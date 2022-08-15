Cross Marketing : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Jun.30, 2022
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Koji Onozuka, Director & CFO / Phone: +81-3-6859-2250
Scheduled date of holding regular meeting of shareholders:
September 29, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
September 30, 2022
Scheduled date of filing marketable securities reports:
September 29, 2022
Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available
Schedule of financial results briefing session:
Available
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of parent
Year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
24,899
-
2,522
-
2,498
-
1,559
-
June 30, 2021
10,758
-
1,007
-
1,048
-
540
-
(Note) Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,760 million [-%]
Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥492 million [-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Ratio of profit to
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of
income to total
operating profit
per share
per share
new worth
assets
to net sales
Year Ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
June 30,2022
79.07
78.29
31.9
20.1
10.1
June 30, 2021
27.50
27.42
14.3
9.0
9.4
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥ (21) million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥ (23) million
(Note) The fiscal year end has been changed from December 31 to June 30 in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Therefore, comparisons are not shown in the table. Furthermore, net sales increased by 30.8%, operating income increased by 38.0%, ordinary income increased by 28.7%, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 60.0% when the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022(July 1, 2021 to June 30,2022) is compared with the same period of the previous year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021).
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per Share
Million yen
Million yen
%
yen
As of June 30, 2022
13,133
6,136
43.9
291.24
As of June 30, 2021
11,775
4,339
34.0
204.27
1
(Reference) Equity: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥5,764 million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥4,001 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position
Cash flow
Cash flow by
Cash flow by
Cash and cash
equivalents end
by sales activity
investment activity
financing activity
balance
Year Ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
June 30, 2022
1,951
(900)
(777)
5,504
June 30, 2021
1,046
292
(1,471)
5,140
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Dividends
Payout
Net dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
total
ratio
ratio
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
amount
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Fiscal Year Ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
June 30, 2021
－
－
－
4.00
4.00
78
14.5
2.1
June 30, 2022
－
4.30
－
5.30
9.60
190
12.1
3.9
Fiscal year ending
June 30, 2023
－
6.00
－
6.00
12.00
13.3
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023(July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net income
Basic earnings per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
28,000
12.5
3,000
19.0
2,900
16.1
1,800
15.4
90.13
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly included: -
(Company name: - ) Excluded: -
(Company name: - )
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1 above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022: 19,970,464 shares
June 30, 2021: 19,970,464 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 178,355 shares
June 30, 2021: 382,448 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
June 30, 2022: 19,722,715 shares
June 30, 2021: 19,638,196 shares
2
(Reference) Summary of Individual Financial Results
Individual Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Individual Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
2,687
-
591
-
588
-
304
-
June 30, 2021
1,095
-
95
-
107
-
(159)
-
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Year Ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
15.42
15.26
June 30, 2021
(8.09)
-
(Note) The fiscal year end has been changed from December 31 to June 30 in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Therefore, comparisons are not shown in the table.
(2) Individual Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per Share
Million yen
Million yen
%
yen
As of June 30, 2022
6,223
3,424
55.0
172.94
As of June 30, 2021
6,373
3,096
48.6
157.97
(Reference) Equity: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥3,423 million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥3,094 million
Presentation regarding the auditing status of the fiscal year review procedures
These fiscal year financial results are outside the scope of fiscal year review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to Cross Marketing Group Inc. (CMG) and its reasonable assumption. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
