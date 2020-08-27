Cross Country Healthcare : to Present at Morgan Stanley 2020 Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
08/27/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-18, 2020. Kevin C. Clark, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and William J. Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. No formal presentation will be made.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about Cross Country Healthcare can be obtained online at www.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 793 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 232 M 232 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin C. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas C. Dircks Chairman
Stephen A. Saville Executive Vice President-Operations
William J. Burns Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William G. Halnon Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC.-46.82%233
RANDSTAD N.V.-16.42%9 857
ADECCO GROUP AG-20.78%8 653
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-13.30%6 178
51JOB, INC.-21.99%4 430
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-22.54%4 368
