    3675   JP3272760004

CROSS MARKETING GROUP INC.

(3675)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48 2022-08-15 pm EDT
886.00 JPY   +7.65%
08/15CROSS MARKETING : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Jun.30, 2022
PU
05/19Cross Marketing Seeks M&A
CI
05/11Special Report-How Wall Street banks made a killing on SPAC craze
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross Marketing : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Jun.30, 2022

08/15/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022

[ Japanese GAAP ]

August 15, 2022

Company name:

Cross Marketing Group Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

3675

URL:

https://www.cm-group.co.jp

Representative:

Miki Igarashi, President & CEO

Contact:

Koji Onozuka, Director & CFO / Phone: +81-3-6859-2250

Scheduled date of holding regular meeting of shareholders:

September 29, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

September 30, 2022

Scheduled date of filing marketable securities reports:

September 29, 2022

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available

Schedule of financial results briefing session:

Available

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of parent

Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

24,899

-

2,522

-

2,498

-

1,559

-

June 30, 2021

10,758

-

1,007

-

1,048

-

540

-

(Note) Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,760 million [-%]

Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥492 million [-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Ratio of profit to

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of

income to total

operating profit

per share

per share

new worth

assets

to net sales

Year Ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

June 30,2022

79.07

78.29

31.9

20.1

10.1

June 30, 2021

27.50

27.42

14.3

9.0

9.4

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥ (21) million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥ (23) million

(Note) The fiscal year end has been changed from December 31 to June 30 in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Therefore, comparisons are not shown in the table. Furthermore, net sales increased by 30.8%, operating income increased by 38.0%, ordinary income increased by 28.7%, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased by 60.0% when the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022(July 1, 2021 to June 30,2022) is compared with the same period of the previous year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021).

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per Share

Million yen

Million yen

%

yen

As of June 30, 2022

13,133

6,136

43.9

291.24

As of June 30, 2021

11,775

4,339

34.0

204.27

1

(Reference) Equity: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥5,764 million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥4,001 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position

Cash flow

Cash flow by

Cash flow by

Cash and cash

equivalents end

by sales activity

investment activity

financing activity

balance

Year Ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

June 30, 2022

1,951

(900)

(777)

5,504

June 30, 2021

1,046

292

(1,471)

5,140

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Dividends

Payout

Net dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

total

ratio

ratio

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

amount

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Fiscal Year Ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

June 30, 2021

4.00

4.00

78

14.5

2.1

June 30, 2022

4.30

5.30

9.60

190

12.1

3.9

Fiscal year ending

June 30, 2023

6.00

6.00

12.00

13.3

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023(July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net income

Basic earnings per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

28,000

12.5

3,000

19.0

2,900

16.1

1,800

15.4

90.13

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

Newly included: -

(Company name: - ) Excluded: -

(Company name: - )

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1 above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022: 19,970,464 shares

June 30, 2021: 19,970,464 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2022: 178,355 shares
    June 30, 2021: 382,448 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

June 30, 2022: 19,722,715 shares

June 30, 2021: 19,638,196 shares

2

(Reference) Summary of Individual Financial Results

Individual Financial Results for the year ended June 30, 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Individual Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

2,687

-

591

-

588

-

304

-

June 30, 2021

1,095

-

95

-

107

-

(159)

-

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Year Ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

15.42

15.26

June 30, 2021

(8.09)

-

(Note) The fiscal year end has been changed from December 31 to June 30 in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. Therefore, comparisons are not shown in the table.

(2) Individual Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per Share

Million yen

Million yen

%

yen

As of June 30, 2022

6,223

3,424

55.0

172.94

As of June 30, 2021

6,373

3,096

48.6

157.97

(Reference) Equity: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥3,423 million Year Ended June 30, 2021: ¥3,094 million

  • Presentation regarding the auditing status of the fiscal year review procedures

These fiscal year financial results are outside the scope of fiscal year review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to Cross Marketing Group Inc. (CMG) and its reasonable assumption. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

3

Disclaimer

Cross Marketing Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 03:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
