Ticker3675 (TSE Prime)

Cross Marketing Group Inc.

Presentation material for Investors

Copyright©Cross Marketing Group Inc. All rights Reserved.

CONTENTS

  1. Company Overview
  2. FY6/2023 Financial Results Outline
  3. Topics
  4. Forecast & Shareholder Returns
  5. Appendix

3

1 Company Overview

Company profileAs of June,2023

4

Company name

President & CEO

Established

Key financial

indicators(Yen)

-FY 6/2022-

Business

Segments

Affiliated

Companies

Consolidated

Employees

Cross Marketing Group Inc.

(ticker：3675, TSE Prime)

Miki Igarashi

April 1, 2003

Total Sales 25.0bn Operating Profit 2.0bn億円 ROE 17.1% Total Assets 14.3bn Net Equity 6.0bn Capital 650mn

Digital Marketing, Data Marketing, Insight

Consolidated subsidiaries32 companies

Equity method affiliates 3 companies

1,530(Incl. 261 temporary staff)

Introducing Representative Director, President and CEO

5

Miki Igarashi

Profile

1973 Born in Tokyo

1996 Graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Keio University 1996 Joined Japan Asia Investment (a VC)

2000 Established an Internet company and was appointed as director

2003 Established Cross Marketing

2008 Cross Marketing was listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2018 Listing changed to First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2022 Listing moved to Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

External Positions

RareJob, Inc.

Outside director

Japan Marketing Research Association

Chairman

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cross Marketing Group Inc. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 03:06:08 UTC.