Cross Marketing : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Jun.30, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022 [ Japanese GAAP ] August 15, 2022 Company name: Cross Marketing Group Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3675 URL: https://www.cm-group.co.jp Representative: Miki Igarashi, President & CEO Contact: Koji Onozuka, Director & CFO / Phone: +81-3-6859-2250 Scheduled date of holding regular meeting of shareholders: September 29, 2022 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: September 30, 2022 Scheduled date of filing marketable securities reports: September 29, 2022 Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available Schedule of financial results briefing session: Available (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2022 24,899 - 2,522 - 2,498 - 1,559 - June 30, 2021 10,758 - 1,007 - 1,048 - 540 - (Note) Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,760 million [-%] Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥492 million [-%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Ratio of profit to Ratio of ordinary Ratio of income to total operating profit per share per share new worth assets to net sales Year Ended Yen Yen % % % June 30,2022 79.07 78.29 31.9 20.1 10.1 June 30, 2021 27.50 27.42 14.3 9.0 9.4 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥ (21) million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥ (23) million (Note) The fiscal year end has been changed from December 31 to June 30 in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Therefore, comparisons are not shown in the table. Furthermore, net sales increased by 30.8%, operating income increased by 38.0%, ordinary income increased by 28.7%, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 60.0% when the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022(July 1, 2021 to June 30,2022) is compared with the same period of the previous year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per Share Million yen Million yen % yen As of June 30, 2022 13,133 6,136 43.9 291.24 As of June 30, 2021 11,775 4,339 34.0 204.27 1

(Reference) Equity: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥5,764 million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥4,001 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position Cash flow Cash flow by Cash flow by Cash and cash equivalents end by sales activity investment activity financing activity balance Year Ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen June 30, 2022 1,951 (900) (777) 5,504 June 30, 2021 1,046 292 (1,471) 5,140 2. Dividends Annual dividends Dividends Payout Net dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total total ratio ratio quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end amount (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Fiscal Year Ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % June 30, 2021 － － － 4.00 4.00 78 14.5 2.1 June 30, 2022 － 4.30 － 5.30 9.60 190 12.1 3.9 Fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 － 6.00 － 6.00 12.00 13.3 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023(July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period) Net income Basic earnings per Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 28,000 12.5 3,000 19.0 2,900 16.1 1,800 15.4 90.13 * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Newly included: - (Company name: - ) Excluded: - (Company name: - ) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1 above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): June 30, 2022: 19,970,464 shares June 30, 2021: 19,970,464 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 178,355 shares

June 30, 2021: 382,448 shares Average number of shares during the period: June 30, 2022: 19,722,715 shares June 30, 2021: 19,638,196 shares 2