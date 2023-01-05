Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Cross River Ventures Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRVC   CA22758R1082

CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP.

(CRVC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:05 2023-01-03 pm EST
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
12:58pCross River Ventures : Corporate Presentation 2023
PU
2022Cross River Ventures Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022
CI
2022Cross River Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cross River Ventures : Corporate Presentation 2023

01/05/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOLD EXPLORATION IN CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC

GREENSTONE BELTS

Hand picked projects in the world's best place to find economic gold deposits

CSE: CRVC

FRA: C6R

Corporate Presentation

January 2023

DISCLAIMER

This material includes "forward-looking" statements or information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the anticipated performance of Cross River Ventures Corp. ("the Company" or "Cross River") and reflect management's expectations, objectives or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "further" "suggests", "further evidence", "potentially", "possibly", "indicates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward looking statements rely on a number of assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtaining necessary financing, personnel, equipment and permits to complete its proposed exploration plans, and to identify additional gold properties for exploration. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include various risks related to the Company's operations, including, without limitation, fluctuations in spot and forward markets for gold and other metals, fluctuations in currency markets, changes in national and local governments in Nevada and generally, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks associated with obtaining necessary operating and environmental permits, the presence of laws and changes in regulations that may impose restrictions on mining, limitations in respect of management time and resources, lack of personnel and equipment necessary to carry out the Company's proposed exploration and development and other delays (including in obtaining financing) which could result in the Company missing expected timelines, and the fact that the Company may not be able to identify additional mineral properties for acquisition or option on acceptable terms. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from that described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause its performance not to be as anticipated. The Company neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or circumstances other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The information contained in this document is drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy and completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor does the Company assume any liability. The Company disclaims all responsibility and accepts no liability (including negligence) for the consequences for any person acting, or refraining from acting, on such information. This document is neither an offer nor the solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase any investment. Any unauthorized use, disclosure, distribution or copying of this document by anyone other than the intended recipient is strictly prohibited.

The technical content disclosed in this presentationwas reviewed and approvedby Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Dr. Carpenter is technical advisor to the Company.

2

GOLD EXPLORATION IN CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GREENSTONE BELTS

CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP | CSE: CRVC | FRA: C6R

ABOUT CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP

Why CRVC?

  • Multi-projectportfolio with over 15,000 hectares of highly prospective, hand-picked gold exploration projects
  • Located in some of the most prolific greenstone belts in Canada
  • World class technical team with proven exploration and discovery success
  • Senior management team and board with decades of experience in the capital markets

3

GOLD EXPLORATION IN CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GREENSTONE BELTS

CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP | CSE: CRVC | FRA: C6R

THE CROSS RIVER VENTURES TEAM

Management & Directors

ALEX KLENMAN

JOHN FRASER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DIRECTOR

PRESIDENT, DIRECTOR

30+ years experiencein publicand

20+ years experiencein the Canadiancapital

privateminingsector

markets

Holds and has held numerousleadershiproles in publiclytraded

Has held board positionson severalminingand

resourcecompanies

technologycompanies

Has consultedfor RoxgoldInc, Forum Uranium,IntegraGold,

MidnightSun Miningand others

ALEX TONG

DAN PLACZEK

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIRECTOR & SECRETARY

20+ years experienceas highlyqualifiedfinanceprofessional;CPA

15+ years experienceas corporatedevelopment

Extensiveexperiencein seniormanagementin resource

consultantto publicand privatecompanies

explorationspace

Has held board positions

Held Directorof Financepositionwith LucaraDiamondCorp

Held Senior Financeroleswith EnergyMetals Corp and Novagold

Resources

KOSTA TSOUTSIS

DIRECTOR

  • 20+years experiencein the Canadiancapitalmarkets
  • Has held multipleboard positionson publicand privateexplorationcompanies

PERRY GRUNENBERG

VICE PRESIDENT, EXLPORATION

  • 20+ years experiencein resourceexploration
  • B.Sc. Geology;varietyof post graduatecertificates;memberof ProfessionalEngineersand Geoscientistsof BC
  • Served as Geoscientistfor BC GroundwaterConsultingLtd., Partnerat VPG Geoscience

4

GOLD EXPLORATION IN CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GREENSTONE BELTS

CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP | CSE: CRVC | FRA: C6R

THE CROSS RIVER VENTURES TEAM

Technical Advisory Team

LORI PASLAWSKI

DR. ALAN WAINWRIGHT

MSC. | EXPORATION MANAGER

PHD., P.GEO

10+ years experienceas EconomicGeologist

20+ years of mineralexplorationexperience

Specializedin field-basedexplorationfor precious

PhD completedwith IvanhoeMines;researchlead for the

and base metals

Western Tethyan MetallogenyProject

  • Was instrumentalin target generation,expansionof the Shovelnosegold

discovery(WesthavenGoldCorp.)

H.H. Spud Huestis award co-recipientfor CoffeeGolddiscovery

Worked on Rio Tinto VMS district

(5Moz Au)

Fellowof the Societyof EconomicGeologists

DR. ROB CARPENTER

PHD., P.GEO

  • 30+ years of corporateand technicalmineralexploration
  • Has foundedand playedkey roles in multiplesuccessfuljunior mining companies
  • Led Kaminakteam as CEO from inceptionto discoveryof the multi- millionounce Coffee GoldProject
  • Kaminakwas acquiredby Goldcorpin 2016 for over $500 million

DANIEL MACNEIL

MSC., P.GEO

  • 19 years of experienceas EconomicGeologist
  • Worked on continentalscale projectgenerationto in-mine resourceexpansionthroughoutthe world
  • Founder of VectorGeologicalSolutions

5

GOLD EXPLORATION IN CANADA'S MOST PROLIFIC GREENSTONE BELTS

CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP | CSE: CRVC | FRA: C6R

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cross River Ventures Corp. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 17:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP.
12:58pCross River Ventures : Corporate Presentation 2023
PU
2022Cross River Ventures Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2022Cross River Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
AQ
2022Cross River Announces Closing of Initial Tranche of Private Placement Financing
AQ
2022Cross River Ventures Corp. announced a financing transaction
CI
2022Cross River Ventures Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
2022Cross River Announces Expansion Of Altered Zone Gold Mineralization Including 14.63 Met..
AQ
2022Cross River Ventures Corp. Announces Expansion of Altered Zone Gold Mineralization Incl..
CI
2022187,500 Common Shares of Cross River Ventures Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
2022Cross River Ventures : Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") Q1 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,65 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net cash 2022 2,31 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,26 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Cross River Ventures Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alexander Klenman Director
John G. Fraser President & Director
Alexander Tong Chief Financial Officer
Kosta Tsoutsis Independent Director
Dan Placzek Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP.0.00%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.90%159 595
RIO TINTO PLC0.81%117 628
GLENCORE PLC-8.29%77 730
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.75%46 468
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.34%45 037