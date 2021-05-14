Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRN   US2274831047

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Country Healthcare : to Attend the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/14/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place June 1-4, 2021. William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer and John A. Martins, Group President, Delivery, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. In February 2021, CCH earned Energage’s inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 128 M - -
Net income 2021 51,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 591 M 591 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,42 $
Last Close Price 15,68 $
Spread / Highest target 8,42%
Spread / Average Target -8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin C. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Burns Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas C. Dircks Chairman
William G. Halnon Chief Information Officer
Henry Drummond Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.78.02%591
RANDSTAD N.V.14.50%13 538
ADECCO GROUP AG1.35%10 649
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.41.82%9 829
MANPOWERGROUP INC.36.95%6 734
51JOB, INC.2.16%4 822