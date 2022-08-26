Updated presentation material: incl. Corporate/Business Profile, Financial Results for FY2022(Full-Year)

Introduction to Representative Director, President and CEO

Miki Igarashi

Profile

1973 Born in Tokyo

1996 Graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Keio University

1996 Joined Japan Asia Investment (a VC)

2000 Established an Internet company and was appointed as director

2003 Established Cross Marketing

2008 Cross Marketing was listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2018 Listing changed to First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2022 Listing moved to Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

External Positions

RareJob, Inc.

Outside director

Japan Marketing Research Association

Deputy chairman