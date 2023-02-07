Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRN   US2274831047

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
30.47 USD   -1.65%
02/02Energage Names Cross Country Winner of 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award for the Third Consecutive Year
BU
01/31Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31Cross Country Healthcare to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Country Healthcare Wins 2023 Best of Staffing Awards for Excellence

02/07/2023 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market leading workforce solutions and tech-enabled staffing, recruitment and advisory services firm, is the recipient of multiple ClearlyRated Best of Staffing awards for 2023. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, the ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their employees.

“These awards reflect the culture of support, trust and transparency Cross Country has built across our organization,” said John A. Martins, Cross Country President and CEO. “Thank you to our teams of hard-working, ethical, accountable and innovative employees for creating a culture that we can all be proud of.”

To participate in the Best of Staffing award program for employee satisfaction, an organization must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the company, as well as the commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

Cross Country Healthcare companies that received 2023 Best of Staffing Awards include:

Cross Country Healthcare
2023 Best of Staffing® Client Award Winner
2023 Best of Staffing® Employee Award Winner

Cross Country Locums
2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner
2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Diamond Award Winner
2023 Best of Staffing® Client Award Winner
2023 Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award Winner

Cross Country Allied
2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner
2023 Best of Staffing® Diamond Award Winner

Cross Country Nurses
2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Cross Country Education
2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Cross Country MSN
2023 Best of Staffing® Talent Award Winner

Diamond Award winners have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
02/02Energage Names Cross Country Winner of 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award for the Third Cons..
BU
01/31Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31Cross Country Healthcare to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference ..
BU
01/09Cross Country Healthcare Announces Leadership for New Vendor Neutral Platform
BU
01/09Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Appoints Eric Christianson as Its SVP, Intellify Solutio..
CI
01/05Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
01/05Cross Country Healthcare Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors
BU
01/05Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Appoints Dwayne L. Allen as Board of Directors
CI
2022Cross Country Healthcare Inc : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
2022Cross Country Healthcare Acquires Hireup Leadership
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 773 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 168 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 30,47 $
Average target price 39,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John A. Martins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Burns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin C. Clark Chairman
Henry Drummond Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip Noe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.16.60%1 136
RANDSTAD N.V.5.72%11 823
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC17.92%9 048
ADECCO GROUP AG17.76%6 385
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.77%4 966
MANPOWERGROUP INC.9.15%4 540