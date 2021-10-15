Log in
    CCRN   US2274831047

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Country Healthcare : to Attend the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference - Form 8-K

10/15/2021 | 11:22am EDT
Cross Country Healthcare to Attend the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 15, 2021--Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place November 8-11, 2021. William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and John Martins, Group President Delivery, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement, and consultative services for healthcare customers. Leveraging our 35 years of industry expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to an exceptionally high level of service to both our clients and our healthcare professionals. CCH was the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which it still holds with a Letter of Distinction. CCH was recently listed as one of the top four staffing and recruiting employers for women by InHerSights in October 2021 and earned Energage's inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA award in February 2021. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.

Contacts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
William J. Burns, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
561-237-2555
wburns@crosscountry.com

Disclaimer

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 263 M - -
Net income 2021 51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 61,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 742 M 742 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,53 $
Average target price 20,71 $
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin C. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Burns Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Thomas C. Dircks Chairman
Henry Drummond Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip Noe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.141.94%742
RANDSTAD N.V.15.66%13 125
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.69.37%11 948
ADECCO GROUP AG-18.24%9 099
MANPOWERGROUP INC.25.26%6 126
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.53.47%5 784