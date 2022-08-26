Updated presentation material: incl. Corporate/Business Profile, Financial Results for FY2022(Full-Year)
Ticker : 3675 (TSE Prime)
Cross Marketing Group Inc.
Presentation material for Investors
August. 2022
1. Company Overview
2. FY6/2022 (Jul.2021-Jun.2022)
Financial Results Outline
3. Topics
4. FY6/2023 Full-Year Forecast
5. Shareholder Returns
1 Overview of Group
Company profile (As of Jun. 30, 2022)
Company Name
Cross Marketing Group Inc. ( Ticker : 3675, TSE Prime )
President
Miki Igarashi
& CEO
Established
April 1, 2003
Established Cross Marketing Group Inc. and
shifted to a holding company on June 3, 2013
Key financial
Total Sales 24.9
bn
Operating Profit 2.5
bn ROE 31.9 %
indicators (Yen)
Total Assets 13.1
bn
Net Equity 5.8
bn Capital 650 mn
- FY 6/2022 -
Business
Digital Marketing, Data Marketing, Insight
Segments
Affiliated
Consolidated subsidiaries : 30 companies
Companies
Equity method affiliates :
2 companies
Consolidated
1,420 (Incl. 264 temporary staff)
Employees
Introduction to Representative Director, President and CEO
Miki Igarashi
Profile
1973 Born in Tokyo
1996 Graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Keio University
1996 Joined Japan Asia Investment (a VC)
2000 Established an Internet company and was appointed as director
2003 Established Cross Marketing
2008 Cross Marketing was listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2018 Listing changed to First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2022 Listing moved to Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
External Positions
RareJob, Inc.
Outside director
Japan Marketing Research Association
Deputy chairman
