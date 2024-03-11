Significant Recovery in Digital Marketing in Q2 of FY6/2024. Returning to Growth in FY6/2025

In H1 FY6/2024 results (disclosed on February 13, 2012), sales declined 3.7% YoY and operating income fell 29.9% YoY, reflecting deteriorating profitability in Q1; but in Q2 alone, net sales were flat YoY and operating income rose 15.7% YoY, indicating a profit recovery. While Digital Marketing recovered strongly, Data Marketing was sluggish. The company lowered its full-year FY6/2024 forecast for sales from 30.0 billion to 26.0 billion and for operating profit from 3.0 billion to 1.9 billion.

The recovery in Digital Marketing was led by Media/Promotion, with Q2 sales in this business reaching ¥2.1 billion, up 35.7% YoY. Unit sales price rose 53% YoY. Sales promotion and advertising expenses of consumer goods manufacturers and telecommunication companies appear to be recovering.

In Data Marketing, while domestic research is strong, overseas demand, especially in developed countries, is declining significantly. In particular, demand from global companies in North America appears to have fallen sharply, partly as a reaction to strong demand through 2022. Although the market is expected to recover from the bottom of the cycle, a certain degree of uncertainty remains regarding the speed of recovery.

The company has pushed back by one year the timing of achieving the earnings targets in its medium-term management plan (30 billion in sales and 3 billion in OP) which had previously been set for FY6/2024. By integrating subsidiaries to establish core subsidiaries in each field, the company is now well-positioned to strengthen its digital marketing capabilities. If the overseas research business can recover, it will give momentum to earnings growth in FY6/2025.