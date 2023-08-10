Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023
[ Under Japanese GAAP ]
August 10, 2023
Company name:
Cross Marketing Group Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number:
3675
URL:
https://www.cm-group.co.jp
Representative:
Miki Igarashi, President & CEO
Contact:
Koji Onozuka, Director & CFO
Phone:
+81-3-6859-2259
Scheduled date of holding regular meeting of shareholders:
September 28, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
September 30, 2023
Scheduled date of filing marketable securities reports:
September 28, 2023
Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available
Schedule of financial results briefing session:
Available
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year Ended June 30, 2023 (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal Year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June, 2023
25,094
0.8
1,951
(22.6)
1,880
(24.8)
1,007
(35.4)
June, 2022
24,899
－
2,522
－
2,498
－
1,559
－
(Note) Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,109 million [-37.0%] Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,760 million [－%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Ratio of profit to
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of
income to total
operating profit
per share
per share
new worth
assets
to net sales
Fiscal Year Ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
June 30, 2023
51.00
50.57
17.1
13.7
7.8
June 30, 2022
79.07
78.29
31.9
20.1
10.1
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023: ¥ 28 million
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥ (21) million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per Share
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2023
14,308
6,089
42.0
312.99
June 30, 2022
13,133
6,136
43.9
291.24
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥6,002 million As of June 30, 2022: ¥5,764 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position
Cash flow
Cash flow by
Cash flow by
Cash and cash
equivalents end
by sales activity
investment activity
financing activity
balance
Fiscal Year Ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
June 30, 2023
1,796
(902)
27
6,478
June 30, 2022
1,951
(900)
(777)
5,504
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Dividends
Payout
Net dividends
total
ratio
ratio
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
amount
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Fiscal Year Ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
June 30, 2022
－
4.30
－
5.30
9.60
190
12.1
3.9
June 30, 2023
－
6.00
－
6.00
12.00
234
23.5
4.0
Fiscal year ending
June 30, 2024
－
6.50
6.50
13.00
－
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024)
Net income
Basic earnings per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
30,000
19.5
3,000
53.8
2,900
54.3
1,800
78.7
90.13
* Notes:
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly included: -
(Company name: - ) Excluded: -
(Company name: - )
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1 above: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Retrospective restatement: No
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2023: 19,970,464 shares
June 30, 2022: 19,970,464 shares
- Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2023: 792,498 shares
June 30, 2022: 178,355 shares
- Average number of shares during the period:
June 30, 2023: 19,746,824 shares
June 30, 2022: 19,722,715 shares
(Reference) Summary of Individual Financial Results
Individual Financial Results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Individual Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal Year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2023
3,151
17.3
917
55.0
940
59.9
674
121.6
June 30, 2022
2,687
-
591
-
588
-
304
-
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
share
share
Fiscal Year Ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2023
34.11
33.83
June 30, 2022
15.42
15.26
(2) Individual Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per Share
Million yen
Million yen
%
yen
As of June 30, 2023
7,505
3,445
45.9
179.53
As of June 30, 2022
6,223
3,424
55.0
172.94
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥3,443 million As of June 30, 2022: ¥3,423 million
- Presentation regarding the auditing status of the fiscal year review procedures
These fiscal year financial results are outside the scope of fiscal year review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to Cross Marketing Group Inc. (CMG) and its reasonable assumption. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
