Cross Country Healthcare : to Attend the 2022 BofA Healthcare Conference - Form 8-K

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 18, 2022--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the BofA Healthcare Conference taking place May 10-12, 2022 at the Encore at the Wynn in Las Vegas. John Martins, President & Chief Executive Officer, and William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will present as a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast for this conference will be available on the Company's website at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com in the Investor Relations section under 'Events and Presentations.'

About Cross Country Healthcare

