margin was 22.6%, up 20 basis points year-over-year. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $50.8 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to $114.9 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $96.6 million or 8.3% of revenue, as compared with $180.9 million or 11.7% of revenue in the prior year. Adjusted EPS was $1.53 compared to $3.10 in the prior year.

Quarterly Business Segment Highlights

Nurse and Allied Staffing

Revenue was $495.4 million, a decrease of 32% year-over-year and 15% sequentially. Contribution income was $56.5 million, a decrease from $97.6 million year-over-year and $67.2 million sequentially. Average field contract personnel on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis were 11,385 as compared with 13,494 in the prior year and 12,518 in the prior quarter. Revenue per FTE per day was $474 compared to $591 in the prior year and $513 in the prior quarter. As expected, travel bill rates continued to normalize throughout the quarter and the number of professionals on assignment declined as clients continue to right-size their needs.

Physician Staffing

Revenue was $45.3 million, an increase of 105% year-over-year and 12% sequentially. Contribution income was $3.5 million, an increase from $1.2 million year-over-year and $1.7 million sequentially. Total days filled were 23,826 as compared with 12,416 in the prior year and 22,097 in the prior quarter. Revenue per day filled was $1,902 as compared with $1,781 in the prior year and $1,829 in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase in revenue was driven by an increase in volume in several specialties. The year-over-year increase in contribution income was driven by higher revenue.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $119.2 million, due to continued profitability as well as a seven day sequential improvement in days' sales outstanding. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $166.1 million as compared to $10.9 million used in operating activities in the prior year.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased and retired a total of 0.2 million shares of the Company's common stock for an aggregate price of $4.7 million, at an average market price of $23.78 per share. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the replenishment of the amount remaining for share repurchases back to $100 million, effective for trades after May 3, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had 35.3 million unrestricted shares outstanding and $98.4 million remaining for share repurchases.

On June 30, 2023, the Company repaid outstanding obligations of $73.9 million under the term loan, and terminated the debt agreement. At June 30, 2023, the Company had $0.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $31.0 million of borrowings drawn under its revolving senior secured asset-based credit facility (ABL), and $18.2 million of letters of credit outstanding. As of June 30, 2023, borrowing base availability under the ABL was $289.2 million, with $240.0 million of excess availability.

Outlook for Third Quarter 2023

The guidance below applies to management’s expectations for the third quarter of 2023.

Q3 2023 Range Year-over-Year Sequential Change Change Revenue $440 million - $450 million (31)% - (29)% (19)% - (17)% Adjusted EBITDA* $27.0 million - $32.0 million (58)% - (50)% (39)% - (28)% Adjusted EPS* $0.35 - $0.45 $(0.72) - $(0.62) $(0.34) - $(0.24) * Refer to discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below.

The above estimates are based on current management expectations and, as such, are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. The above ranges do not include the potential impact of any future divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations, changes in debt structure, or future significant share repurchases. The Company has updated its 2023 annual minimum guidance to at least $2.05 billion in revenue and a full year Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8%.

See accompanying non-GAAP financial measures and tables below.

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 37 years of industry experience and insight. We help clients tackle complex labor-related challenges and achieve high-quality outcomes, while reducing complexity and improving visibility through data-driven insights. Diversity, equality, and inclusion is at the heart of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, and closely aligned with our core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other press releases, as well as additional information about the Company, can be accessed online at ir.crosscountry.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release and the accompanying financial statement tables reference non-GAAP financial measures, such as gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information and should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided for consistency and comparability to prior year results; furthermore, management believes they are useful to investors when evaluating the Company's performance as they exclude certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company's future operating performance. Pro forma measures, if applicable, are adjusted to include the results of our acquisitions, and exclude the results of divestments, as if the transactions occurred in the beginning of the periods mentioned. Such non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and a more detailed discussion of each financial measure; as such, the financial statement tables should be read in conjunction with the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS for fiscal 2023 exclude potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things, the potential impact of any future divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations, changes in debt structure, or future significant share repurchases. We have not attempted to provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of our financial performance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to our future results (including certain projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are predictive in nature and/or depend upon or refer to future events. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "suggests", "appears", "seeks", "will", "could", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the overall macroeconomic environment, including increased inflation and interest rates, demand for the healthcare services we provide, both nationally and in the regions in which we operate, our ability to attract and retain qualified nurses, physicians and other healthcare personnel, costs and availability of short-term housing for our travel healthcare professionals, the functioning of our information systems, the effect of cyber security risks and cyber incidents on our business, the effect of existing or future government regulation and federal and state legislative and enforcement initiatives on our business, our customers’ ability to pay us for our services, our ability to successfully implement our acquisition and development strategies, including our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies from such acquisitions, the effect of liabilities and other claims asserted against us, the effect of competition in the markets we serve, our ability to successfully defend the Company, its subsidiaries, and its officers and directors on the merits of any lawsuit or determine its potential liability, if any, and other factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed and updated in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. You should consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that (i) we have correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting our business or the extent of these factors’ likely impact, (ii) the available information with respect to these factors on which such analysis is based is complete or accurate, (iii) such analysis is correct, or (iv) our strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. All references to "the Company", "we", "us", "our", or "Cross Country" in this press release mean Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue from services $ 540,695 $ 753,561 $ 622,707 $ 1,163,402 $ 1,542,293 Operating expenses: Direct operating expenses 417,556 583,156 483,284 900,840 1,197,094 Selling, general and administrative expenses 78,938 86,009 84,260 163,198 162,862 Bad debt expense 3,134 3,192 4,908 8,042 5,561 Depreciation and amortization 4,432 3,481 4,904 9,336 6,200 Restructuring costs (benefits) 913 (1,114 ) 429 1,342 (634 ) Legal settlement charges — — 1,125 1,125 — Impairment charges 533 — — 533 1,741 Total operating expenses 505,506 674,724 578,910 1,084,416 1,372,824 Income from operations 35,189 78,837 43,797 78,986 169,469 Other expenses (income): Interest expense 3,149 3,857 3,690 6,839 7,378 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1,723 1,912 — 1,723 1,912 Other expense (income), net 11 (1,084 ) (12 ) (1 ) (1,092 ) Income before income taxes 30,306 74,152 40,119 70,425 161,271 Income tax expense 8,961 21,258 10,683 19,644 46,394 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 21,345 $ 52,894 $ 29,436 $ 50,781 $ 114,877 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic $ 0.60 $ 1.41 $ 0.82 $ 1.43 $ 3.08 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders - Diluted $ 0.60 $ 1.40 $ 0.81 $ 1.41 $ 3.03 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,351 37,471 35,864 35,606 37,251 Diluted 35,524 37,757 36,560 36,041 37,866

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA:a Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 21,345 $ 52,894 $ 29,436 $ 50,781 $ 114,877 Interest expense 3,149 3,857 3,690 6,839 7,378 Income tax expenseb 8,961 21,258 10,683 19,644 46,394 Depreciation and amortization 4,432 3,481 4,904 9,336 6,200 Acquisition and integration-related costs (benefits) 64 — (18 ) 46 40 Restructuring costs (benefits)c 913 (1,114 ) 429 1,342 (634 ) Legal settlements and feesd — — 1,125 1,125 — Impairment chargese 533 — — 533 1,741 Loss on disposal of fixed assets — 6 — — 25 Loss on early extinguishment of debtf 1,723 1,912 — 1,723 1,912 (Gain) loss on lease terminationg — (1,064 ) 8 8 (1,085 ) Other expense (income), net 11 (26 ) (20 ) (9 ) (32 ) Equity compensation 2,205 2,114 1,775 3,980 3,715 System conversion costsh 1,104 172 129 1,233 367 Adjusted EBITDAa $ 44,440 $ 83,490 $ 52,141 $ 96,581 $ 180,898 Adjusted EBITDA margina 8.2 % 11.1 % 8.4 % 8.3 % 11.7 % Adjusted EPS:i Numerator: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 21,345 $ 52,894 $ 29,436 $ 50,781 $ 114,877 Non-GAAP adjustments - pretax: Acquisition and integration-related costs (benefits) 64 — (18 ) 46 40 Restructuring costs (benefits)c 913 (1,114 ) 429 1,342 (634 ) Legal settlements and feesd — — 1,125 1,125 — Impairment chargese 533 — — 533 1,741 Loss on early extinguishment of debtf 1,723 1,912 — 1,723 1,912 System conversion costsh 1,104 172 129 1,233 367 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,132 ) (1,061 ) (427 ) (1,559 ) (878 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 24,550 $ 52,803 $ 30,674 $ 55,224 $ 117,425 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic, GAAP 35,351 37,471 35,864 35,606 37,251 Dilutive impact of share-based payments 173 286 696 435 615 Adjusted weighted average common shares - diluted, non-GAAP 35,524 37,757 36,560 36,041 37,866 Reconciliation: Diluted EPS, GAAP $ 0.60 $ 1.40 $ 0.81 $ 1.41 $ 3.03 Non-GAAP adjustments - pretax: Restructuring costs (benefits)c 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.01 0.04 (0.02 ) Legal settlements and feesd — — 0.03 0.03 — Impairment chargese 0.01 — — 0.01 0.05 Loss on early extinguishment of debtf 0.05 0.05 — 0.05 0.05 System conversion costsh 0.03 — — 0.03 0.01 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS, non-GAAPi $ 0.69 $ 1.40 $ 0.84 $ 1.53 $ 3.10

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 673 $ 3,604 Accounts receivable, net 484,885 641,611 Income taxes receivable 4,128 10,915 Prepaid expenses 6,753 11,067 Insurance recovery receivable 7,828 7,434 Other current assets 1,367 1,042 Total current assets 505,634 675,673 Property and equipment, net 24,844 19,662 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,306 3,254 Goodwill 137,020 163,268 Other intangible assets, net 60,171 44,723 Non-current deferred tax assets 7,618 7,092 Non-current insurance recovery receivable 21,946 23,058 Other non-current assets 11,591 11,109 Total assets $ 771,130 $ 947,839 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 139,555 $ 185,507 Accrued compensation and benefits 56,021 72,605 Operating lease liabilities - current 3,292 4,132 Current portion of earnout liability 15,800 7,500 Other current liabilities 1,359 1,896 Total current liabilities 216,027 271,640 Non-current debt 31,000 148,735 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 3,150 4,880 Non-current accrued claims 32,235 35,881 Non-current earnout liability 5,200 18,000 Uncertain tax positions - non-current 9,194 7,646 Other non-current liabilities 3,976 3,838 Total liabilities 300,782 490,620 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 255,216 292,876 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,379 ) (1,387 ) Retained earnings 216,507 165,726 Total stockholders' equity 470,348 457,219 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 771,130 $ 947,839

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Segment Dataj (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Year-over-Year Sequential June 30, % of June 30, % of March 31, % of % change % change 2023 Total 2022 Total 2023 Total Fav (Unfav) Fav (Unfav) Revenue from services: Nurse and Allied Staffing $ 495,376 92 % $ 731,443 97 % $ 582,302 94 % (32 )% (15 )% Physician Staffing 45,319 8 % 22,118 3 % 40,405 6 % 105 % 12 % $ 540,695 100 % $ 753,561 100 % $ 622,707 100 % (28 )% (13 )% Contribution income:k Nurse and Allied Staffing $ 56,481 $ 97,567 $ 67,169 (42 )% (16 )% Physician Staffing 3,541 1,220 1,724 190 % 105 % 60,022 98,787 68,893 (39 )% (13 )% Corporate overheadl 18,891 17,583 18,656 (7 )% (1 )% Depreciation and amortization 4,432 3,481 4,904 (27 )% 10 % Restructuring costs (benefits)c 913 (1,114 ) 429 (182 )% (113 )% Legal settlement chargesd — — 1,125 — % 100 % Impairment chargese 533 — — (100 )% (100 )% Other costs (benefits) 64 — (18 ) (100 )% (456 )% Income from operations $ 35,189 $ 78,837 $ 43,797 (55 )% (20 )% Six Months Ended Year-over-Year June 30, % of June 30, % of % change 2023 Total 2022 Total Fav (Unfav) Revenue from services: Nurse and Allied Staffing $ 1,077,678 93 % $ 1,497,023 97 % (28 )% Physician Staffing 85,724 7 % 45,270 3 % 89 % $ 1,163,402 100 % $ 1,542,293 100 % (25 )% Contribution income:k Nurse and Allied Staffing $ 123,650 $ 207,668 (40 )% Physician Staffing 5,265 2,985 76 % 128,915 210,653 (39 )% Corporate overheadl 37,547 33,837 (11 )% Depreciation and amortization 9,336 6,200 (51 )% Restructuring costs (benefits)c 1,342 (634 ) (312 )% Legal settlement chargesd 1,125 — (100 )% Impairment chargese 533 1,741 69 % Other costs 46 40 (15 )% Income from operations $ 78,986 $ 169,469 (53 )% Other costs (benefits) include acquisition and integration-related costs (benefits).

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 119,248 $ 18,141 $ 46,865 $ 166,113 $ (10,897 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,996 ) (1,752 ) (3,496 ) (7,492 ) (3,848 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (114,871 ) (17,321 ) (46,681 ) (161,552 ) 13,987 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1 3 (1 ) — 1 Change in cash and cash equivalents 382 (929 ) (3,313 ) (2,931 ) (757 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 291 1,208 3,604 3,604 1,036 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 673 $ 279 $ 291 $ 673 $ 279

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Other Financial Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 Revenue from services $ 540,695 $ 753,561 $ 622,707 $ 1,163,402 $ 1,542,293 Less: Direct operating expenses 417,556 583,156 483,284 900,840 1,197,094 Gross profit $ 123,139 $ 170,405 $ 139,423 $ 262,562 $ 345,199 Consolidated gross profit marginm 22.8 % 22.6 % 22.4 % 22.6 % 22.4 % Nurse and Allied Staffing statistical data: FTEsn 11,385 13,494 12,518 11,952 13,474 Average Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue per FTE per dayo $ 474 $ 591 $ 513 $ 494 $ 609 Physician Staffing statistical data: Days filledp 23,826 12,416 22,097 45,923 25,484 Revenue per day filledq $ 1,902 $ 1,781 $ 1,829 $ 1,867 $ 1,776

(a) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration-related (benefits) costs, restructuring (benefits) costs, legal settlements and fees, impairment charges, gain or loss on derivative, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on disposal of fixed assets, gain or loss on lease termination, gain or loss on sale of business, other expense (income), net, equity compensation, and system conversion costs. Adjusted EBITDA is not and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Management presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income attributable to common stockholders as an indicator of operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes and as one performance measure in its incentive programs for certain members of its management team. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined, closely matches the operating measure as defined by the Company's credit facilities. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the Company's consolidated revenue. (b) Income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 reflected a decrease in book income. (c) Restructuring costs were primarily comprised of employee termination costs, lease-related exit costs, and reorganization costs as part of planned cost savings initiatives. Amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 include a benefit associated with the early termination of one of the Company's corporate offices which was previously restructured. (d) Legal settlements and fees included legal settlement charges as presented on the consolidated statements of operations, as well as legal fees pertaining to non-operational legal matters outside the normal course of operations, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred $1.1 million, including legal fees, to settle a wage and hour class action lawsuit. (e) Impairment charges of $0.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the write-off of an abandoned IT project. Impairment charges for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were comprised of $1.7 million related to right-of-use assets and related property in connection with vacated leases. (f) Loss on early extinguishment of debt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 consisted of the write-off of debt issuance costs related to the payoff and termination of the term loan on June 30, 3023. Loss on early extinguishment of debt for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 consisted of a prepayment premium and the write-off of debt issuance costs related to an optional prepayment on the term loan in the second quarter of 2022. (g) The gain on lease termination for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily a result of the early termination of the lease for one of the Company's corporate offices, recognized in the second quarter of 2022. (h) System conversion costs include ERP system costs related to the upgrading and integrating of our middle and back-office platforms, with certain development costs capitalized and amortized in accordance with the Company's policies, and applicant tracking system costs related to the Company's project to replace its legacy system supporting its travel nurse staffing business. (i) Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per diluted share before the diluted EPS impact of acquisition and integration-related (benefits) costs, restructuring (benefits) costs, legal settlements and fees, impairment charges, gain or loss on derivative, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of business, system conversion costs, and nonrecurring income tax adjustments. Adjusted EPS is not and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Management presents Adjusted EPS because it believes that Adjusted EPS is a useful supplement to its reported EPS as an indicator of operating performance. Management believes it provides a more useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period and is more representative of the future earnings capacity of the Company. Quarterly non-GAAP adjustment may vary due to rounding. (j) Segment data is provided in accordance with the Segment Reporting Topic of the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification. (k) Contribution income is defined as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration-related (benefits) costs, restructuring (benefits) costs, legal settlement charges, impairment charges, and corporate overhead. Contribution income is a financial measure used by management when assessing segment performance. (l) Corporate overhead includes unallocated executive leadership and other centralized corporate functional support costs such as finance, IT, legal, human resources, and marketing, as well as public company expenses and corporate-wide projects (initiatives). (m) Gross profit is defined as revenue from services less direct operating expenses. The Company's gross profit excludes allocated depreciation and amortization expense. Gross profit margin is calculated by dividing gross profit by revenue from services. (n) FTEs represent the average number of Nurse and Allied Staffing contract personnel on a full-time equivalent basis. (o) Average revenue per FTE per day is calculated by dividing Nurse and Allied Staffing revenue, excluding permanent placement, per FTE by the number of days worked in the respective periods. (p) Days filled is calculated by dividing the total hours invoiced during the period, including an estimate for the impact of accrued revenue, by 8 hours. (q) Revenue per day filled is calculated by dividing revenue as reported by days filled for the period presented.

