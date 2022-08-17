Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCRN   US2274831047

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.

(CCRN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2022-08-17 pm EDT
23.61 USD   +10.02%
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : to Host Investor Day on September 14, 2022, Highlighting Its Innovative Strategy - Form 8-K
PU
01:32pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pCross Country Healthcare to Host Investor Day on September 14, 2022, Highlighting Its Innovative Strategy
BU
Cross Country Healthcare to Host Investor Day on September 14, 2022, Highlighting Its Innovative Strategy

08/17/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CCRN), a market-leading tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that the organization will host its Investor Day event the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Those interested in attending the event in person may reach out to Josh Vogel, Vice President of Investor Relations at jvogel@crosscountry.com to coordinate, as space will be limited.

The Investor Day event will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The Investor Day webcast link and further details will be shared closer to the event date.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Award for Innovation and Leadership by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 671 M - -
Net income 2022 177 M - -
Net Debt 2022 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 250
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,46 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Managers and Directors
John A. Martins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Burns Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kevin C. Clark Chairman
Henry Drummond Chief Clinical Officer & Senior Vice President
Phillip Noe Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.-22.69%820
RANDSTAD N.V.-17.44%9 223
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-26.52%8 834
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.70%6 159
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.25%5 033
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-15.23%4 269