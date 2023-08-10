Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023

[ Under Japanese GAAP ]

August 10, 2023

Company name:

Cross Marketing Group Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

3675

URL:

https://www.cm-group.co.jp

Representative:

Miki Igarashi, President & CEO

Contact:

Koji Onozuka, Director & CFO

Phone:

+81-3-6859-2259

Scheduled date of holding regular meeting of shareholders:

September 28, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

September 30, 2023

Scheduled date of filing marketable securities reports:

September 28, 2023

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available

Schedule of financial results briefing session:

Available

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year Ended June 30, 2023 (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June, 2023

25,094

0.8

1,951

(22.6)

1,880

(24.8)

1,007

(35.4)

June, 2022

24,899

2,522

2,498

1,559

(Note) Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2023: ¥1,109 million [-37.0%] Comprehensive income: Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥1,760 million [%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Ratio of profit to

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of

income to total

operating profit

per share

per share

new worth

assets

to net sales

Fiscal Year Ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

June 30, 2023

51.00

50.57

17.1

13.7

7.8

June 30, 2022

79.07

78.29

31.9

20.1

10.1

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023: ¥ 28 million

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2022: ¥ (21) million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per Share

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

June 30, 2023

14,308

6,089

42.0

312.99

June 30, 2022

13,133

6,136

43.9

291.24

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥6,002 million As of June 30, 2022: ¥5,764 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Position

Cash flow

Cash flow by

Cash flow by

Cash and cash

equivalents end

by sales activity

investment activity

financing activity

balance

Fiscal Year Ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

June 30, 2023

1,796

(902)

27

6,478

June 30, 2022

1,951

(900)

(777)

5,504

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Dividends

Payout

Net dividends

total

ratio

ratio

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

amount

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Fiscal Year Ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

June 30, 2022

4.30

5.30

9.60

190

12.1

3.9

June 30, 2023

6.00

6.00

12.00

234

23.5

4.0

Fiscal year ending

June 30, 2024

6.50

6.50

13.00

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024)

Net income

Basic earnings per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

30,000

19.5

3,000

53.8

2,900

54.3

1,800

78.7

90.13

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

Newly included: -

(Company name: - ) Excluded: -

(Company name: - )

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1 above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2023: 19,970,464 shares

June 30, 2022: 19,970,464 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2023: 792,498 shares
    June 30, 2022: 178,355 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

June 30, 2023: 19,746,824 shares

June 30, 2022: 19,722,715 shares

(Reference) Summary of Individual Financial Results

Individual Financial Results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Individual Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal Year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2023

3,151

17.3

917

55.0

940

59.9

674

121.6

June 30, 2022

2,687

-

591

-

588

-

304

-

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

share

share

Fiscal Year Ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2023

34.11

33.83

June 30, 2022

15.42

15.26

(2) Individual Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per Share

Million yen

Million yen

%

yen

As of June 30, 2023

7,505

3,445

45.9

179.53

As of June 30, 2022

6,223

3,424

55.0

172.94

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2023: ¥3,443 million As of June 30, 2022: ¥3,423 million

  • Presentation regarding the auditing status of the fiscal year review procedures

These fiscal year financial results are outside the scope of fiscal year review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

* Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on data currently available to Cross Marketing Group Inc. (CMG) and its reasonable assumption. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

