    3675   JP3272760004

CROSS MARKETING GROUP INC.

(3675)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
918.00 JPY   +0.55%
Updated presentation material: incl. Corporate/Business Profile, Financial Results for FY2022(Full-Year)

08/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Ticker : 3675 (TSE Prime)

Cross Marketing Group Inc.

Presentation material for Investors

Copyright©Cross Marketing Group Inc. All rights Reserved.

August. 2022

Copyright © Cross Marketing Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2021.00.00

1. Company Overview

2. FY6/2022 (Jul.2021-Jun.2022)

CONTENTS

Financial Results Outline

3. Topics

4. FY6/2023 Full-Year Forecast

5. Shareholder Returns

Copyright © Cross Marketing Group Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

1. Company Overview

Copyright © Cross Marketing Group Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

1 Overview of Group

Company profile (As of Jun. 30, 2022)

Company Name

Cross Marketing Group Inc. ( Ticker : 3675, TSE Prime )

President

Miki Igarashi

& CEO

Established

April 1, 2003

Established Cross Marketing Group Inc. and

shifted to a holding company on June 3, 2013

Key financial

Total Sales 24.9bn

Operating Profit 2.5bn ROE 31.9%

indicators (Yen)

Total Assets 13.1bn

Net Equity 5.8bn Capital 650mn

- FY 6/2022 -

Business

Digital Marketing, Data Marketing, Insight

Segments

Affiliated

Consolidated subsidiaries : 30 companies

Companies

Equity method affiliates :

2 companies

Consolidated

1,420 (Incl. 264 temporary staff)

Employees

Copyright © Cross Marketing Group Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Introduction to Representative Director, President and CEO

Miki Igarashi

Profile

1973 Born in Tokyo

1996 Graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Keio University

1996 Joined Japan Asia Investment (a VC)

2000 Established an Internet company and was appointed as director

2003 Established Cross Marketing

2008 Cross Marketing was listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2018 Listing changed to First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2022 Listing moved to Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

External Positions

RareJob, Inc.

Outside director

Japan Marketing Research Association

Deputy chairman

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cross Marketing Group Inc. published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06:41aUPDATED PRESENTATION MATERIAL : incl. Corporate/Business Profile, Financial Results for FY..
PU
08/15CROSS MARKETING : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended Jun.30, 2022
PU
05/19Cross Marketing Seeks M&A
CI
05/11Special Report-How Wall Street banks made a killing on SPAC craze
RE
03/31Cross Marketing Group Inc. acquired REECH Inc.
CI
02/17Nomura launches service to help clients unwind cross shareholdings
RE
02/16Cross Marketing Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 15, 2022, has closed ..
CI
02/15Cross Marketing Group Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,600,000 shares.
CI
02/15Tranche Update on Cross Marketing Group Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar..
CI
02/15Cross Marketing Group Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
Financials
Sales 2021 19 043 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2021 974 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
Net cash 2021 1 871 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 18 074 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 116
Free-Float 48,7%
Chart CROSS MARKETING GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Cross Marketing Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROSS MARKETING GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miki Igarashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Koji Onozuka CFO, Director & Manager-Group Business Strategy
Teruki Uchida Independent Outside Director
Yasuaki Tahara Independent Outside Director
Jun Narimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS MARKETING GROUP INC.-8.79%132
ZHEWEN INTERACTIVE GROUP CO., LTD.-33.10%1 082
YELLOW PAGES LIMITED-6.88%262
FAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.73%210
DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.76%179
DIGITAL360 S.P.A.-11.49%88