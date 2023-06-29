Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at work

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, has been awarded Newsweek Magazine’s Most Loved Workplace® certification backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI).

“Thank you, Newsweek, for selecting Cross Country as a Most Loved Workplace,” said Colin McDonald, chief human resources officer for Cross Country. “We are immensely proud of this recognition as it is a direct testament to our tapestry of corporate culture and unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive organization that can drive impact, innovation, and sustainable growth among our employees.”

Most Loved Workplaces® recognizes organizations where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work based on their scores on the Love of Workplace Index™. The index surveys employees on various elements around satisfaction and sentiment, including respect, collaboration, support, and a sense of belonging inside the company.

“I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model,” said Louis Carter, the founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, “In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace,” identifies the areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created Most Loved Workplaces criteria, Newsweek surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients, our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare was awarded by Comparably, Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Team.

For four consecutive years, Cross Country has received the Top Workplaces USA award from Energage and has also been received Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Leadership, Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, and Purpose and Values. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

