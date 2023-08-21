Ticker：3675 (TSE Prime)
Cross Marketing Group Inc.
Presentation material for Investors
CONTENTS
- Company Overview
- FY6/2023 Financial Results Outline
- Topics
- Forecast & Shareholder Returns
- Appendix
1 Company Overview
Company profile（As of June,2023）
Company name
President & CEO
Established
Key financial
indicators(Yen)
-FY 6/2022-
Business
Segments
Affiliated
Companies
Consolidated
Employees
Cross Marketing Group Inc.
(ticker：3675, TSE Prime)
Miki Igarashi
April 1, 2003
Total Sales 25.0bn Operating Profit 2.0bn億円 ROE 17.1% Total Assets 14.3bn Net Equity 6.0bn Capital 650mn
Digital Marketing, Data Marketing, Insight
Consolidated subsidiaries：32 companies
Equity method affiliates： 3 companies
1,530(Incl. 261 temporary staff)
Introducing Representative Director, President and CEO
Miki Igarashi
Profile
1973 Born in Tokyo
1996 Graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Keio University 1996 Joined Japan Asia Investment (a VC)
2000 Established an Internet company and was appointed as director
2003 Established Cross Marketing
2008 Cross Marketing was listed on the Mothers section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2018 Listing changed to First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2022 Listing moved to Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
External Positions
RareJob, Inc.
Outside director
Japan Marketing Research Association
Chairman
