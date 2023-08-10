Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023

[ Under Japanese GAAP ]

August 10, 2023

Company name: Cross Marketing Group Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3675 URL: https://www.cm-group.co.jp Representative: Miki Igarashi, President & CEO Contact: Koji Onozuka, Director & CFO Phone: +81-3-6859-2259

Scheduled date of holding regular meeting of shareholders: September 28, 2023 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: September 30, 2023 Scheduled date of filing marketable securities reports: September 28, 2023 Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available Schedule of financial results briefing session: Available

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year Ended June 30, 2023 (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period) Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Fiscal Year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June, 2023 25,094 0.8 1,951 (22.6) 1,880 (24.8) 1,007 (35.4) June, 2022 24,899 － 2,522 － 2,498 － 1,559 －

(Note) Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,109 million [-37.0%] Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,760 million [－%]

Basic earnings Diluted earnings Ratio of profit to Ratio of ordinary Ratio of income to total operating profit per share per share new worth assets to net sales Fiscal Year Ended Yen Yen % % % June 30, 2023 51.00 50.57 17.1 13.7 7.8 June 30, 2022 79.07 78.29 31.9 20.1 10.1 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023: ¥ 28 million Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥ (21) million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per Share As of Million yen Million yen % Yen June 30, 2023 14,308 6,089 42.0 312.99 June 30, 2022 13,133 6,136 43.9 291.24

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥6,002 million As of June 30, 2022: ¥5,764 million

1