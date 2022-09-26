Cross Marketing : FY2022 Analyst Report (FISCO)

COMPANY RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Cross Marketing Group Inc. 27-Sept.-2022 3675 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market https://www.cm-group.co.jp/en/ir/

Summary

Results are growing rapidly and will achieve the target in the medium-term management plan ahead of schedule

1. Supporting the entire range of marketing processes as a marketing DX partner

Cross Marketing Group Inc. <3675> (hereinafter, "the Company") supports customers as a DX* marketing partner and comprehensively engages in the three businesses of the Digital Marketing Business, the Data Marketing Business, and the Insight Business. The Digital Marketing Business provides media promotions and IT solutions, etc. The Data Marketing Business engages in online and offline research, etc., and the Insight Business provides other services such as analysis, reporting and consulting, etc. From a starting point of an original business of online research, the Company helps customers solve various issues that arise during all domains of the marketing process.

DX (Digital Transformation): Transforming lives and work for the better by disseminating advanced digital technologies into companies and society.

2. Strengths include its business model, an abundant panel network, and detailed consumer data

The Company's business model is characterized by combining the research functions of its Data Marketing Business and Insight Business (its understanding of consumers) with support for execution through its Digital Marketing Business in order to provide customers comprehensive marketing solutions with high added value. The Company's strength is its business model-the combination of its understanding of consumers through market research and its support for marketing execution. Moreover, this business model is supported by the Company's assets and infrastructure, which include an enormous online survey panel network of 7.52 million people and detailed consumer data on a maximum of 2,500 items, and a customer base of 5,000 companies and 72,000 contacts. It is one of only a small number of companies capable of providing comprehensive marketing services across all marketing processes, which is also a strength.

3. The FY6/22 results were driven by the Digital Marketing Business, including the full consolidation of DO HOUSE

In the FY6/22 results, net sales were ¥24,899mn and operating profit was ¥2,522mn. Compared to the results from July 2020 to June 2021, which adds the 2H FY12/20 results to the irregular six-month fiscal period results of FY6/21, on an actual basis both sales and profits increased significantly, with net sales rising 30.7% and operating profit growing 38.0%. Within these results, the sales growth was driven by the Digital Marketing Business against the backdrop of the full consolidation of DO HOUSE Inc. that was made a subsidiary through an M&A in January 2021, the synergies through PMI (the integration process after an M&A), and the growth of D&M, Inc. Sales were strong in the other businesses as well due to factors such as the recoveries from the novel coronavirus pandemic (hereafter, COVID-19) and overseas. In profits, the gross profit margin improved through work process improvements, including the improved productivity due to the automation of in-house work by AI and the expansion of near shore (work at regions in Japan). As a result, the Company was able to absorb the upfront costs for growth, such as in human resources and systems.

