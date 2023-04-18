Advanced search
    CRT   US22757R1095

CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST

(CRT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41:01 2023-04-18 am EDT
20.44 USD   -0.05%
09:26aCross timbers royalty trust declares april cash distribution
PR
03/30CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST TRUSTEE'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/27North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES APRIL CASH DISTRIBUTION

04/18/2023 | 09:26am EDT
DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:CRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.244670 per unit, payable on May 12, 2023, to unitholders of record on April 28, 2023. The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month and prior month distributions.



Underlying Sales





Volumes (a) 


Average Price



Oil

(Bbls)


Gas

(Mcf)


Oil

(per Bbl)


Gas

(per Mcf)


Current Month Distribution


14,000


98,000


$75.27


$16.37


Prior Month Distribution


19,000


93,000


$81.55


$10.25


(a)  Sales volumes are recorded in the month the Trust receives the related net profits income.  Because of this, sales volumes may fluctuate from month to month based on the timing of cash receipts.












Excess Costs

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that excess costs increased by $139,000 on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests, primarily due to timing of receipts. However, these excess costs did not reduce net proceeds from the remaining conveyances. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $1,998,000, including accrued interest of $688,000.

XTO Energy has advised the Trustee that $108,000 of excess costs were recovered on properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests. However, after the partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from the properties underlying the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests to be included in this month's distribution. Underlying cumulative excess costs remaining on the Oklahoma Working Interest net profits interests total $508,000, including accrued interest of $26,000.

For more information on the Trust, please visit our website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cross-timbers-royalty-trust-declares-april-cash-distribution-301800015.html

SOURCE Cross Timbers Royalty Trust


© PRNewswire 2023
